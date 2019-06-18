Inside Attorney Rob Corry's Bizarre Arrest History

Over the past decade, attorney Rob Corry has made news in a wide variety of ways.

For instance, Corry helped author Amendment 64, the 2012 measure that legalized limited recreational cannabis sales in Colorado, has staged stunts like free joint giveaways to draw attention to pot-related issues, and was deeply involved in the previous iteration of the Denver 4/20 rally. In addition, he's represented clients in matters that have nothing to do with marijuana, including Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the 23-year-old Houston truck driver accused of causing an enormous crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people on April 25.

But Corry has also made headlines because of his own brushes with the law, including four separate arrests going back to 1998 on allegations that ranged from toking at Coors Field to sexual assault on a woman he said he'd mistaken for his wife.

His most recent bust, on June 14, could be the most bizarre yet. He was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping and more in connection with a crazy drive at Denver International Airport motivated by a supposed pursuit by Arabs with a helicopter.

Corry has not responded to interview requests from Westword about the latest incident; if and when we hear back from him, we'll update this post. But in June 2013, we recapped some of his rap sheet after a fresh arrest for breaking the window of a recreational vehicle. He was subsequently acquitted of charges in the RV case, but he wasn't so lucky in 1998, when he was charged in Washington, D.C., with menacing some drinking buddies using a shotgun. For this offense, he served 35 days in jail.

Then, in 2006, Corry was accused of sexual assault. In that incident, a female friend with narcolepsy who'd been drinking wound up spending the night at the Arvada residence Corry shared with his then-wife, fellow attorney Jessica Peck. The woman subsequently awakened to discover that a naked man was on top of her. She initially thought it was her boyfriend and began performing oral sex on him, only to discover moments later that the person in question was actually Corry, who later blamed his behavior on alcohol.

Rob Corry with client Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos. Denver7 via YouTube

A State Bar Court of California document reveals the resolution of the case: Corry eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and in January 2007, he was sentenced to five years of probation and sixty days in jail. Corry is said to have served 44 days behind bars before being released early for good behavior, and underwent treatment for substance abuse.

That's not all. On September 25, 2013, at Coors Field, during the final home game of Colorado Rockies all-star Todd Helton, a stadium employee alerted a pair of Denver police officers that several people were "smoking marijuana publicly in the area between the concourse and the gate," according to an arrest affidavit. When the cops approached, they saw a man later identified as Corry "take a long drag off of the suspected marijuana cigarette," then hand it to a female companion, who did likewise.

According to the report, one cop asked Corry to hand over the joint, and he replied, "No, I don't have to, it's legal." Other quotes attributed to him include: "I don't have any ID and don't have to give you shit"; "Oh, fuck off, cop. It's a citation only — public consumption"; "I am going back to my seat and watch the game"; "You're a stupid cop. You are going to make this easy for me. You can't search me. It's a citation only"; and "You can go wherever you want. I am getting my stupid citation for public smoking and going back to the game. You can fuck off and bring me my ticket."

In the probable-cause statement for the latest matter, the narrative begins at around 6:45 p.m. on June 10, when an unnamed woman was scheduled to pick up Corry at Denver International Airport. Upon her arrival, he's said to have grabbed her hand and said they needed to run to her car because he "was being chased by 'Arabs' and they had a helicopter."

He soon commandeered the ride and began "driving aggressively, striking other vehicles, honking the horn and yelling at people," the report continues. Near the exit, he allegedly mowed over a traffic cone and drove through the gate arm at the short-term parking structure's toll booth, breaking his windshield in the process. The woman demanded to get out of the vehicle at that point, the document continues, but he told her she "had better be quiet or he would kill her."

Once beyond the parking structure, Corry picked up speed on Peña Boulevard, ultimately topping ninety miles per hour, according to the statement, and kept ignoring the woman's requests to get out, even breaking off a rear-view mirror outfitted with a BMW assist button in order to prevent her from using it. When he was forced to slow for traffic, however, the woman reportedly jumped out of the car and and dialed 911.

The allegations against Corry include aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree kidnapping, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Click to read the Rob Corry probable-cause statement.