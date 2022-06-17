The Seven Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Violent Crime Now

The number of violent crimes in Denver has been rising along with the temperature — and according to the latest statistics from the Denver Police Department, the majority are concentrated in a tight knot of seven areas in the heart of the city.
The Ballpark District, which includes Coors Field, has been particularly hard hit, with three violent crimes taking place at or near a single intersection, 21st and Larimer streets, during the first half of the month; that area is technically Five Points on the official city map. And a large number of offenses happened on or around the 16th Street Mall.
The statistics are detailed on the Denver Crime Map maintained by the DPD, which defines violent crime as murders, robberies and aggravated assaults. The most recent numbers cover crimes reported between June 1 and June 15.
The map measures both offenses per neighborhood and crime density — the number of violations per square mile. By this standard, only twelve areas registered a crime density of five or more during the first half of June. Six of them — along with Union Station, which the DPD tracks even though it isn't an official Denver neighborhood — are contiguous, and all in the heart of the city: Capitol Hill, the Central Business District (CBD), Civic Center, Five Points, North Capitol Hill and Whittier. The other five — East Colfax, Goldsmith, Kennedy, Sun Valley and West Colfax — are scattered across Denver.
At sixteen, Five Points is the neighborhood with the most violent crimes overall. Because the neighborhood is so large, the crime density there registers at a relatively modest 9.10 violent offenses per square mile. But many of the violations, including the murder of 23-year-old Jason Morales near 21st and Larimer, took place within a few blocks of each other.
Just below Five Points, the Central Business District registered 25.52 violent crimes per square mile, followed by the Union Station area, at 18.82 per square mile.
Continue to see all of the violent crimes committed in Capitol Hill, the CBD, Civic Center, Five Points, North Capitol Hill, Union Station and Whittier between June 1 and June 15. The areas are ranked from the lowest to the highest crime density, with the offenses in chronological order.
Whittier
Violent crimes: 3
Crime density: 5.33 per square mile
2:20 p.m. June 2
2958 Downing Street
Robbery: Robbery of a business using a weapon
4:55 p.m. June 2
2925 Lafayette Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence
6:39 p.m.June 13
1339 East 23rd Avenue
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
North Capitol Hill
Violent crimes:3
Crime density: 8.50 per square mile
8:30 a.m. June 5
400 block of East 17th Avenue
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
3:59 a.m. June 6
25 East 16th Avenue
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
6:40 p.m. June 7
1700 block of Pennsylvania Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
Five Points
Violent crimes: 16
Crime density: 9.10 per square mile
1:30 p.m. June 2
2301 Welton Street
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
2:01 a.m. June 4
2001 Larimer Street
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
7:34 p.m. June 4
1901 29th Street
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
1:50 a.m. June 5
21st Street/Larimer Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
1:50 a.m. June 5
Larimer Street/35th Street
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
1:50 a.m. June 5
21st Street/Larimer Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open (second victim)
9 p.m. June 5
2101 Market Street
Robbery: Forcible purse snatching
2:14 a.m. June 6
2100 block of Stout Street
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
11:50 p.m. June 6
2632 Blake Street
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
9:15 a.m. June 7
21st Street/Welton Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
2:19 p.m. June 10
East 31st Avenue/Downing Street
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
12:01 a.m. June 11
2700 block of Welton Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
12:54 a.m. June 11
21st Street/Larimer Street
Murder: Homicide by other means
10:29 p.m. June 11
800 block of East 23rd Avenue
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
11:05 a.m. June 14
2130 Stout Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
3 a.m. June 15
2300 Welton Street
Aggravated assault: Weapon fired into an occupied building
Capitol Hill
Violent crimes: 7
Crime density: 10.36 per square mile
3:40 a.m. June 5
1400 block of Emerson Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
4:47 a.m. June 5
330 East Tenth Avenue
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
8:45 p.m. June 8
1400 block of Washington Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
3 a.m. June 2
1000 East Colfax Avenue
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
3:20 p.m. June 13
East Ninth Avenue/Sherman Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
5:40 p.m. June 13
1260 Pennsylvania Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
1:30 p.m. June 14
East Eighth Avenue/North Grant Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
Civic Center
Violent crimes: 4
Crime density: 13.16 per square mile
10:57 a.m. June 3
100 block of West Tenth Avenue
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
8:50 a.m. June 6
East 14th Avenue/North Broadway Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
11:45 a.m. June 12
490 West Colfax Avenue
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
5 p.m. June 12
East Colfax Avenue/North Broadway Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence
Union Station
Violent crimes: 8
Crime density: 18.22 per square mile
10 p.m. June 3
1700 block of Wynkoop Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
1:17 a.m. June 4
1320 15th Street
Aggravated assault: Weapon fired into an occupied building
12:09 a.m. June 4
1900 block of Blake Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
7:20 p.m. June 5
20th Street/Market Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
6:57 p.m. June 6
1700 block of Wewatta Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
8:42 p.m. June 10
1865 Larimer Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence
9:45 p.m. June 10
1701 Chestnut Place
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
4 a.m. June 11
2200 block of 19th Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
Central Business District (CBD)
Violent crimes: 11
Crime density: 25.52 per square mile
5:40 p.m. June 3
1600 Stout Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
10 p.m. June 4
1325 Glenarm Place
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
1:50 a.m. June 5
500 block of 16th Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
3:38 a.m. June 5
1600 block of Glenarm/Welton alley
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
8:25 p.m. June 5
1501 Arapahoe Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
12 p.m. June 6
16th Street/California Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
4:58 p.m. June 11
1438 Arapahoe Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
12:40 p.m. June 12
800 block of 16th Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
4:09 p.m. June 13
200 16th Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
11:36 p.m. June 13
1520 Stout Street
Aggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
3 a.m. June 14
500 16th Street
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon