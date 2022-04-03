Reader: With All the Crime in Denver, the City Wanted to Punish a Pickleball Player?

When 71-year-old Arslan Guney drew one-by-one-inch squares on the basketball court of the Central Park Recreation Center, he only wanted to make it easier for others to play the fast-growing game of pickleball. Instead, he was accused of criminal mischief, a felony, and turned himself in to the Denver Police Department on March 24. But days later, Denver District Attorney decided not to charge Guney, instead sending the case to mediation.
After we offered some alternative punishments for those involved, readers hit back with their own suggestions on the Westword Facebook post of the piece. Says Cameron:
With all the crime in the city right now, Denver wants to punish this man for gathering a community together. Sounds about right for the times.Adds Neil:
Glad they aren't charging him. All the vandalism that goes on in Denver unchecked, and they're going to go after a 71-year-old pickleball player. What a joke.Responds Ian:
About time Denver started getting tough on crime! Be warned, J-walkers and people who share Netflix passwords…..you’re next!Notes Tim:
Noble intentions still caused damage to someone else's property. Hopefully mediation will come to some resolution.Suggests Christine:
If they have to refinish, why not re-stripe as well...and make it some color like hot pink, so volleyball and basketball players don't get confused?Wonders Robert:
WTH was this even pursued? Meanwhile, police "don't have the resources" to serve a warrant on the owner of a dog that attacked another dog in our neighborhood four months ago, when the owner simply blew off her court date and was found guilty for the attack (four months ago). Then animal control ran to the house when a second dog was attacked (fate unknown) and impounded the dog.Responds Douglas:
But the DPD and city attorney can pursue stuff like this. Mind-boggling.
1) It wasn't his place to mark the floor, no matter what condition the original markings were in and no matter what his presumed title was.Do you think mediation will arrive at a sensible solution? What would you like to see happen? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
2) The damage to the floor wasn't caused directly by him, it was caused by maintenance staff that didn't know what they were doing.
Is he in the wrong? Absolutely. Did he commit a felony? Absolutely not. Is the rec center also in the wrong here? Yes. And the cops? Yes. And the DA? Yes. Should everyone be able to come to a satisfactory agreement if they all act like adults, admit their errors in judgment, and work in good faith? Absolutely. Will they? Probably not.