Trader Joe's COVID-19 Outbreak Part of Yet Another Colorado Record

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Trader Joe's has set the bar for safety among grocery retailers in Colorado — but even the best practices can't guarantee that the novel coronavirus won't gain admittance. According to the latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the chain's Colorado Springs branch has suffered an outbreak. It's one in a wave of site-based infections that's set a new record for the third week in a row.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The CDPHE's October 14 update lists 897 total outbreaks in the state so far: 274 active, 623 resolved. That's an increase of 64 over the October 7 total of 833, which was 63 outbreaks higher than September 30's 53. And the current number would be higher if not for some department bookkeeping related to the University of Denver. In past weeks, DU outbreaks were listed separately; on October 7, the tally had multiple Greek houses, among other locations, on the roster. The new CDPHE list, however, combines them into a single entry, "University of Denver Community Outbreak," which has resulted in seven positive staff cases and 210 student cases.
Several of the latest items are for spots where previous outbreaks have happened — among them the Fremont Correctional Facility, a state prison in Fremont County that's suffered the most serious new outbreak by volume: 91 positive resident cases, twelve positive staff cases and eighteen probable staff cases. Moreover, the claim this week by Trump administration mouthpiece Rudolph Giuliani that "people don't die of the disease anymore" was disproven by individual fatalities at two just-identified sites, Alpine Living Center and Inglenook Living Center, both in Adams County, which Governor Polis has named as one of the two municipalities (along with Denver) that's driving the worst COVID-19 data so far.
In addition, a half-dozen K-12 schools have been flagged for outbreaks: Cherry Creek High School in Arapahoe County, Kyffin Elementary and D'Evelyn Jr./Sr. High in Jefferson County, Boulder Valley Waldorf in Boulder County, and Manitou Springs High School and Coperni 3 in El Paso County. Three child-care centers — two in Jefferson County, one in Arapahoe County — have fresh outbreaks, too.
Other outbreaks of note have occurred at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, seven restaurants of various types, three automobile dealerships, two churches (one scored fourteen positives among attendees) and a Mesa County gathering to play the dice game bunco; the latter led to seven lab-confirmed cases. And that's not to mention an outbreak at a place that knows a little something about the dangers of infection: the University of Colorado School of Medicine on the Anschutz Medical Campus.
Here are all 64 of this week's new outbreaks, along with information including the date each was identified:
1. 180 Ministries, Active, Healthcare — Rehab Facility, Denver County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
2. Alpine Living Center (020410): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 3 positive staff cases
3. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Active, Law Enforcement — Other, Arapahoe County, 10/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
4. Ariel Clinical Services, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 10/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
5. Arrow Electronics, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 10/8/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
6. Arrowhead Golf Course, Active, Banquet Facility, Arapahoe County, 10/8/2020, 6 positive staff cases
7. The Assembly, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Eagle County, 10/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
8. Aurora Medical Center Call Center, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital Call Center, Arapahoe County, 10/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
9. Aurora Organic Dairy-High Plains Dairy Farm October 2020, Active, Farm/Dairy, Weld County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
10. Blue Sky Kids, Inc — Goddard School Littleton, Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 10/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases
11. Boulder Valley Waldorf, Active, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/7/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
12. Bunco Night, Active, Social Gathering, Mesa County, 10/12/2020, 7 positive resident cases
13. Cadence Academy DTC, Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 10/13/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases
14. Calvary Chapel, Active, Religious Facility, Montrose County, 10/12/2020, 10 positive attendee cases
15. Cherry Creek High School, Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
16. Cinnamon Park (230367), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 10/12/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
17. Colorado Asphalt Services, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Adams County, 10/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases
18 Colorado Parks & Wildlife — Littleton Office, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 10/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
19. Colorado School of Mines — Spruce Hall, Active, College/University, Jefferson County, 10/12/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
20. Coperni 3, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
21. Denver Public Schools Hilltop Terminal, Active, School Administration, Transportation, Denver County, 10/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases
22. D'Evelyn Jr/Sr High, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/12/2020, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
23. First Baptist Church, Active, Religious Facility, church, Logan County, 10/12/2020, 14 positive attendee cases
24. Fort Collins Kia, Active, Other, Auto dealership, Larimer County, 10/8/2020
25. Fort Logan Northgate, Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases
26. Franklin House, Active, Healthcare — Independent Living Facility, Logan County, 10/9/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
27. Fred Loya Insurance, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 10/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases
28 .Fremont Correctional Facility: October 2020, Active, State Prison, Fremont County, 10/12/2020, 91 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases, 18 probable staff cases
29. Golden Gate Petroleum, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Mesa County, 10/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
30. Grand Fire Station, Active, Other, Fire Station, Grand County, 10/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases
31. Independence House — S. Federal, Active, Correctional, Other, Halfway House, Denver County, 10/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
32. Inglenook at Brighton (2303GK): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Adams County, 10/8/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 1 resident death (not lab confirmed), 3 positive staff cases
33. Jefferson County Head Start, Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 10/8/2020, 1 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
34. Kyffin Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
35. La Cabana Mexican Bar & Grill, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 10/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
36. Laradon, Active, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (outpatient), Denver County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
37. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
38. Life Care Center of Westminster (0204W2), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 10/13/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 probable resident cases, 7 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
39. LiquiGreen, Active, Home Maintenance Services, Landscaping Company, Mesa County, 10/8/2020, 5 positive staff cases
40. Manitou Springs High School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 9 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
41. Melody Living of Colorado Springs (23P166), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
42. Natural Resources Conservation Service, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Kit Carson County, 10/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases
43. Ollie's Pub and Grub, Social Gathering, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 10/13/2020, 6 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
44. On the Border, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 10/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases
45. Palisades at Broadmoor Park (23U762), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
46. Peer 1 — Gratitude House, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (inpatient), Denver County, 10/12/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case
47. Perkins Motor Company, Active, Other, Automobile Dealership, El Paso County, 10/12/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
48. Power Zone Equipment, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Saguache County, 10/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases
49. Q3 Contracting Inc/Primoris Services Corporation: October 2020, Active, Construction Site, Mesa County, 10/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
50. Saia LTL Freight, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 10/9/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
51. Sam's Club (6219), Active, Retailer, Membership-only Retail Warehouse Club, El Paso County, 10/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases
52. Shortline Buick GMC, Active, Other, Auto dealership, Arapahoe County, 10/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases
53. Someren Glen (2304VQ), Active, Healthcare — Combined Care, Independent Living and Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/12/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case
54. Summit County Government — County Commons, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
55. Sunset Inn Bar & Grill Inc., Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Pueblo County, 10/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases
56. Tequila's Glenwood, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Garfield County, 10/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
57. Touch of Care, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Home Health Agency, Montrose County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
58. Trader Joe's (Colorado Springs), Active, Grocery Store, El Paso, 10/6/2020, 5 positive staff cases
59. United Parcel Service (UPS), Active, Distribution Center/Business, UPS Warehouse, Summit County, 10/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases
60. University of Colorado School of Medicine, Anschutz Medical Campus — Student Non-Clinical Education, Active, College/University, Adams County, 10/13/2020, 6 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
61. University of Denver Community Outbreak, Active, College/University, Denver County, 10/13/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 210 positive attendee cases
62. University Park Care Center (020650), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/7/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
63. Wells Fargo Bank, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 10/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases
64. Wendy's, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Larimer County, 10/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
