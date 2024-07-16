Tobacco Giant Investing $600 Million in Aurora to Open Zyn Nicotine Pouch Factory

Aurora's Zyn factory will be built a few miles south of Denver International Airport, on a 150-acre parcel of land near 48th Avenue and Harvest Road. There will be a groundbreaking later this year, with regular production starting in 2026, according to PMI.



"As elected officials, we're constantly hearing from our constituents that housing is unaffordable, the cost of living is unaffordable, we need good-paying jobs," Mullica tells Westword. "We need to play a role in making sure that we're bringing good paying jobs to our community, too."



In addition to permanent jobs, the construction of the facility will open up more than 5,000 temporary jobs and have a billion-dollar economic impact on the area, according to PMI. The company estimated the factory will also create 1,000 indirect jobs and an ongoing economic impact of $550 million annually in Aurora.



Coffman was excited about those estimates and expects the factory "will generate millions of dollars in tax revenue annually," he said at the press conference, adding that it was "an extraordinary day for the City of Aurora."



Polis shared the mayor's optimism over the new factory. He touted the project as a result of his administration's efforts to reduce the price of buying commercial property in Colorado and reduce the cost of housing to hire an affordable workforce.



"We're really excited to help make Colorado the very best state to do business in," he said. "When businesses like PMI are looking at site decisions, there's a number of factors to take into account. ... They often look at the workforce and cost of doing business, and we have deep commitments to both."

Mullica vows that he will still hold tobacco companies accountable while supporting the Zyn facility.



After a failed effort to ban flavored tobacco products statewide in 2022, Mullica unsuccessfully pushed legislation allowing Colorado counties to ban tobacco sales while also banning the sale of smoking devices that don't have federal approval. He says he'll continue to push for similar legislation in 2025 and support the new Zyn factory at the same time.



"It doesn't mean that I'm not willing to hold the industry accountable," he says. "I also am a proponent of making sure we're bringing jobs to our community, and good-paying jobs, and I think you can do both."