At Right to Survive Campaign Kickoff, Blizzard Cited as Reason I-300 Is Needed

“Tomorrow there is supposed to be a blizzard. There will be wind all day long," declared Terese Howard to the audience at the Oriental Theater on Tuesday night. “Think for a second about what you’re going to do to protect yourself from the weather, to stay warm, to stay dry, and survive…and now think as if you’re on the streets. What will you do? Folks who are on the street tomorrow will need protection from the elements to survive."

At Tuesday night’s rally and benefit concert for the Right to Survive Initiative, which will be presented as I-300 on May’s municipal ballot, the Denver Homeless Out Loud activist emphasized how no one in Denver, including the city’s homeless population, is allowed to use protective items such as tarps, tents or blankets to shield themselves in public — even during a weather event like a “bomb cyclone.” That’s according to Denver’s urban camping ban, which has been on the books since 2012. (The city insists that, even though some individuals resist shelters for a variety of reasons, the homeless use shelters instead of staying outside. On Tuesday night ahead of the anticipated blizzard, Denver's Road Home listed shelter options for those wanting to escape the storm.)

“This is the first time in the nation that an initiative has been brought to the people that says that homelessness is not a crime," Howard said of I-300. “This is record-setting.”