Twenty Great Signs From the 2020 Womxn's March

Thousands of Coloradans turned out today, January 18, for the fourth annual Womxn's March, bringing signs and chants and a yearning to be heard. Every year of the Trump presidency has seen citizens from all communities band together to protest the policies of the current administration, and while the numbers have diminished since that first year, when the Trump era was new and shocking and people were more worried than weary, the wills and voices of the participants have grown stronger. "The first year was all about outrage," said one marcher. "Now it's all about commitment."
Most of the messages come through the homemade signs that marchers pour their hearts into — and so we've profiled those signs in all their powerful glory in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Some years were nerdtastic (Carrie Fisher's untimely passing right before the first march has made her — and Princess Leia, and Star Wars' Rebellion — a face for both feminism and opposition to political tyranny), and others were more solemn. In 2020, there was a decided mix of both the sarcastic and the serious, the pop culture and the political. So without further explanation, we happily offer the protesters — and their beautifully expressive signs — the spotlight.
I'm With Her
Many signs demonstrated a distinct admiration — and gratitude — for both Nancy Pelosi and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Also With Her
Greta Thunberg — TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019 — was also popular, with one sign recommending that she be named "Queen of the Universe."
Trump Baby
The Trump Baby was everywhere, and seemed particularly annoyed by this sign on the left. Makes sense.
Just a Reminder...
So, yeah, just a small point of pride that no one in the crowd was carrying torches, threatening any other citizens of either America or the world, or, you know, being Nazis.
You Want to Talk Scripture? Let's Talk Scripture.
Also important to remember: Jesus was (among many other things) a liberal.
Want to Talk Profane Nerd-Speak? We've Got That Too.
You have to love how to-the-point this insult is.
Protests Both Universally Philosophical...
The fact that this sign takes no time to pretty itself up somehow adds to its message.
...and Locally Specific
This is pretty much the only way that Senator Cory Gardner shows up in Colorado since his election.
Uncle Ben Would Approve
Seriously, is that Peter Parker holding the sign? Thanks, Pete!
Your Favorite Children's Book...
...can help you make your political point.
...As Can Your Art
Pretty...and pretty powerful.
It's Very Meta
"I'm protesting my inability to fully protest all the things in desperate need of protesting." We feel your pain.
It's a Two-fer!
Supporting not only the 2019 impeachment, but also calling bullshit on what went down in 1998.
Fair Enough
Pro-Abortion
The only time that "pro-abortion" label is truly accurate.
Protesting Is a Family Thing
Wonder Woman, Princess Leia and objective truth: the heroes we need.
Correcting the Historical Record
Because Rosie came in all races and creeds, and women have been facing off against bull for a very long time.
The Founding Fathers
Does this remind anyone else of Schoolhouse Rock?
A Century Apart...
...and still fighting.
Hang In There...
...and if you want this to be true, make sure to vote in November.
