Spy Robert Hanssen Found Dead in Notorious Colorado Supermax

Double agent Robert Hanssen, an FBI agent who spied for the Soviet Union and then the Russians, was found dead in his cell at the federal supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, on Monday, June 5.
Hanssen was serving fifteen consecutive life sentences for treason, according to the Bureau of Prisons; he'd pleaded guilty to the crimes over two decades ago in exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table.
The U.S. Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility, better known as ADX, has a deserved reputation as the highest-security supermax prison in the world. It houses some of the most notorious and murderous prisoners in North America — from Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and shoe bomber Richard Reid to Aryan Brotherhood leader Barry Mills and Colombian guerrilla leader Simon Trinidad — in 23-hour-a-day, escape-proof lockdown.
As detailed in Alan Prendergast's comprehensive coverage of ADX, ADX is controversial not just for what it keeps in but what it manages to keep out. Proper treatment of the mentally ill, for one thing: A massive lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons alleges a history of abuse of delusional, self-mutilating prisoners. Journalists, for another: As Prendergast first reported in Westword a decade ago, contrary to stated BOP policy, the prison has routinely denied every reportera' request for a face-to-face interview with an ADX prisoner since 2001. Aside from one tightly supervised media tour in 2007 — when 60 Minutes ran a piece on the prison titled "A Clean Version of Hell," and a movie thriller based on Hanssen's life titled Breach was released — that practice continues.
So do complaints about what the isolation does to prisoners, as Prendergast detailed in "At the Federal Supermax, When Does Isolation Become Torture?"
Hanssen began spying for the Soviets in 1979, three years after he joined the FBI. "On February 18, 2001, Hanssen was arrested and charged with committing espionage on behalf of Russia and the former Soviet Union. Hanssen — using the alias 'Ramon Garcia' with his Russian handlers — had provided highly classified national security information to the Russians in exchange for more than $1.4 million in cash, bank funds, and diamonds," according to the FBI history page.
"Hanssen’s espionage activities began in 1985. Since he held key counterintelligence positions, he had authorized access to classified information. He used encrypted communications, 'dead drops,' and other clandestine methods to provide information to the KGB and its successor agency, the SVR. The information he delivered compromised numerous human sources, counterintelligence techniques, investigations, dozens of classified U.S. government documents, and technical operations of extraordinary importance and value."
Finally, after watching him for months, the FBI arrested Hanssen after he made a drop of classified material near his home in Virginia.
On July 17, 2002, Hanssen moved into ADX, where the 79-year-old was found dead in his cell Monday. “On Monday, June 5, 2023, at approximately 6:55 am, inmate Robert Hanssen was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Florence ADMAX in Florence, Colorado,” according to a Bureau of Prisons release. “Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Hanssen was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel."