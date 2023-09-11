Photos: Fans Make Their Way to Mile High for a Cloudy Start to the Season

click to enlarge Scootin' it to the game! Evan Semón Photography

A young boy wearing a Broncos Jerry Jeudy chats with officers on his way to the game. Evan Semón Photography

Hundreds of fans cross the railroad tracks under the I-25 bridge near the Metro State campus. Evan Semón Photography

Don't tell him, but his hat is upside down. Evan Semón Photography

The ultimate in comfort for Broncos game apparel. Evan Semón Photography

A true fan, pushing a kid uphill. Evan Semón Photography

Friends but fan-emies. Evan Semón Photography

The enemy: Vivi Luchador de Las Vegas. Evan Semón Photography

An overcast day to kick off a cloudy start to the season. Evan Semón Photography

The streets of Denver were packed as fans of both the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders made their way to Empower Field at Mile High on September 10 for the first game of the season.As evidenced by the crowd, Denver's hopes were high before the game — even though the Raiders had won their last six contests over the Broncos.By the time the day ended, those high hopes had fallen flat. The Broncos lost, 17-16.