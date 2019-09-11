Sakura Square Is a Community Hub and a Development Target

Elegant lacquer bowls, vintage toys, tea sets and more crowd the top of a folding table in a cramped office space in Denver’s Sakura Square. They’re all slated for sale at the 47th annual Cherry Blossom Festival, where taiko drummers, dancers and other Japanese artists will perform alongside the packed stalls. “It’s our chance to be Japanese for a day,” says Vicki Taniwaki.

She’s at a makeshift desk in the office that’s been taken over by festival preparations. Next to her sits Marge Taniwaki, Vicki’s mother and “the original left-wing activist,” according to her daughter. Vicki’s an activist, too — dedicated, like her mother, to preserving and providing for Colorado’s Japanese-American community (numbering just over 11,000 in the 2000 census), and making sure that the community’s history is remembered.

In April, Marge took part in a protest in Dilley, Texas, where demonstrators hung thousands of origami cranes around the perimeter of the South Texas Family Residential Center, an ICE detention camp. They also made a pilgrimage to Crystal City, Texas, a 45-minute drive. There, fewer than eighty years ago, a different internment camp was constructed to hold other families. Around 2,200 individuals of Japanese ancestry were forcibly removed from their homes in Peru and held in the U.S. as part of a “prisoner exchange program.” Only eighty were allowed to return to their homes in South America after the war; most of the rest were deported to Japan, while fewer than 400 remained in the U.S.

Forgetting past horrors can be easy, especially when those horrors are visited upon a different group of people. Even among Japanese-Americans, the desire to not look back can be strong. But the Taniwakis take a different stance. “We need to face up to the trauma of incarceration,” says Marge. For them, that translates to being an active presence within Colorado’s Japanese-American population.

EXPAND Marge Taniwaka says it will be "heartbreaking" if Sakura Square loses its identity. Anthony Camera

Much of the Taniwakis’ work takes place in and around Sakura Square, which serves as both a commercial development and a center for Denver’s Japanese-American community. The fenced-in entrance to the Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple is at the corner of 20th and Lawrence streets, the courtyard of Tamai Tower at 19th and Larimer. Many Denver residents know the block simply as a spot for lunch or a place to park for a Rockies game. But for those of Japanese ancestry, it can be an anchor, a hub, a connection to a sense of home and identity. For Vicki, it is a place where “it feels safe to be Japanese.”

The architecture of Sakura Square, designed by Bertram A. Burton in the early 1970s, mimics Japanese style and created a number of parks and passages, open to the sky but cut off from the street, filled with sculptures, trees and secluded places to sit. Even in the quiet center of the block, though, the changing neighborhood around Sakura Square intrudes. A bright-red construction crane looms in the sky to the west. A new high-rise is going up on the 1600 block of Market Street. Across from the quiet rock gardens of the temple, a luxury apartment building rises on the site where the temple got its start over a century ago.

Sakura Square sits squarely between Denver’s buried past and its encroaching future. And increasingly, the tenants of this block find themselves wondering what that future holds for both Sakura Square and Denver’s Japanese-American community as a whole.

EXPAND The temple is an oasis in a busy downtown. Anthony Camera

The first to arrive were the Issei. Leaving the tumult of industrialization and militarization taking place in Meiji-era Japan, they made their way to the Front Range from Seattle and San Francisco, drawn by available farmland and the opportunity to work for themselves.

In the Japanese diaspora, it is customary to name the generations. The Issei are the emigrants who set out to make new lives in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and elsewhere, mostly in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The children of the Issei are called the Nisei, the second generation. The child of at least one Nisei parent is Sansei, followed by Yonsei and Gosei for the fourth and fifth generations, respectively. As in most immigrant groups, each successive generation is further removed from the source of cultural traditions, becoming more and more Americanized.

Studies call Japanese-Americans the fastest-assimilating group in American history. Vicki points out that Japanese-Americans are more or less “considered white” by the general public, but it’s not as simple as that, she says. Their assimilation into American society is measured against that of other immigrant groups, particularly those of East Asian ancestry. And even that acceptance comes in a society where the distinction between “white” and “other” permeates communities.

The Issei arrived in an America that was far more hostile to Japanese immigrants than it is today. In the early twentieth century, many states enacted alien land laws that prevented foreign-born individuals from owning property and, in some cases, even leasing it. California’s law went on the books in 1913, and Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and others soon followed suit — a wall of states where Japanese immigrants could not own land. That wall led right to Colorado, which did not enact any such law. In 1909, Colorado had the fourth-largest number of Japanese of any state, after Hawaii, California and Washington.

Many of the Issei settled on land north of Denver; Brighton, Longmont, Greeley and Fort Lupton all had strong populations of Japanese farmers. Some communities put down roots farther south, particularly in Rocky Ford and other towns along the Arkansas River. By 1925, Japanese farmers in the San Luis Valley were producing vegetables across 4,000 acres. Some of these farms remain today; Sakata Farms in Brighton and Hirakata Farms in Rocky Ford are familiar names in Colorado agriculture.