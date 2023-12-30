Resolutions for Three Colorado Sports Teams in 2024

click to enlarge Gotta earn those fireworks, Rockies. YouTube

click to enlarge No matter what happens with Russ, the Broncos' future starts here. YouTube

The Mile High City has several championship-winning teams: the Broncos (back-to-back champs in 1998 and 1999, with another Super Bowl in 2016), the Avalanche (NHL champs in 1996, 2001 and 2022), and now the Nuggets, who made 2023 their own in the NBA. It's been a good couple of decades in good ol' Denver.No thanks to the beleaguered Rockies, who can't even be said to be in a slump, since the only real bright spot since their MLB franchise debut in 1993 was arguably Rocktober back in fabled 2007, when they went on an incredibly improbable winning streak and swept the Phillies and Diamondbacks to win the National pennant...and then get swept by the Red Sox in the World Series. But it was fun while it lasted.So was the hype at the beginning of the season for the Colorado Buffs, thanks to Coach Prime. Leave it to Deion Sanders to bring the show with him (literally — two seasons are still available on Amazon Prime). But CU stumbled over the course of the season, showing great promise but an overall unready squad. This did nothing to prevent Coach Prime from winning's Best Sportsperson of 2023, of course.Currently, the Nuggets and Avs are both in the middle of their seasons, so they're telling their own stories for now. But we have some resolutions for the Broncos, Rockies and Buffs, in order to resolve issues and not just show up, but show up strong...That's Shedeur, the younger Sanders, and not his more famous pop. Shedeur showed moments of greatness this last season, but fell victim to a collapsing pocket too many times. Not only does that prevent an offense from really getting into a rhythm, it risks injury to a QB who shows incredible promise. The Buffs will have to shore up that O-line to give Sanders the gift of a little more time to target and throw.The Buffs need to depend less on attacks from the air, and the threat that a good running back or two can present will open up offensive options and prevent opposing defenses from being dependably one-note. Sanders will do better captaining a ship with more than one gun.Coach Prime was hired, at least in part, because he gives good TV. But this is still a college program, and the players should be the stars, and the focus. While there are other goals the Buffs should have — solidifying the secondary, keeping the team together and healthy — in the end, it's college ball. Let the kids play.Embrace what's clearly evident, Rockies: You're working to put together a better team than the one that lost a franchise-record 100-plus games last season. The Rockies (and probably many fans) don't like calling it a "rebuilding year," but hell, if there's ever a good reason to rebuild, it's a year like 2023 that tore down the hopes of Colorado MLB faithful. Besides, if we admit that we're really just trying some stuff out while trying to have some fun — what's wrong with that? Keep it weird, Rockies. The altitude keeps things chancy; if the Rockies try some stuff out, it'll be even more so. And the fans in Coors Field will appreciate the fun. Which is sort of the point, isn't it?With Brenton Doyle in center field coming off his first Gold Glove — joined by finalists Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon, not to mention Brendan Rodgers, who won one in 2022 — there's a lot of gold out there in the green, green field grass. Rookie Nolan Jones should get one of those nods soon as well. If these fellas can stay healthy — and remain Rockies — then Colorado's fielding is in very capable hands.But that's always been a challenge for the Rockies, yes? Seems like every year, it's on the list, and every year the Rockies make a move that's supposed to address the issue. And it does, to some degree or other, but not enough. Coors Field is a tough place for pitcher success, granted, but a solid staff — or at least a dependable rotation — would go a long way toward less crying in Denver baseball.Something has to change. If Denver is unable to trade him (his availability being at least one clear message from his benching for the last two games of the season), Wilson should negotiate a way to stay and play at a lower salary. He is, after all, on record as saying that he's sincerely here to win a championship, so Russ, man, here's your chance to truly put your money where your mouth is. You want to help the Broncos? Take a cut in your pay in order to spread some of that capital around. If it's really about doing right by the fans — and the team as a whole — it's not just the right thing to do. It's necessary, in order to buoy up the offense that Payton is trying to build — and one that Wilson is finally, in spits and spurts, figuring out where he fits. All this assuming that the Broncos don't (once again) just suck it up, cut bait and start fresh (if poorer for the experience).Jerry Jeudy is a good guy, and for sure he'll be missed on the squad. But chances are good that Denver will be able to pick up another receiver in the draft, Wilson has a better targeting relationship developed with Sutton, and Mims is waiting in the wings to astound and amaze. That's the thing with trades — you have to say goodbye to guys who are still contributing enough that they have juice. There are rumblings about Simmons, Bolles and Jewell, too (among others), and depending on what the offers are, some might have to make homes in other cities. But Jeudy stands as the most valuable trade, and that's something the Broncos are almost certainly considering. Or should.C'mon. Denver has been a defensive powerhouse for most of its years of existence, and definitely during its best and most notable eras. Vance Joseph took a lot of heat early this season for the frankly inexcusable numbers the Denver D was putting up, but how about that rebound, right? Despite some offensive stumbles later in the season, the Defense played a big role in putting Denver back in the playoff run in the back half of the season. But it needs more help: The Broncos could cut D.J. Jones, rebuild the line around Zach Allen, and come out way ahead for 2024.