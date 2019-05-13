 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Man Charged in PT's Showclub Beatings
Google Maps

Man Charged in PT's Showclub Beatings

Ana Campbell | May 13, 2019 | 2:51pm
AA

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged Ryan Ashland, 41, with two counts of murder in the first degree for an attack at PT's Showclub on April 28.

Ashland allegedly attacked four people with a baseball bat at the strip club at 1601 West Evans Avenue, in an episode that a dancer there told us was completely random.

The attack happened around 1 p.m., an hour before the club opens and security arrives on Sundays. "The building stays open so girls can get in, and the manager's usually in the office or at the bar," said the dancer, who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity.

Related Stories

The man who died in the incident, Wendell Janis, "was just walking down the street and heard and saw the commotion and started walking up to see what was going on," she added. "That guy with the bat walked toward him and just hit him."

Three of the four victims were taken to Denver Health with blunt force injuries to their heads and bodies; Janis died at the hospital. Another victim remains hospitalized, a third suffered bodily injury but has been released, and a fourth victim suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Ashland will next appear in court on May 16. He also faces two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of assault in the second degree and four counts of menacing.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >