Colorado COVID-19 Outbreaks Blow Past 1,000; Over 100 New

Is there anywhere in Colorado that hasn't been declared a COVID-19 outbreak site?
That question comes following the release of an absolutely unprecedented outbreak report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The state has set a record for the number of new outbreaks each week for the past three: 53 on September 30, 63 on October 7, and 64 on October 14. But the October 21 list blew past those. A staggering 114 newly revealed outbreaks bring the overall total to more than 1,000 since the start of the pandemic.
The numbers make assertions by Governor Jared Polis and other public officials regarding Colorado registering the worst data ever seem like masterpieces of understatement.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The October 14 outbreaks roster included 274 incidents under investigation and 623 considered resolved, for 897 in all. The October 21 release lists 346 active outbreaks and 665 resolved, for a total of 1,011.
Seven new outbreaks are cited in repeat settings. They include the Buena Vista Correctional Compound in Chaffee County, three skilled-nursing facilities, a couple of restaurants and the corporate office of JBS, the Greeley meatpacking giant whose plant-based outbreak was among the largest and deadliest in the state.
Educational and child-care institutions have also been hit especially hard. Eleven K-12 schools made the roster — among them four metro high schools (Arvada West, Hinkley, Dakota Ridge and ThunderRidge). Nine child-care facilities are on the list: six of them in Denver, the rest in Douglas, Adams and Boulder counties.
Other outbreaks of note: a driver's license office in Aurora, city operations branches in Boulder and Greeley, the state mental health institute in Pueblo, churches in Arapahoe and Adams counties, several fast-food joints, a body-wax business in Jeffco, and a dinner party in Pitkin County that resulted in eight infections.
Here are all 114 of this week's new outbreaks, along with information including the date each was identified:
1. 114 E. Dale St. Construction Site Outbreak, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 10/14/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
2. 84 Lumber, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Mesa County, 10/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases
3. Adams Youth Services Center, Active, Correctional, Other, Adams County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
4. American Academy Preschool, Active, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 10/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases
5. ARC Thrift Store, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
6. Arc'teryx, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
7. Ardent Mills, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 10/16/2020, 10 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
8. Arvada West High, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/19/2020, 5 positive attendee cases
9. Aspen Consolidated Sanitation District, Active, Other, Water Treatment Facility, Pitkin County, 10/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases
10. Aurora Driver License Office, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 10/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
11. Birch Assisted Living (23Y767), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Weld County, 10/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases
12. Brewski's Pub and Grill, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Adams County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
13. Brighton 27J Transportation Division, Active, School Administration, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
14. Brookside Inn (0205US), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 10/16/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 1 resident death (not lab-confirmed), 10 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases
15. Buena Vista Correctional Complex: October 2020, Active, State Prison, Chaffee County, 10/21/2020, 14 resident positive cases, 13 staff positive cases
16. Buffalo Rose, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 10/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
17. Castle Valley Dental, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Dental Office, Douglas County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
18. Center at Northridge (02I148): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 10/14/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases
19. Chateau at Sharmar Village (2306N1), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 10/4/2020, 19 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
20. Chili's, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Weld County, 10/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases
21. City of Boulder Operations, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, City Operations, Boulder County, 10/12/2020, 12 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
22. City of Greeley Municipal Court, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 10/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases
23. College View Elementary — ECE 4, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
24. Colorado Credit Union, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Bank, Denver County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
25. Colorado Excavation, LLC, Active, Construction Site, Pitkin County, 10/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases
26. Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo (CMHIP), Active, Healthcare — Psychiatric Hospital, Pueblo County, 10/1/2020, 1 positive resident cases, 17 positive staff cases
27. Colorado Sports Leadership Academy, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/6/2020, 1 probable staff case, 3 positive attendee cases
28. Colorado Springs Fire Dept Station 12, Active, Other, Fire Station, El Paso County, 10/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
29 Community Corrections, Active, Correctional, Other, Garfield County, 10/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
30. CoreCivic — Henderson, Active, Correctional, Other, Community Corrections Facility, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
31. CoreCivic — Ulster, Active, Correctional, Other, Community Corrections Facility, Denver County, 10/16/2020, 2 positive resident cases
32. Cornerstone Real Estate Rocky Mountains, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 10/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
33. County Express, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Logan County, 10/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases
34. Dakota Ridge High, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
35. DaVita Boulder, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Dialysis center, Boulder County, 10/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases
36. Denver Hallelujah Church, Active, Religious Facility, Arapahoe County, 10/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
37. Devonshire Acres (020193), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 9/28/2020, 12 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 3 resident deaths (lab-confirmed), 14 positive staff cases
38. Dinner Party, Active, Social Gathering, Pitkin County, 10/2/2020, 8 positive attendee cases
39 Discovery Link at Fairmont — Kindergarten Classroom 1, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
40. Downstairs at Eric's: October 2020, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
41. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center (020170) October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 10/18/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
42. Estes Park Condos, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Property Management Company, Larimer County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
43. European Wax Center, Active, Personal Services, Jefferson County, 10/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases
44. Exploring Minds Academy, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 10/14/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
45. Family Gathering — Moffat County, Active, Social Gathering, Moffat County, 10/20/2020, 5 positive attendee cases
46. Fischer, Brown, Bartlett, and Gunn, P.C., Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Law office, Larimer County, 10/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases
47. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Broomfield County, 10/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases
48. Gates Corporation, Active, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 10/14/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
49. Harrison School District Two — Transportation, Active, School Administration, El Paso County, 10/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases
50. Heidi's Chateau Assisted Living (2311S4), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Montrose County, 10/19/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 resident death (lab-confirmed)
51. Hermec Landscaping, Inc., Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Landscape Contracting Company, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 10 positive staff cases
52. Hinkley High School, Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/9/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
53. Home Depot #1501, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases
54. Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 10/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
55. Hyde Park Jewelers, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 3 positive staff cases
56. Interstate Warehousing, Active, Distribution Center/Business Storage Facility, Denver County, 10/16/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
57. JBS Corporate: October 2020, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 10/19/2020, 8 positive staff cases
58. JeffCo Public Schools West Transportation, Active, School Administration Transportation, Jefferson County, 9/17/2020, 12 positive staff cases
59. Kavod Senior Life (230445), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 9/21/2020, 12 positive resident cases, 1 resident death (lab-confirmed), 8 positive staff cases
60. Kiewit Belford Office, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
61. KP Colorado Franklin Eye Care, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Denver County, 9/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
62. La Buena Vida, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases
63. Lamar Estates (020201), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Prowers County, 10/15/2020, 1 positive resident case, 3 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
64. Liberty Common High School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
65. Life Care Center of Pueblo (020641), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
66. Little Einsteins Academy, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases
67. Little Giants Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases
68 Los Dos Potrillos: October 2020, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Arapahoe County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
69. Majestic Metals, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 10/14/2020, 6 positive staff cases
70. Maxwell Elementary School — Early Childhood Education, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
71. Morton Buildings, Active, Construction Site, Montrose County, 10/15/2020, 4 positive staff cases
72. Motel 6, Active, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Jefferson County, 10/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
73. Mtech Mechanical, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, HVAC/Plumbing Contractor, Adams County, 10/14/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
74. Northeastern Junior College Athletics, Active, College/University, Logan County, 10/19/2020, 22 positive attendee cases
75. Old Snowmass Market, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Pitkin County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
76. Olive Garden, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 10/15/2020, 6 positive staff cases
77. Park Cafe, Active, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Las Animas County, 10/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases
78. Peer 1 — Light House, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (inpatient), Denver County, 10/20/2020, 3 positive resident cases
79. Pikes Peak Community College — Certified Nursing Program, Active, College/University, El Paso County, 10/16/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
80. Prospect Park Living Center (020396), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
81. Q3 Contracting Inc/Primoris Services Corporation, Active, Construction Site, Adams County, 10/19/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 14 probable staff cases
82. Quickbox, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 10/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases
83. Randi's Grill and Pub, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Grand County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
84. Research Parkway Dental, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, El Paso County, 10/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases
85. Rifle Housing Authority, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Garfield, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
86. Rock Canyon Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center (020699), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/16/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
87. Rocky Mountain Internal Medicine, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Medical Office, Arapahoe County, 10/7/2020, 8 positive staff cases
88. Rocky Mountain Spice Company: October 2020, Active, Food Distribution, Denver County, 10/15/2020, 4 positive staff cases
89. Rocky Mountain Rehabilitation, Physical Therapy, Active, Healthcare — Rehab Facility, El Paso County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
90. Royal Vista Veterinary Specialists, Active, Other, Veterinarian office, Larimer County, 10/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases
91. Saguache County Jail, Active, Jail, Saguache County, 10/13/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
92. Shrine of St. Anne School, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
93. Silver Hills Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 6 positive attendee cases
94. Sodexo — Graland Country Day School, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/9/2020, 4 positive staff cases
95. Southeast Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases
96. St. Anne's Episcopal School, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/14/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
97. Suncor Energy — Refinery, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
98. Sushi Garden (Pueblo), Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Pueblo County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases
99. Taco Bell, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Boulder County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
100. Team Select Home Care, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Home Health Agency, Pueblo County, 10/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases
101. Ted's Montana Grill, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Adams County, 10/14/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
102. ThornCreek Church, Active, Religious Facility, Adams County, 10/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
103. Three Margaritas, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Pueblo County, 10/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
104. ThunderRidge High School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/8/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
105. TransWest, Active, Other, Truck dealer, Adams County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
106. Ulta Beauty, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
107. University Prep Steel Street — Steele Street, First Grade Classroom, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
108. Vacuum X-Traction Products Mfg, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Morgan County, 10/19/2020, 5 positive staff cases
109. Vikan Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Adams County 10/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases
110. Warehouse 2565, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Mesa County, 10/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
111. Westrail Tap and Grill, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
112. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House A, Active, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (inpatient), Jefferson County, 10/18/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases
113. Willowbrook Place (23B432), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/16/2020, 11 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
114. Wong Orthodontics, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Orthodontics, Boulder County, 10/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases
