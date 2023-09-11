Photos: Fans Make Their Way to Mile High for a Cloudy Start to the Season

[
The streets of Denver were packed as fans of both the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders made their way to Empower Field at Mile High on September 10 for the first game of the season.
As evidenced by the crowd, Denver's hopes were high before the game — even though the Raiders had won their last six contests over the Broncos.
Scootin' it to the game!
Scootin' it to the game!
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A young boy wearing a Broncos Jerry Jeudy chats with officers on his way to the game.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Hundreds of fans cross the railroad tracks under the I-25 bridge near the Metro State campus.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Don't tell him, but his hat is upside down.
Evan Semón Photography
X
click to enlarge
The ultimate in comfort for Broncos game apparel.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A true fan, pushing a kid uphill.
Evan Semón Photography
Friends but fan-emies.
Friends but fan-emies.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The enemy: Vivi Luchador de Las Vegas.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
An overcast day to kick off a cloudy start to the season.
Evan Semón Photography
By the time the day ended, those high hopes had fallen flat. The Broncos lost, 17-16.
