 Photos: Denver Broncos Fans Make Their Way to Mile High Stadium | Westword
Photos: Fans Make Their Way to Mile High for a Cloudy Start to the Season

Mile High hopes fall flat.
September 11, 2023
Larimer Square declared itself Broncos Country this past weekend.
Larimer Square declared itself Broncos Country this past weekend. Evan Semón Photography
The streets of Denver were packed as fans of both the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders made their way to Empower Field at Mile High on September 10 for the first game of the season.

As evidenced by the crowd, Denver's hopes were high before the game — even though the Raiders had won their last six contests over the Broncos.
Scootin' it to the game!
Evan Semón Photography
A young boy wearing a Broncos Jerry Jeudy chats with officers on his way to the game.
Evan Semón Photography
Hundreds of fans cross the railroad tracks under the I-25 bridge near the Metro State campus.
Evan Semón Photography
Don't tell him, but his hat is upside down.
Evan Semón Photography
The ultimate in comfort for Broncos game apparel.
Evan Semón Photography
A true fan, pushing a kid uphill.
Evan Semón Photography
Friends but fan-emies.
Evan Semón Photography
The enemy: Vivi Luchador de Las Vegas.
Evan Semón Photography
An overcast day to kick off a cloudy start to the season.
Evan Semón Photography
By the time the day ended, those high hopes had fallen flat. The Broncos lost, 17-16.
