Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Director Talks Strategy, Dudley Brown Status and Going Broke in 2023



"I mean, you'd have to be blind to not realize gun owners are under attack," Rhodes says. "They have made it extremely clear, the Democrats, that they do not want gun owners in Colorado. They're actively passing legislation to make it harder to acquire guns. They're making it harder for gun shops to do business."

"This bill is extremely dangerous and will be the beginning of many radical gun control bills that the Dems want to pass this session," RMGO warned in a February 5 email to members.





click to enlarge Dudley Brown and Taylor Rhodes leading things for Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. YouTube/Rocky Mountain Gun Owners



While Dudley is still "highly involved" in RMGO operations and many of the tactics remain the same, Rhodes acknowledges that the group has tried to take a different approach toward "certain things" in recent years.



"We certainly changed some of the stuff we are doing," Rhodes says, though he declines to reveal what exactly, telling Westword he can't reveal the group's "entire political strategy."



"I'm making 90 percent of the decisions," he explains. "The other 10 percent I am running by [Brown]."

Some of the carry-over tactics from Brown's tenure include firing off barrages of legal complaints regarding recently passed gun legislation and pouring money into court cases rather than the legislative season.Since RMGO is a non-profit organization under section 501(c)4 of the IRS code, Rhodes is able to continue Brown's approach of moving money legally from the group to the Super PAC in order to "hold bad politicians accountable" through court filings."We have done it for years," Rhodes says. "What they haven't taken in consideration, and really where our legal strategy lies is, there's a code in our law that says if I sue over civil rights violations — which we are suing over — and I win, the state and the government will then be responsible for paying for my legal fees if we motion for that, and we certainly will. I can then legally transfer that money, which at some point, hopefully, we're talking about several million dollars, I can transfer half of that money into my Super PAC and go after these bastards and make them pay for what they've done for us on our second amendment freedoms."RMGO has "won" a handful of cases in the past, Rhodes notes, including one related to an attempt in 2010 by Colorado State University to ban Concealed Weapons Permit holders from carrying on campus. CSU later dropped the ban and the lawsuit was dropped. The group is still in the early stages of its other lawsuits."What we're doing right now is going to change the trajectory of Colorado and gun rights as a whole across America," Rhodes says.

David Kopel, a Second Amendment expert and research director of the Independence Institute, notes that since RMGO has strayed from Brown's confrontational style, it's more accepted in the political realm.



"I see a lot less of them going out of their way to cause trouble with other gun groups and screwing up good legislation in other states, which is something Dudley was doing a lot of," Kopel tells Westword. "I think you can be very strong on the issues without getting into all the antics that Dudley did."



One thing in particular stands out about RMGO today, he adds. "They're doing a good job of getting people to come testify on bills...a necessary thing," he says. "It's always important to have groups that defend civil liberties, whether that's the right to arms or freedom of speech or due process in the courts."

click to enlarge Rocky Mountain Gun Owners plan to take on multiple bills this year related to gun control. YouTube/Rocky Mountain Gun Owners





"We will not let a fringe group's lawsuits against the good work of this body deter us from saving lives," said House Speaker Julie McCluskie during her opening remarks to the 74th General Assembly last month.



While Rhodes tells Westword he wears the "fringe group" moniker "as a badge of honor," he acknowledges that many members don't feel the same way.



"We are simply fighting for the constitutional freedoms of peaceable Coloradans," Rhodes says. "But we do know how people feel about this stuff."



He describes the legislation that RMGO will be fighting for the rest of the year as being "unconstitutional," since it seeks to "ban semi-automatic guns, mandatory registration of guns, background checks for ammo purchases and even limiting the number of guns a citizen can purchase," he says.



"I know if an assault weapons ban passes, we've talked to literally dozens, if not hundreds of gun shops, that say, 'Look, we can't do business here anymore, we're gonna pack up and go to Wyoming or Kansas or Utah, or somewhere that will not hinder our business, where we can earn a living and put food on our table," Rhodes tells Westword. "This is our Alamo. This is our last stand."



