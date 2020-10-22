Colorado COVID-19 Outbreaks Blow Past 1,000; Over 100 New

Is there anywhere in Colorado that hasn't been declared a COVID-19 outbreak site?

That question comes following the release of an absolutely unprecedented outbreak report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The state has set a record for the number of new outbreaks each week for the past three: 53 on September 30, 63 on October 7, and 64 on October 14. But the October 21 list blew past those. A staggering 114 newly revealed outbreaks bring the overall total to more than 1,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The numbers make assertions by Governor Jared Polis and other public officials regarding Colorado registering the worst data ever seem like masterpieces of understatement.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The October 14 outbreaks roster included 274 incidents under investigation and 623 considered resolved, for 897 in all. The October 21 release lists 346 active outbreaks and 665 resolved, for a total of 1,011.

Seven new outbreaks are cited in repeat settings. They include the Buena Vista Correctional Compound in Chaffee County, three skilled-nursing facilities, a couple of restaurants and the corporate office of JBS, the Greeley meatpacking giant whose plant-based outbreak was among the largest and deadliest in the state.

Educational and child-care institutions have also been hit especially hard. Eleven K-12 schools made the roster — among them four metro high schools (Arvada West, Hinkley, Dakota Ridge and ThunderRidge). Nine child-care facilities are on the list: six of them in Denver, the rest in Douglas, Adams and Boulder counties.

Other outbreaks of note: a driver's license office in Aurora, city operations branches in Boulder and Greeley, the state mental health institute in Pueblo, churches in Arapahoe and Adams counties, several fast-food joints, a body-wax business in Jeffco, and a dinner party in Pitkin County that resulted in eight infections.

Here are all 114 of this week's new outbreaks, along with information including the date each was identified:

