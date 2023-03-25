John Suthers Making Last Push to Keep Space Command Headquarters

While Colorado Springs voters will be choosing a new mayor on April 4, the current term-limited mayor — John Suthers, former Colorado attorney general — is still working hard to keep the U.S. Space Command headquarters in the state's second-largest city. And he's sharing details of the chats he had with the former president as part of his pitch.
"While I am hardly an unbiased observer of the process, I do want to relate two conversations I had with former President Donald Trump that led me to conclude the President’s decision to move Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama was a wholly political one," Republican Suthers wrote in a March 7 letter to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall. "Both conversations took place on the tarmac at Peterson Space Force Base and both were witnessed by high-ranking officers in the U.S. Space Force."
Throughout much of Trump's tenure in the White House, a bipartisan delegation of Colorado economic boosters and politicians fought to retain Space Command's temporary headquarters in Colorado Springs. The Trump administration had established Space Command — a combatant command that coordinates space-focused activities of all the military branches — in 2019, temporarily locating it at Peterson Air Force Base, which has since been renamed Peterson Space Force Base.
Space Command had been located at Peterson before, from 1985 to 2002 — until the George W. Bush administration shut it down. In the years since, the space economy of Colorado Springs has continued to grow, helping turn Colorado into one of the country's aerospace industry heavyweights.
But while Peterson was a finalist in the contest to become the permanent headquarters, Trump awarded Space Command to Alabama — a deep-red state.
The Colorado delegation that had been pushing for the Springs immediately cried foul, arguing that the decision was based on politics, not merit.
When Joe Biden entered the White House, the federal government launched multiple investigations to determine whether the decision to move Space Command from Colorado to Alabama had been political rather than practical.
According to Suthers, the Trump administration's decision was largely based on politics, and in his letter, he recounted two conversations with the then-president as evidence.
The first was when Trump came to Colorado Springs to speak at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. "In the spring 2019 meeting, I was surprised to hear the President assert that, despite any process the Air Force was pursuing, he would make the decision 'personally,' and the only question is whether it would be before or after the 2020 election," Suthers wrote in his March 7 letter.
Both conversations occurred when Suthers greeted Trump after he had gotten off Air Force One; according to Suthers, during both greetings, he mentioned that Colorado Springs had been the home of all the previous iterations of Space Command.
Based on these conversations and the fact that Mo Brooks — a congressman from Alabama — had played a role in the rally before the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Suthers said he was "disappointed, but not surprised" that Trump made the decision five days later to move Space Command to Alabama.
Suthers also pointed out that Trump appeared on an Alabama-based talk show in August 2021 and said that he "single-handedly said, 'Let's go to Alabama.'"
According to a March 23 Washington Post column by David Ignatius, the White House "appears ready to reverse a Trump administration plan to relocate the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, because it fears the transfer would disrupt operations at a time when space is increasingly important to the military."
That move would mark a huge win for the aerospace industry of Colorado; the state would gain an estimated 1,400 jobs and an economic impact worth more than a billion dollars a year with a permanent Space Command HQ, according to an analysis by the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. That figure doesn't include all the money that would have trickled down to construction companies and other businesses from up-front capital investments, as well as related contracts for nearby aerospace companies.
It would also be a big win for Colorado politicians, particularly the outgoing mayor of Colorado Springs, John Suthers.