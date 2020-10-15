Trader Joe's COVID-19 Outbreak Part of Yet Another Colorado Record

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Trader Joe's has set the bar for safety among grocery retailers in Colorado — but even the best practices can't guarantee that the novel coronavirus won't gain admittance. According to the latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the chain's Colorado Springs branch has suffered an outbreak. It's one in a wave of site-based infections that's set a new record for the third week in a row.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The CDPHE's October 14 update lists 897 total outbreaks in the state so far: 274 active, 623 resolved. That's an increase of 64 over the October 7 total of 833, which was 63 outbreaks higher than September 30's 53. And the current number would be higher if not for some department bookkeeping related to the University of Denver. In past weeks, DU outbreaks were listed separately; on October 7, the tally had multiple Greek houses, among other locations, on the roster. The new CDPHE list, however, combines them into a single entry, "University of Denver Community Outbreak," which has resulted in seven positive staff cases and 210 student cases.

Several of the latest items are for spots where previous outbreaks have happened — among them the Fremont Correctional Facility, a state prison in Fremont County that's suffered the most serious new outbreak by volume: 91 positive resident cases, twelve positive staff cases and eighteen probable staff cases. Moreover, the claim this week by Trump administration mouthpiece Rudolph Giuliani that "people don't die of the disease anymore" was disproven by individual fatalities at two just-identified sites, Alpine Living Center and Inglenook Living Center, both in Adams County, which Governor Polis has named as one of the two municipalities (along with Denver) that's driving the worst COVID-19 data so far.

In addition, a half-dozen K-12 schools have been flagged for outbreaks: Cherry Creek High School in Arapahoe County, Kyffin Elementary and D'Evelyn Jr./Sr. High in Jefferson County, Boulder Valley Waldorf in Boulder County, and Manitou Springs High School and Coperni 3 in El Paso County. Three child-care centers — two in Jefferson County, one in Arapahoe County — have fresh outbreaks, too.

Other outbreaks of note have occurred at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, seven restaurants of various types, three automobile dealerships, two churches (one scored fourteen positives among attendees) and a Mesa County gathering to play the dice game bunco; the latter led to seven lab-confirmed cases. And that's not to mention an outbreak at a place that knows a little something about the dangers of infection: the University of Colorado School of Medicine on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

