Reader: More Important Things to Pursue Than Short-Term Rental Violations

Alexander and Stacy Neir are each charged with one count of attempting to influence a public servant.

Last week, the Denver District Attorney's Office charged a Stapleton couple with one count each of trying to influence a public officer after they signed an affidavit stating they lived in homes they rented on Airbnb but investigators discovered otherwise. Denver requires that any owner or leaser of a short-term rental (STR) must live at the home or apartment they're renting.

Alexander and Stacy Neir will land in court over the charges. Here's what readers had to say about their plight:

Argues Wendy:

Sounds like a lousy law/requirement. Perhaps I miss the intent.



Notes Alex:

This is stupid. Let these people go.



Explains Christopher:

This exists so that people don't buy up houses/rental properties just to rent them out on Airbnb. This helps "normal" people get homes.



Says Eric:

Wow, what a complete waste of prosecutorial resources and everyone's tax dollars. Who is harmed by this couple renting out a place in which they don't actually live? Doesn't that happen thousands of times across the country on a daily basis? And because they didn't comply with this arbitrary bureaucratic requirement they're charged with a felony!? Just another example of governmental overreach stifling an industrious citizen just trying to make money and add value to others and their community. Also a sad depiction of the misguided state of criminal prosecution in Colorado. So glad I got out.



Explains Jason:

Oh for Christ's sake. They're arresting these people for renting out some empty property on Airbnb? Surely there is more important shit to chase down.



Notes Stella:

But what about the people who put up fake rentals and take money from people who need homes? Can we just catch those guys instead? Please catch real scammers.



Argues Salvatore:

This is an economic crime, and as a citizen of Denver I agree with this. Stop displacing people who live and work in Denver.



Says Ted:

You can't throw a rock in Stapleton without hitting somebody that looks exactly like these two people.



Argues David:

The hotel industry doesn't want private individuals to benefit from properties that we own. They legislate against property owners and unfortunately the city government is all about screwing us over.



While the Neirs live in a home in Stapleton — Stacy is the block captain for the Stapleton Neighborhood Group there, the DA notes — they've been renting out homes in two other neighborhoods. Investigators determined that a home that the Neirs own at 2145 Tennyson Street has been operating as an STR since 2016, and their property at 2145 Eliot Street has been one since 2013.

In March, the city revoked a short-term rental license for the first time after determining that the owner of the property didn't live in the home he posted on Airbnb. And in April, the city unveiled new rules for short-term rentals that attempt to clarify the grounds for revocation of a license, bolster insurance requirements and lay out how the city should be notified if a short-term rental property changes owners. The city has issued nearly 2,580 short-term rental licenses since the program started in 2016.

What do you think about Denver's short-term rental requirements? Let us know in a comment or at editorial@westword.com.