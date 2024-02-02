Protests Continue at Drip Cafe as Christian Coffee Shop Gets Hit With Neo-Nazi Bible Study Accusations

"It's unusual to say, 'We have strong LGBTQ feelings related to our religious views, but because we help people experiencing homelessness, it's okay,'" Alderman says. "We know a lot of members of the LGBTQ community experience homelessness, so it's very weird messaging to me."

"It sounds like they're providing access to a solid set of services that people experiencing homelessness need," Alderman admits. "But if they're requiring the people to be Christian or to learn about Christianity to access these services, requiring them to be sober, requiring them to be employed, that could be a real deterrent for the folks they're trying to reach. Everybody deserves access to housing and safety and security and health care, and once you're established in those areas, then we can work on the other issues that may have led to your homelessness or someone losing their way."



Alderman also takes issue with Recycle God's Love's emphasis on "spiritual guidance" and the requirement to "hold a job" and "stay sober," she says.