Helping the Homeless With Your Phone: An Altruistic Startup Gains Traction in Denver

While there are plenty of traditional ways to assist people experiencing homelessness — by personally getting to know them and asking how you can be supportive, donating money and goods, volunteering — it was only a matter of time in the digital era before there was a personalized way to help via your phone or computer.

Purposity is a nationwide tech company that connects users to individual stories and tangible “needs” that can be fulfilled within minutes by purchasing requested items off Amazon. Users get a personal story a week via a text message describing an individual in need who’s close by. The story is accompanied with an item-ask that the user can decide to purchase. Individuals in need are kept anonymous for their privacy and safety.

"The items range from a package of underwear to full beds and frames. But the average need is around $30, which is a low threshold for many users,” says Jamie Rife, a local Purposity representative. “They get to connect to a story, and get a thank-you message from the person who's receiving the item. It's a transparent system that eases people into the idea of giving in a manageable way."