The Evolution of School Shootings: From Bullying to Brainwashing by the Internet

School shootings have evolved. We have all seen this changing.
Columbine was the first highly publicized school shooting. The coverage and understanding of it was confusing, and filled with contradictory causes and reasons. The story was laden with lies and untruths, and captured the public's interest because it took place in a middle-class suburb without any apparent cause. Those of us involved, however, know that the reasons were bullying and humiliation from a toxic school and the toxic environment we live in. These reasons were denied and covered up, hidden from the public for years.
Now we have a new evolution of school shooters.
These new shooters may have been bullied, but the cause, as I see it, is brainwashing by the internet and the algorithms on the internet. In Minnesota, Robert/Robin, the most recent school shooter, is lost and looking for his identity. He is fed posts and information by the algorithms held on the search engines on his sites, leading him to be brainwashed by them. They convinced him to become a girl. They convinced him to be violent. They convinced him to write pages of completely fake apologies to his mother and others. They convinced him to create his own little world of revenge, writing on his weapons, listening to music that other killers referenced. They convinced him that he should take SSRIs and hate others for his confusion. They convinced him to hate the president of the country, and to hate Israel and support Hamas, despite his having no understanding of the Middle East situation. They convinced him to hate people, and to get revenge by killing little children. They convinced him to shoot innocent children in a church to get revenge.
There are hundreds of examples. You need to take the time to look at his life again with this new perspective.
As time goes on, and we learn more about him, this will become more and more evident.
An isolated and lost boy can be influenced by his internet usage and the algorithms that control his feed.
I believe that bullying and humiliation started this, but that he was led into his act of violence by his internet usage and the brainwashing that it carried out.
What is the solution? Get off the internet. It is possibly the worst influence in our society and civilization in history.
Sure, ignore this notice. You are so sure that you know more, because of the same algorithms that have created your perspectives. Step back and evaluate your life. Look at the waste of life and time that is internet usage. Face your addiction to the internet feed and stop it.
These are some thoughts for you to consider. You may not even want to consider them, but if you do, take a few days away from the computer and its algorithms and input. Look at the world around you. It is full of great people and beautiful places and life; it is not all death and destruction. Look at the world that actually exists, without the filters placed on it. Stop being influenced by these lies and see the world as it is, and can be. Live with hope and love and be happy. It is time to live your own life.
If you have read my book or studied this, you know that the process for these school shootings is as follows: Bullying, Humiliation, Hypervigilance, Violentization and a decision to be violent. It is a process.
In the shooting we are seeing now, the hypervigilance is created by your computer and your social media algorithms. They feed you enough biased information that you can only see that viewpoint, and the information presented to you makes you hypervigilant. It also feeds your perspectives enough that it begins the process of violentization. Your algorithm-driven agenda becomes worse and worse, and you become more violent.
Can you see this?
Do you understand this?
This is the cause of these shootings. This is the reason we cannot talk to each other. This is the creator of violence and hate.
Learn from this. Detach yourself from the violent actors and the violence fed to you on your computer. You need to do this to save your own life.
The term is technological hypervigilance.
It is creating stress and anger in your life.
Detach yourself from this source of hate.
Become a human being again.
