 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Law Enforcement |

See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell

Michael Roberts | March 9, 2021 | 6:25am
Additional photos and a video below.
Additional photos and a video below.
bouldercolorado.gov
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

On March 8, the City of Boulder released a cache of photos and a video of the March 6 party in the Hill neighborhood that went from a pandemic-defying bacchanal to a chaotic destruction fest in which at least three SWAT officers were injured and multiple vehicles were damaged, including one that revelers flipped.

Since the incident, the Boulder Police Department has received more than 750 tips, including 250 in the hour following a press conference held on March 7. "Due to the magnitude of information and the prevalence of social media," the BPD notes, "the amount of tips is unlike any other previous investigation."

In Boulder, perhaps. But the plenitude of social media images recall those that circulated following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — and like investigators in Washington, D.C., Boulder detectives have a wealth of evidence at their fingertips.

Related Stories

Take this brief video from the scene, in which a gaggle of revelers pose on a fire truck.

Video from University Hill Disturbance on March 6, 2021 from City of Boulder on Vimeo.

As for the still shots released by Boulder, most of them capture aggro males — no females are in the forefront of any pic — engaged in behavior that either overtly or more subtly suggests vandalism. Some individuals appear in more than one photo, underscoring the suggestion that only a small percentage of the throng engaged in violence. The majority of the people there merely observed the action, albeit without any semblance of social distancing.

Some of the snaps are fuzzy, making precise identification a challenge — though the lack of masks should be helpful. But if some faces are hard to see clearly, other items come into focus — such as the fraternity T-shirt worn by the dude in the gallery below. And several suspects are said to have already been identified by authorities, though no names have been released.

Here's the first batch of suspect photos:

See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov
See Photos, Video of Suspects From Boulder Hill Party From Hell
bouldercolorado.gov

Anyone with information about the events of March 6 can share tips on Boulder's University Hill Disturbance page, provide information to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers site or phone 800-222-TIPS (8477). 

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.