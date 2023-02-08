Support Us

Animals

Welcome to the World: Eight Photos of the Denver Zoo’s Baby Sloth

February 8, 2023 4:54PM

The Denver Zoo welcomed a baby sloth to the world on January 26.
The Denver Zoo welcomed a baby sloth to the world on January 26. Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Step aside, Super Bowl puppies. Our attention for cute baby animals is currently being consumed by the Denver Zoo's latest arrival: a two-week-old baby Linne's two-toed sloth. And according to Twitter, this new arrival is a bigger deal than meeting POTUS.

click to enlarge
Sloth genders are hard to discern because you can’t see their genitals. The gender of this newborn will be revealed later this month.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
Jessi Freeman, Denver Zoo float zookeeper, says this is the third baby from sloth parents Charlotte and Elliot. Freeman is responsible for caring for the animals in the Tropical Discovery building, which includes preparing for feeding the baby sloth its steamed sweet potato diet. For now, it's enjoying Mom’s milk.

click to enlarge
Charlotte, the baby sloth's mother, gets some sustenance from her favorite snacks, pear and corn on the cob, while baby sleeps.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
“There is such excitement and anticipation around babies, especially from the volunteers,” Freeman says. “As soon as the announcement goes out, people want to know when. Babies are always the highlight at the zoo.”

click to enlarge
Inside the sloth habitat at the Denver Zoo, Charlotte and her baby enjoy snuggling up for naps inside their crate.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

As far as the baby bump watch, well, there wasn't one. It's pretty hard to tell if a sloth is pregnant. The zoo was preparing for the baby sloth to arrive in October, but it was instead born on January 26. Freeman says the zoo watches for copulation, and Charlotte also has monthly ultrasounds to look for pregnancy. Charlotte, who normally weighs about 17 pounds, only gained 2-3 pounds during pregnancy.

click to enlarge
Charlotte keeps an eye out for more snacks of pear and corn on the cob inside the sloth exhibit at Denver Zoo.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Gender reveal

So is this baby a boy or a girl? Freeman says it's hard to determine a sloth's gender, because you can’t see the animal's genitals. The zoo recently sent in a hair sample, and while they now know the gender, it won't be revealed to the public until later this month. The Denver Zoo, a nonprofit, will pair the gender reveal with a naming contest fundraiser. Coloradans will be encouraged to submit names along with a small donation toward the care of the zoo’s animals. (Personally, we love the name Westword.)

click to enlarge
The baby sloth nestles into mom, Charlotte, in the Tropical Discovery building at the Denver Zoo.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Zoo visitors can spot the baby sloth clinging to Mom for about six to nine months. Charlotte, named after Princess Charlotte of Wales, came to the Denver Zoo in 2015 after confiscation from the illegal pet trade. Freeman says Elliot, who arrived at the zoo in 2007, came from a similar situation.
click to enlarge
Elliot, the baby sloth's dad, sleeps in a tree inside the sloth habitat at the Denver Zoo.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Where are Charlotte and Elliot's other two sloth babies? Baby Ruth now lives at the Dallas World Aquarium, and Wookie still lives at the Denver Zoo as an animal ambassador.

click to enlarge
Charlotte just hanging out with her baby in her habitat at the Denver Zoo.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

