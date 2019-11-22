RTD Chief to Step Down Amid Falling Ridership, Possible Service Cuts

General Manager Dave Genova has been with RTD for 25 years and was tapped to lead the agency in 2016.

Denver's troubled transit authority will soon be getting a new chief executive.

Dave Genova, the Regional Transportation District's general manager and CEO, is stepping down from his post, the agency announced late today, November 22.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Board, our incredible team of employees and our community," Genova said in a statement. "I am confident that our very capable leadership team will continue to guide the agency in our mission to serve the traveling public."

Genova, who joined RTD nearly 26 years ago and was named general manager in 2015, informed the agency's board of his decision Thursday night. His departure comes as RTD, which has struggled with declining ridership and a persistent operator shortage, considers an unprecedented plan to temporarily suspend a "significant amount of service" in order to "stabilize" its workforce.

"No formal date of departure has been determined yet," RTD's press release said. A letter obtained by CPR News, however, indicated that Genova will retire in January.

At a media briefing on the proposed service cuts on Thursday, Genova disputed the notion that RTD is an agency in crisis — a word that at least one board member has used in recent weeks.

"We have challenges, like a lot of organizations," Genova said. "And I'm confident we will work through our challenges."

Asked by reporters Thursday whether he had been asked to resign or considered resigning himself, Genova answered somewhat cryptically.

"I can tell you no one's asked me for my resignation," Genova said. "I look at my future like anybody else, when I think about careers, and potential opportunities."