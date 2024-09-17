RFK Jr. Pulls Out of Independent National Convention in Denver

The current face of independent politics, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is no longer headlining the Independent National Convention in Denver.
Kennedy was announced as a speaker at the political assembly back in May and organizers reconfirmed his attendance as recently as August 23, noting that Kennedy was "committed" to the event even after suspending his presidential campaign. But when the Independent National Convention kicked off today, September 17, Kennedy was no longer involved.
Neither Kennedy's campaign nor United Independents, the group behind the convention, responded to inquiries about why Kennedy dropped out.
"While RFK has been a strong catalyst for energy in the independent movement, the mission has always been about more than one person. It’s about all of us working together to create the systemic change the nation needs, beyond the two-party system," says Raphaella Mattos, an event spokesperson, in an email forwarded to Westword. "We’re thankful for RFK’s contributions and leadership this year, but now it’s time to keep moving forward as an independent movement."
The convention comes less than a month after Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign, throwing his support behind Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Back in May, Kennedy visited Stanley Marketplace in Aurora while collecting signatures to make the ballot; he submitted his petitions to the Colorado Secretary of State in July. He remains on the ballot as an unaffiliated presidential candidate since his campaign did not ask that his name be removed after he withdrew from the race. (The Colorado Libertarian Party had considered making Kennedy its nominee rather than the national party's nominee, Chase Oliver, but eventually dropped that idea.)
This is the first time the Mile High City has hosted the Independent National Convention. Though it's not a nominating convention, the event is intended to bring together candidates, activists and citizens to promote nonpartisan politics and provide a "counter-narrative to the two-party system," according to United Independents.
The first Independent National Convention took place in Wyoming in 2020; the next two were held in Austin, Texas. In coming to Denver, United Independents declared the city "the heart of the independent movement."
While Colorado has become increasingly Democrat-dominated in recent years, the state still has one of the largest unaffiliated voter blocs in the nation. Over 48 percent of Colorado's active registered voters are unaffiliated, outnumbering voters registered with both the Democratic (26 percent) and Republican (23 percent) parties. In Denver, 47 percent of active voters are unaffiliated.
Many political groups are looking to capitalize on Colorado independents. The state now has eight minor political parties — the most it has seen in decades — and a ballot measure this November aims to establish nonpartisan primary elections in the state. Right now, Colorado allows unaffiliated voters choose one party's primary in which to vote.
"With corruption and polarization plaguing current systems, INC '24 aims to empower independent-minded citizens to reclaim control of their political, financial, and health futures," organizers say. "Participants will leave with actionable strategies for driving change, along with opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals who are committed to fostering a more just and accountable system."
Marianne Williamson is set to attend the convention in place of Kennedy. Williamson made unsuccessful bids to be the Democratic nominee for president this year and in 2020.
Other planned speakers and presenters include Forward Party founder Andrew Yang; former U.S. Representative Dennis Kucinich; Del Bigtree, CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network; Jackie Salit, president of IndependentVoting.org; and crypto entrepreneur Brock Pierce.
The convention will run through Thursday, September 19, at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.