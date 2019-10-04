Attorney Rob Corry's Latest Bust Adds to Bizarre Arrest History

Lately, lawyer Rob Corry has been making more negative headlines than positive ones.

Corry helped write Amendment 64, the 2012 measure that legalized limited recreational cannabis sales in Colorado, has staged stunts like free joint giveaways to draw attention to pot-related issues, and was deeply involved in the previous version of the Denver 4/20 rally. In addition, he's represented clients for actions that have nothing to do with marijuana, including Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the 23-year-old Houston truck driver accused of causing an enormous crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people on April 25.

The attorney is still handling Aguilera-Mederos's case despite a wrist slap last month; a judge threatened him with sanctions after Corry publicly invited family members of victims to ask the trucker any questions they wished before his trial. But this situation is minor compared to his own legal difficulties, based on three separate cases since spring.

Prior to the latest bust, Corry was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and more circa June 14 in connection with a crazy drive at Denver International Airport motivated by a supposed pursuit by Arabs with a helicopter. And on July 2, he was handcuffed for allegedly waving a samurai-style sword at people near Eighth and Acoma.

Corry has not responded to interview requests from Westword about the latest incident, and neither has attorney Harvey Steinberg, his most recent lawyer of record. If and when they get back to us, we'll update this post.

Rob Corry with client Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos. Denver7 via YouTube

In regard to his complete rap sheet, it dates back more than twenty years. Here are some highlights from incidents that predate 2019.

• In 1998, Corry was charged in Washington, D.C., with menacing some drinking buddies using a shotgun. For this offense, he served 35 days in jail.

• In 2006, he was accused of sexual assault. In that incident, a female friend with narcolepsy who'd been drinking wound up spending the night at the Arvada residence Corry shared with his then-wife, fellow attorney Jessica Peck. The woman subsequently awakened to discover that a naked man was on top of her. She initially thought it was her boyfriend and began performing oral sex on him, only to discover moments later that the person in question was actually Corry, who later blamed his behavior on alcohol. He eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and in January 2007, he was sentenced to five years of probation and sixty days in jail. Corry is said to have served 44 days before being released early for good behavior, and underwent treatment for substance abuse.

• In June 2013, cops nabbed Corry after he allegedly broke the window of a recreational vehicle.

• On September 25, 2013, at Coors Field, during the final home game of Colorado Rockies all-star Todd Helton, Corry was among several people seen publicly smoking marijuana. When an officer asked him to hand over his joint, according to the arrest affidavit, he replied, "No, I don't have to, it's legal." Other quotes attributed to him include: "I don't have any ID and don't have to give you shit"; "Oh, fuck off, cop. It's a citation only — public consumption"; "I am going back to my seat and watch the game"; "You're a stupid cop. You are going to make this easy for me. You can't search me. It's a citation only"; and "You can go wherever you want. I am getting my stupid citation for public smoking and going back to the game. You can fuck off and bring me my ticket."

According to the probable-cause statement, the most recent incident occurred at 10:49 p.m. on September 27. That's when Corry was contacted by two Denver police officers following a traffic accident with another occupied vehicle on the 1400 block of North Downing. His so-called "indicia of impairment" included an all-caps roster: "SPEECH AS SLURRED/MUMBLING, BREATH HAD A STRONG ODOR OF AN UNKNOWN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE, BALANCE WAS SAYING/STAGGERING, EYES WERE BLOODSHOT/WATERY."

Because Corry was immediately taken into custody because of the crash, he wasn't offered a voluntary field sobriety analysis, and he refused to participate in what's referred to as a "chemical test" before being transported to the "DUI room" at a nearby Denver police station. Upon his arrival, law enforcers checked their records and discovered two separate protection orders written in his name, as well as his "pre-trial supervised release status." For instance, he's due in a Denver courtroom on November 15 on a motion hearing related to the samurai sword matter.

Click to read Rob Corry's latest probable cause statement.