Racist Signs Popping Up in Denver Connected to Controversial Street Artist

One of the signs was posted on an Instagram account connected to Sabo, a right-wing artist known for criticizing liberal policies and candidates.
August 29, 2024
A bus driver spotted the first sign around 5 a.m. on East Colfax Avenue.
A bus driver spotted the first sign around 5 a.m. on East Colfax Avenue. Courtesy of RTD
Authorities in Denver are investigating "multiple racist signs" that were placed near bus stops along Colfax Avenue and appear to be the work of a controversial street artist.

The first signs were spotted around 5 a.m. today, August 29, at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Oneida Street, according to RTD. Additional signs have been found on Colfax at Garfield and Yosemite streets.

The signs include wording such as "Blacks must sit on the back of the bus. Kamala's migrants sit in front," referencing Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee whose husband is visiting Denver today.

Another sign spotted at a Colfax bus stop includes a stencil graffiti of people running with the words "Caution. Kamala's Illegals."
Several signs along East Colfax Avenue appeared near RTD bus stops, according to the agency,
"RTD will continue to work closely with local authorities to identify the individual(s) responsible. Agency staff is also coordinating with the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) to check for the presence of additional signs," RTD says in an announcement. "RTD strongly condemns the hateful, discriminatory message portrayed by the signs. There is no place for racism or discrimination at RTD or within the communities we serve. The signs do not reflect the organization’s adopted values or promote a welcoming transit environment for all, nor should such vile messaging be tolerated or supported by anyone."

An Instagram account linked to the website for Sabo, an artist known for controversial stencil works and signs that criticize progressive policies and candidates, posted a photo of another "Caution. Kamala's Illegals" sign at around 11 a.m. on August 29. This sign was in Aurora, at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Nome Street.

That intersection is near an apartment complex that was recently shut down by Aurora for city health and building code violations. The apartment building's owners have said the complex was taken over by gangs of Venezuelan migrants, but police and the City of Aurora have repeatedly disputed the claim.

"AURORA, COLORADO ... NOME ST. IS THE STREET WHERE VENEZUELAN STREET GANGS TOOK OVER THAT APARTMENT COMPLEX," reads the caption of an Instagram account connected to Sabo.

Sabo could not be reached for comment. According to Newsweek, the artist lives in Colorado; he also recently installed street art at the Republican National Convention, including a saintly painting of late right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh and a picture of Donald Trump appearing as General Douglas MacArthur.
According to RTD, similar signs were reported on Chicago public transit lines last week, during the Democratic National Convention. The Chicago Transit Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An RTD spokesperson said the agency was not aware of any connection to Sabo.

The Denver Police Department confirms the signs are under investigation, calling the case a "bias-motivated crime."

"The Denver Police Department was made aware of the racist signs this morning and is actively investigating in partnership with RTD. DPD is handling this case as a bias-motivated crime and collecting evidence with the goal of holding the perpetrator accountable," according to the DPD.

Police did not initially acknowledge an artist's involvement, but are now "aware of the social media posts" and "continuing to gather information on this case," a DPD spokesperson says.

Denver City Council has issued a statement condemning the signs. Mayor Mike Johnston issued a statement on his X account admonishing the signs, as well.

"I am aware of the shameful signs found around our city. This type of abhorrent & racist behavior is absolutely not welcome here. Denver is a welcoming and inclusive city that gives opportunity to people from all walks of life, & we will fight to ensure that remains the case," the statement reads. "I'm grateful to the Denver Police Department and RTD who acted swiftly to remove the racist signs and are actively investigating the situation. Those responsible will be held accountable, and racist behavior like this will never be tolerated in our city."

Authorities are asking people to report suspicious behavior near bus stops during the early-morning hours of August 29.

"Anonymous or discreet tips can be shared using RTD’s Transit Watch app, by calling Transit Police dispatch at 303.299.2911, or texting 303.434.9100," RTD adds.
