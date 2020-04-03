 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Criminal defense lawyers want the Colorado Supreme Court to help reduce the detainee population in jails.EXPAND
Criminal defense lawyers want the Colorado Supreme Court to help reduce the detainee population in jails.
LightFieldStudios/iStock

Lawyers Ask Colorado Supreme Court to Help Release Jail Detainees

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | April 3, 2020 | 12:26pm
AA

A coalition of criminal defense lawyers filed a lawsuit today, April 3, asking the Colorado Supreme Court to help reduce populations in jails throughout the state to protect detainees from contracting COVID-19.

“Colorado’s judicial leadership must protect inmates, correctional staff and the public by providing guidance to all Colorado judges to assist in depopulating jails during this pandemic," Megan Ring, a lawyer with the Colorado State Public Defender's Office, says in a statement regarding the lawsuit.

The filing comes two days after Jeff Hopkins, a deputy sheriff who worked at the El Paso County Jail, died from COVID-19.

Related Stories

Ring and her colleagues joined with the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar and the Office of Alternate Defense Counsel to file the petition, which specifically asks the Colorado Supreme Court to order trial courts to reduce the number of people taken into custody, release pretrial detainees when possible, and shorten jail and work-release sentences.

"If taken immediately, these emergency measures will mitigate the spread of COVID19 among incarcerated people and in the broader community. This will save lives," the lawsuit states.

Supreme courts in other states, including South Carolina, New Jersey and California, have all issued guidance designed to reduce jail populations, the lawsuit notes.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic spread to Colorado a few weeks ago, three Denver jail inmates have tested positive for the illness. Two of those detainees have already bonded out, while the other inmate has been quarantined and is being monitored by Denver Health.

As of April 2, twenty additional detainees in Denver jails were exhibiting symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 and had been quarantined.

And 21 people working for Denver's Department of Public Safety, which includes the sheriff, police and fire departments, had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 1.

With the threat of a major COVID-19 outbreak looming, the Denver Sheriff Department has dropped its detainee count dramatically. As of early April 3, the population in Denver jails sat at 1,176 inmates, well below the daily average of 2,000. Other jails throughout the state have also dropped their population numbers in a significant fashion.

But that reduction needs to continue, the lawsuit argues, since it's impossible to socially distance inside jails, making the spread of infection much more likely.

"The broader health system does not have the capacity to handle a wave of critically ill patients coming from jails and prisons in addition to the expected community outbreak," Carlos Franco-Paredes, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Colorado, writes in an expert opinion attached to the suit.

The lawsuit comes about a week after Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order aimed at lowering the state's prison population.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.