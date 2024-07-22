Polis Doubts He'll Be Kamala Harris's Running Mate — Suggests He's Too Bald, Gay and Jewish

The political world is buzzing with speculation about which (presumably) midwestern white man Vice President Kamala Harris will choose as her running mate, but Colorado Governor Jared Polis is doubtful he'll make the cut.
Polis appeared on CNN today, July 22, to discuss Harris's bid for office after President Joe Biden announced his exit from the presidential race and endorsed the vice president on Sunday. When asked if he would consider running alongside Harris as her vice presidential candidate if she is chosen as the Democratic Party's nominee, Polis said he is open to the idea...but not confident it will happen.
"If they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they've got my number," Polis quipped, in a moment that quickly went viral on social media.
"Obviously if somebody asks, I'd take a serious look at it," he added, "but my phone hasn't rung yet."
Polis endorsed Harris to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee on Sunday, less than five hours after Biden threw his support behind the vice president. In addition, all seven Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation have endorsed Harris, as have Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Attorney General Phil Weiser and State Treasurer Dave Young.
In a statement, Polis said Harris "has a vision of hope and a future we all can believe in," noting his goals for the country as including "more freedoms, an economy that grows the middle class, where we save people money and we address climate change."
Polis has long been rumored to have White House ambitions. He was among the names suggested as replacements for Biden before the president dropped out of the election.
However, this doesn't seem to be the year those dreams will come to fruition. Polis's name has been left off of the shortlists of Harris's potential running mates from political analysts, with experts largely speculating that Harris will choose someone from a battleground state. Though Colorado is historically a swing state, Democratic candidates have won the state in every presidential election since 2008.
If it's not him, Polis hopes that another governor will earn the position of Harris's running mate.
"I hope she puts her time into it and picks the person that will best help her win and can be a governing partner for her," Polis said during the CNN interview. "There's a lot of great people out there. Frankly, I like the idea of governors. They are executives, they're ready to go. Whether they bring a swing state, whether they bring a key demographic, I think it's a great opportunity to grow."