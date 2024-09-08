Reader: Get Rid of the Construction and Crime, and Baker Can Come Back

“They have the same sense of idealism that Matt and I have had over the years,” Norris says of Mutiny’s new landlords. “The space itself has things that we've been missing, as far as just doing business.” Mutiny's move comes right behind the relocation of Fancy Tiger Crafts, which moved to that Englewood block after operating in Baker for almost eighteen years.
Still, despite the recent changes and business movement, there are plenty of people on Broadway who believe Baker still reigns supreme as a haven for local stores, restaurants and music venues. “The number of independent small businesses on Broadway is quite a bit higher than most places in the city,” says Luke Johnson, president of the Broadway Merchants Association. “There is a really palpable sense of community down here that I think is missing from some other places in Denver.”
The group is working hard to keep that character, and just saved the Broadway Halloween Parade. But can it overcome the perceptions of crime and grime? In their Westword Facebook comments regarding our story of changes along Broadway, readers share plenty of thoughts. Says Kyle:
Big things coming! The plan: build more luxury condos and thirty-dollar hamburger shacks! Can’t wait for another axe-throwing lane to replace Mutiny Information Cafe.Proclaims Trevor:
The death of Baker is complete.Adds Chad:
Correct. I feel fortunate as hell to have lived there when I did. Lots of great memories. Once-in-a- lifetime sort of experience.Notes Brian:
So funny how people that have moved here and contributed to the overcrowding of Colorado are now complaining about what comes with it. Like crime, traffic, trash everywhere, unaffordable housing, etc.Recalls Jason:
I used to love the Broadway area… I even bought a condo down there. You could go to a great show any day of the week. Now it’s not worth the effort to dodge the people smoking crack and shooting up heroin on the street.Responds Ashley:
Crime and crime, yes yes, BUT also: What is aesthetic is not always what brings in money to pay the bills. So let’s not just blame gentrification for being unable to pay rent.Replies Joe:
Get rid of the construction and the other roadblocks, and Baker can come back.Suggests Michael:
I will be shocked if we don’t see more migration to the suburbs. In this case the near-in 'urbs. It has only just begun.Says Robin:
I'm sad for losing Mutiny in Baker, but I’m happy they survived COVID times and can continue to share their fabulous selves wherever they are. It’s apparent that Denver does not play nice with small businesses.Offers Emily:
If you get the right place in Englewood, there are a lot of really cool places to go and the walkability factor for grocery stores and amenities isn't bad. But it is still Englehood.