Twenty Great Signs From the 2020 Womxn's March

Thousands of Coloradans turned out today, January 18, for the fourth annual Womxn's March, bringing signs and chants and a yearning to be heard. Every year of the Trump presidency has seen citizens from all communities band together to protest the policies of the current administration, and while the numbers have diminished since that first year, when the Trump era was new and shocking and people were more worried than weary, the wills and voices of the participants have grown stronger. "The first year was all about outrage," said one marcher. "Now it's all about commitment."

Most of the messages come through the homemade signs that marchers pour their hearts into — and so we've profiled those signs in all their powerful glory in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Some years were nerdtastic (Carrie Fisher's untimely passing right before the first march has made her — and Princess Leia, and Star Wars' Rebellion — a face for both feminism and opposition to political tyranny), and others were more solemn. In 2020, there was a decided mix of both the sarcastic and the serious, the pop culture and the political. So without further explanation, we happily offer the protesters — and their beautifully expressive signs — the spotlight.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

I'm With Her

Many signs demonstrated a distinct admiration — and gratitude — for both Nancy Pelosi and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Also With Her

Greta Thunberg — TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019 — was also popular, with one sign recommending that she be named "Queen of the Universe."

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Trump Baby

The Trump Baby was everywhere, and seemed particularly annoyed by this sign on the left. Makes sense.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Just a Reminder...

So, yeah, just a small point of pride that no one in the crowd was carrying torches, threatening any other citizens of either America or the world, or, you know, being Nazis.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

You Want to Talk Scripture? Let's Talk Scripture.

Also important to remember: Jesus was (among many other things) a liberal.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Want to Talk Profane Nerd-Speak? We've Got That Too.

You have to love how to-the-point this insult is.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Protests Both Universally Philosophical...

The fact that this sign takes no time to pretty itself up somehow adds to its message.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

...and Locally Specific

This is pretty much the only way that Senator Cory Gardner shows up in Colorado since his election.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Uncle Ben Would Approve

Seriously, is that Peter Parker holding the sign? Thanks, Pete!

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Your Favorite Children's Book...

...can help you make your political point.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

...As Can Your Art

Pretty...and pretty powerful.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

It's Very Meta

"I'm protesting my inability to fully protest all the things in desperate need of protesting." We feel your pain.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

It's a Two-fer!

Supporting not only the 2019 impeachment, but also calling bullshit on what went down in 1998.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Fair Enough

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Pro-Abortion

The only time that "pro-abortion" label is truly accurate.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Protesting Is a Family Thing

Wonder Woman, Princess Leia and objective truth: the heroes we need.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Correcting the Historical Record

Because Rosie came in all races and creeds, and women have been facing off against bull for a very long time.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

The Founding Fathers

Does this remind anyone else of Schoolhouse Rock?

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

A Century Apart...

...and still fighting.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Hang In There...

...and if you want this to be true, make sure to vote in November.