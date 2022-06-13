Support Us

Denver House Party From Hell and Other Violence Over Chaotic Weekend

June 13, 2022 6:41AM

East Colorado Avenue between South Clermont Street and South Dahlia Street was closed to traffic for hours owing to the house-party-shooting investigation.
Violence flared across Denver over the weekend, carrying over into this morning, June 13. Of six major crimes reported by the Denver Police Department, the deadliest involved a house party at which six people were shot, two fatally.

The gunfire started early. At 4:14 a.m. on June 10, the DPD's Twitter account confirmed that officers were investigating a shooting on the 1100 block of Yosemite Street, in the East Colfax neighborhood, where a victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Two more incidents took place in just thirty minutes during the early-morning hours of June 11. The first, announced at 1:21 a.m., involved a shooting near the intersection of 21st and Market streets in the Ballpark neighborhood. The victims were described as two adult males, and an update later that morning revealed that one had died at a local hospital.

Then, at 1:48 a.m. on June 11, the DPD reported a stabbing on the 3000 block of South Decatur Street, in the College View-South Platte neighborhood. The victim, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital; an unidentified suspect was arrested on the scene.

Just shy of 24 hours later, at 1:19 a.m. on June 12, came word of a shooting on the 4600 block of East Colorado Avenue, in the Virginia Village neighborhood — and the size and scope of the incident took two additional updates to sort out. The first alert stated that four victims had been located with unspecified injuries. The second bulletin, at 9:23 a.m., revealed that one person had died, transforming the episode into a homicide probe. And the third, at 4:29 p.m. that afternoon, noted that a second individual had passed away and two more gunshot victims had been found, bringing the total to six: two dead, four with serious injuries. The department also reported that "this occurred at a party at a home."

The bloodshed wasn't over yet. At 5:37 p.m. on June 12, Denver Police tweeted about a stabbing on the 3000 block of South Federal Boulevard, also in the College View-South Platte neighborhood; the victim was expected to survive and a suspect remained at large. And at 12:53 a.m. on June 13, the DPD was looking into a shooting on the 500 block of South Eliot Street, in the Chaffee Park neighborhood, that injured one victim.

Those with information about any of these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

