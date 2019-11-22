 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
General Manager Dave Genova has been with RTD for 25 years and was tapped to lead the agency in 2016.EXPAND
General Manager Dave Genova has been with RTD for 25 years and was tapped to lead the agency in 2016.
RTD

RTD Chief to Step Down Amid Falling Ridership, Possible Service Cuts

Chase Woodruff | November 22, 2019 | 4:38pm
AA

Denver's troubled transit authority will soon be getting a new chief executive.

Dave Genova, the Regional Transportation District's general manager and CEO, is stepping down from his post, the agency announced late today, November 22.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Board, our incredible team of employees and our community," Genova said in a statement. "I am confident that our very capable leadership team will continue to guide the agency in our mission to serve the traveling public."

Related Stories

Genova, who joined RTD nearly 26 years ago and was named general manager in 2015, informed the agency's board of his decision Thursday night. His departure comes as RTD, which has struggled with declining ridership and a persistent operator shortage, considers an unprecedented plan to temporarily suspend a "significant amount of service" in order to "stabilize" its workforce.

"No formal date of departure has been determined yet," RTD's press release said. A letter obtained by CPR News, however, indicated that Genova will retire in January.

At a media briefing on the proposed service cuts on Thursday, Genova disputed the notion that RTD is an agency in crisis — a word that at least one board member has used in recent weeks.

"We have challenges, like a lot of organizations," Genova said. "And I'm confident we will work through our challenges."

Asked by reporters Thursday whether he had been asked to resign or considered resigning himself, Genova answered somewhat cryptically.

"I can tell you no one's asked me for my resignation," Genova said. "I look at my future like anybody else, when I think about careers, and potential opportunities."

 
Chase Woodruff is a staff writer at Westword interested in climate change, the environment and money in politics.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >