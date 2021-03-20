Reader: People In Denver Can't Handle a Snowstorm Anymore

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

It's spring, and with the high heading to 60 degrees in Denver today, much of the snow remaining from the March 14 blizzard will disappear, taking with it many memories of grocery store panics and stuck vehicles.

But opinions about local weathercasters and their prognostications don't melt away as quickly; on Twitter, the comments and criticism were falling as fast as the snow this past weekend, as documented in our piece "Twitter Debate: Did Forecasters Nail or Blow Snowstorm Predictions?"

And the debate continues on the Westword Facebook page post of that story. Says Naomi:



Who cares? If you are from here, it snows, it melts, life goes on. I was fully prepared and ready, thanks to the forecast.



Responds Sarah:



The start day was WAY OFF!!! So they were wrong. Just say it's coming, but you don't know when. It gets a little frustrating when you're a business owner.



Notes Joe:



Late but damn accurate.



Explains Erin:



It’s difficult to predict storms here. It’s always been like this. They’re predictions, no guarantees. The storm came in slower, but after shoveling four times Sunday, I’d say they did a good job.



Adds Victoria:



The metro area is on the line between two very different areas — mountains and plains. It's always been tough to predict which we're going to get, and sometimes we get both. If you want predictability, move somewhere more boring.



Notes Frederick:

I think the people who have lived here long enough know that it's near impossible for them to be spot-on because of the mountains. Having said that, we are still going to tease: the weatherman are the longest- standing joke in Denver (through no fault of their own).



Comments Hunter:



Sounds like people in Denver can’t handle a snowstorm anymore, judging by the pictures from the grocery store panic grabs, kinda sad.



Adds Jeremiah:



Yeah I know, because of this huge influx of Californians and Texans...that's who you see.



Replies Michael:



Hey, at least the entire state didn't lose power and water over a quarter inch of ice.



And Johnny concludes:



Two things people will hate in Denver... any QB who isn't Manning or Elway and the weatherperson.



What did you think of the forecasts? The storm itself? How much snow is left in your yard?

And if you need a few reminders, see our March 14 blizzard slideshow.