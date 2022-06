The Seven Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Violent Crime Now

The number of violent crimes in Denver has been rising along with the temperature — and according to the latest statistics from the Denver Police Department , the majority are concentrated in a tight knot of seven areas in the heart of the city.The Ballpark District, which includes Coors Field, has been particularly hard hit, with three violent crimes taking place at or near a single intersection, 21st and Larimer streets, during the first half of the month; that area is technically Five Points on the official city map. And a large number of offenses happened on or around the 16th Street Mall.The statistics are detailed on the Denver Crime Map maintained by the DPD, which defines violent crime as murders, robberies and aggravated assaults. The most recent numbers cover crimes reported between June 1 and June 15.The map measures both offenses per neighborhood and crime density — the number of violations per square mile. By this standard, only twelve areas registered a crime density of five or more during the first half of June. Six of them — along with Union Station, which the DPD tracks even though it isn't an official Denver neighborhood — are contiguous, and all in the heart of the city: Capitol Hill, the Central Business District (CBD), Civic Center, Five Points, North Capitol Hill and Whittier. The other five — East Colfax, Goldsmith, Kennedy, Sun Valley and West Colfax — are scattered across Denver.At sixteen, Five Points is the neighborhood with the most violent crimes overall. Because the neighborhood is so large, the crime density there registers at a relatively modest 9.10 violent offenses per square mile. But many of the violations, including the murder of 23-year-old Jason Morales near 21st and Larimer, took place within a few blocks of each other.Just below Five Points, the Central Business District registered 25.52 violent crimes per square mile, followed by the Union Station area, at 18.82 per square mile.Continue to see all of the violent crimes committed in Capitol Hill, the CBD, Civic Center, Five Points, North Capitol Hill, Union Station and Whittier between June 1 and June 15. The areas are ranked from the lowest to the highest crime density, with the offenses in chronological order.Violent crimes: 3Crime density: 5.33 per square mile2:20 p.m. June 22958 Downing StreetRobbery: Robbery of a business using a weapon4:55 p.m. June 22925 Lafayette StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence6:39 p.m.June 131339 East 23rd AvenueAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weaponViolent crimes:3Crime density: 8.50 per square mile8:30 a.m. June 5400 block of East 17th AvenueAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury3:59 a.m. June 625 East 16th AvenueAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury6:40 p.m. June 71700 block of Pennsylvania StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injuryViolent crimes: 16Crime density: 9.10 per square mile1:30 p.m. June 22301 Welton StreetAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon2:01 a.m. June 42001 Larimer StreetAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon7:34 p.m. June 41901 29th StreetAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon1:50 a.m. June 521st Street/Larimer StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open1:50 a.m. June 5Larimer Street/35th StreetAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon1:50 a.m. June 521st Street/Larimer StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open (second victim)9 p.m. June 52101 Market StreetRobbery: Forcible purse snatching2:14 a.m. June 62100 block of Stout StreetAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon11:50 p.m. June 62632 Blake StreetAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon9:15 a.m. June 721st Street/Welton StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury2:19 p.m. June 10East 31st Avenue/Downing StreetAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon12:01 a.m. June 112700 block of Welton StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open12:54 a.m. June 1121st Street/Larimer StreetMurder: Homicide by other means10:29 p.m. June 11800 block of East 23rd AvenueAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon11:05 a.m. June 142130 Stout StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open3 a.m. June 152300 Welton StreetAggravated assault: Weapon fired into an occupied buildingViolent crimes: 7Crime density: 10.36 per square mile3:40 a.m. June 51400 block of Emerson StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open4:47 a.m. June 5330 East Tenth AvenueAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon8:45 p.m. June 81400 block of Washington StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open3 a.m. June 21000 East Colfax AvenueRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open3:20 p.m. June 13East Ninth Avenue/Sherman StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury5:40 p.m. June 131260 Pennsylvania StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury1:30 p.m. June 14East Eighth Avenue/North Grant StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the openViolent crimes: 4Crime density: 13.16 per square mile10:57 a.m. June 3100 block of West Tenth AvenueAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury8:50 a.m. June 6East 14th Avenue/North Broadway StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury11:45 a.m. June 12490 West Colfax AvenueAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury5 p.m. June 12East Colfax Avenue/North Broadway StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violenceViolent crimes: 8Crime density: 18.22 per square mile10 p.m. June 31700 block of Wynkoop StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury1:17 a.m. June 41320 15th StreetAggravated assault: Weapon fired into an occupied building12:09 a.m. June 41900 block of Blake StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury7:20 p.m. June 520th Street/Market StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury6:57 p.m. June 61700 block of Wewatta StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury8:42 p.m. June 101865 Larimer StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence9:45 p.m. June 101701 Chestnut PlaceAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury4 a.m. June 112200 block of 19th StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injuryViolent crimes: 11Crime density: 25.52 per square mile5:40 p.m. June 31600 Stout StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury10 p.m. June 41325 Glenarm PlaceAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury1:50 a.m. June 5500 block of 16th StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open3:38 a.m. June 51600 block of Glenarm/Welton alleyAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury8:25 p.m. June 51501 Arapahoe StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury12 p.m. June 616th Street/California StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open4:58 p.m. June 111438 Arapahoe StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open12:40 p.m. June 12800 block of 16th StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury4:09 p.m. June 13200 16th StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury11:36 p.m. June 131520 Stout StreetAggravated assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury3 a.m. June 14500 16th StreetAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon