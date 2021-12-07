Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Regis Names Former McDonald's Exec as Interim President

December 7, 2021 5:52AM

As interim president, Cody Teets hopes to strengthen Regis University.
As interim president, Cody Teets hopes to strengthen Regis University. The Unfound Door
Cody Teets, best-known for rising through the ranks at McDonald’s — from cashier in 1982 to vice president of franchise relations by 2015 — was just named interim president of Regis University.

Teets, who graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Regis in 1998, will take the reins on January 1 from Father John Fitzgibbons, a Jesuit priest who's been the university’s president for the past decade. Fitzgibbons announced his resignation on November 17.

“For the last eight years, between being on the board and being an affiliate professor, I've really been able to meet the Regis faculty, the cabinet and many of the Regis students,” says Teets, who became a trustee in 2013 and an affiliate professor in the MBA program in 2018. “I feel like I'm part of the fiber of the university before this opportunity even became available.”

Teets will be the first woman to serve as president; Regis has previously been led by Jesuit priests. She describes her appointment as an "honor," and praises the increased diversity at other Jesuit schools led by women.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Before she left McDonald’s in 2017 to head her own consulting business, Teets led the Global Women's Leadership Network, and she hopes to continue being a role model at Regis. "It is important that female leaders show the way for others aspiring to positions of influence and decision-making," she says.

Another skill Teets will bring from her days at McDonald’s: identifying where people want to go and helping them get there. “I've been able to build trust and loyalty with the people I've had the opportunity to work with," she notes, "so I think that's one thing that I can bring to Regis, as I know they're always looking for great faculty, more students and to leverage off what the cabinet and Father Fitzgibbons have already created."

To start building that trust, Teets wants to visit classrooms, department meetings and campus events to learn what students and faculty members would like to see improved at Regis. “I've always been a person who believes you must be present to win, which means you need to be visible,” she says.

Teets also wants to make the university’s strategic plan visible to the Regis community. Communicating goals to everyone rather than reserving them for those in top positions helps create buy-in and gets better results, she explains; she hopes those results will build on what she already sees as a strong foundation.


Regis is "in a space that a lot of colleges find themselves in right now, where they'd like enrollment to be higher. However, they're very strong financially,” Teets says. “Whenever I would go work somewhere, my goal would be to make it better than where it was left. That's not to say where it's left is bad.... I think they're in a good position, but I'll always try to make it stronger.”

With Teets in place as interim president, the Regis University Board of Trustees says it plans to launch an “exhaustive search” for the next permanent president.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Catie Cheshire is Westword's editorial fellow. After getting her undergraduate degree at Regis University, she went to Arizona State University for a master's degree. She missed everything about Denver -- from the less-intense sun to the food, the scenery and even the bus system. Now she's reunited with Denver and writing news for Westword.
Contact: Catie Cheshire

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation