November 19 Ballpark Shootings Tagged as Gang-Related Crime

The deadly shooting at 21st and Lawrence streets on the afternoon of November 19 has been tagged as a gang-related crime.

Dashae Eugene Armstrong, 23, appeared in U.S. District Court on November 21, when he was advised of pending firearm charges following what was apparently a fight between rival gangs, U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn, ATF Denver Special Agent in Charge Debbie Livingston and FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips announced. Armstrong was remanded into custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for November 27.

According to the affidavit, at approximately 4:04 p.m. on Monday, November 19, Denver police officers responded to multiple 911 calls. When they arrived at 1200 21st Street, they found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including one who was deceased (that victim has not yet been identified).

Witnesses told police that two men had been shooting at each other, and gave descriptions. One matched a male with a gunshot wound in his leg, whom Denver Fire Department first responders were treating by the Marquis Theater. It was Dashae Eugene Armstrong, who was transported to Denver Health and detained there.

Armstrong is a Tre Deuce Crip gang member. The other shooter was reportedly a Tre Tre Crip gang member.

The area where the shootings took place is just past LoDo in the shadow of Coors Field, and is a popular gathering spot filled with bars and restaurants.

Armstrong faces one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to Dunn's office. If convicted of that charge, he would face not more than ten years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Armstrong has a criminal record dating back to 2007. His first conviction was a 2013 felony for distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance. His next was in 2014, also for distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.

“Today my office filed charges as a part of the law enforcement and prosecutorial response to this violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn in a statement released by his office “We work together with our state and local partners and will step in when state prosecution is not feasible or possible.”

The investigation was conducted by the Denver Police Department, with assistance from the Denver office of the ATF and the Safe Streets Task Force led by the Denver Division of the FBI, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.