All Sheridan Schools Closed After Shooting Outside High School

Late last night, the Sheridan School District made the decision to close all of its schools today, October 9, in the wake of a shooting outside Sheridan High School, its flagship campus. A male student was injured in the incident and the shooter remains on the loose.

The shooting took place during a girls' volleyball game between Sheridan High and Denver's Bruce Randolph School. Sheridan School District officials say the wounded party was a student from "a neighboring district." Thus far, the Bruce Randolph School has not weighed in as to whether the injured student was one of its attendees, or even posted about the incident.

Sheridan School District has five schools: Sheridan Early Childhood Center, 4100 South Hazel Court; Alice Terry Elementary, 4485 South Irving Street; Fort Logan Northgate, 4000 South Lowell Boulevard; SOAR Academy, 4107 South Federal; and Sheridan High, 3201 West Oxford Avenue.

The first official communication about the episode from the Sheridan Police Department came via a tweet at 9:22 p.m. on October 8: "SPD is investigating a shooting that occurred this evening in the parking lot at Sheridan High School. One victim transported with gun shot wound. One suspect at large. Please avoid the area so officers and deputies can work this situation."

Then, at 10:33 p.m., the Sheridan School District took to Facebook and Twitter to announce today's closure:



All Sheridan School District schools will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 9) in the wake of an incident this evening on the grounds at Sheridan High School. We are working closely with the Sheridan Police Department to investigate this incident, which involved a shooting. Unfortunately, we understand tonight that at least one student — not a Sheridan student, but a student from a neighboring district — was injured. We believe this to be an isolated incident. However, as safety remains our top priority, all schools will be closed tomorrow.

At 11:15 p.m., 9News's Marc Sallinger reported that the crime took place around 7:45 p.m. in a tweet complaining that this detail was delivered "more than 3 hrs after shooting happened." His tone prompted a subsequent Sheridan Police message that passed along an additional update with a dollop of sarcasm: "Scene is still being processed by the crime lab. Most witnesses have been interviewed and sent home. Victim is still in surgery and stable. Sheridan Schools has advised us that all classes are canceled tomorrow. We apologize to 9News. Apparently we did not meet your expectations."

Earlier this morning, the Sheridan Police Department revealed that the suspect and the victim got into a verbal altercation that ended when the former produced a gun and squeezed the trigger. The SPD added that investigators know the identity of the suspect, but at last report, he had not yet been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident or the shooter's identity and whereabouts can contact the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2211.

This post has been updated to include additional information about the shooter.