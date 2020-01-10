 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A booking photo of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.
A booking photo of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.
Lakewood Police Department

Tragic Truck Driver Crash Case in Flux After Attorney Drops Out

Michael Roberts | January 10, 2020 | 8:37am
AA

A hearing was held this morning, January 10, in the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Houston truck driver accused of causing a massive crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills Parkway exit that killed four people on April 25, 2019. And while Judge Christopher Zenisek didn't push back the trial date, scheduled for May 1, he's almost certain to do so in the coming weeks.

Why? Aguilera-Mederos's attorney, Rob Corry, has removed himself from the case.

Reached by Westword via email, Corry noted that Zenisek "has imposed a gag order prohibiting attorneys from discussing the case with the press, so I have no comment at this time." However, he stated in his motion to withdraw from his work on behalf of Aguilera-Mederos that the trucker's inability to pay attorney fees to date could "potentially impinge on his constitutional right to an effective defense," as might "bad luck" that's put a negative spin on Corry's public reputation.

Related Stories

Corry had a string of arrests in 2019, culminating in his jailing last October for allegedly violating one of several protection orders against him.

According to First Judicial District DA's Office spokesperson Pam Russell, a public defender spoke on behalf of Aguilera-Mederos at the hearing, which took place at 8:30 a.m. But even though Aguilera-Mederos has been designated as indigent, which would allow a lawyer to be appointed to represent him, the public defender said he's seeking to hire private counsel.

If Aguilera-Mederos has not reached an agreement with such an attorney by a February 14 status conference, a public defender will take over. In the meantime, Russell says, "The judge did not vacate the jury trial date. He pointed out that this needs to continue to move forward."

Nonetheless, either a private attorney or a public defender will need time to pull together a defense of Aguilera-Mederos following Corry's departure. That puts the May 1 trial date on exceedingly thin ice.

This post has been updated to incorporate the events at Aguilera-Mederos's status hearing.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >