Remembering Steve Sander, Marketing Mensch

click to enlarge He might not have liked to hug, but Sander offered a reasonable facsimile in this photo with Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado. Photo courtesy of Leanna Clark

Steve Sander did not like to hug, but that didn't matter. When you saw him — whether it was just for a minute at a civic event or over a long dinner — you felt enveloped. He cared about everything around him. He cared about making everything around him better.He died early on October 16 by suicide.Sander, as he was known to just about everyone he met, was a marketing maven and a pillar in the Denver business community who served on countless civic boards; I met him when we were both on the board of the Denver Film Festival more than three decades ago. He was the city's first strategic marketing director, appointed to that post in 2007 by then-Mayor John Hickenlooper. By then, Sander already had more than thirty years of experience working on a variety of economic development, advertising and business initiatives. After he left his full-time job with the city in 2012, he continued to push assorted projects to boost Denver. A bicycle advocate , he was a true wheeler-dealer."There is simply no one who hasn't been touched by Steve's generosity, spirit and friendship," says Kathy Hagan, co-president of Karsh Hagan Advertising and a longtime friend and business associate.I can't recall what he used before Budweiser made the word famous, but when you saw him, Sander would always ask "Whasssup?" And he truly wanted to know. I'd last encountered him leaving the Downtown Denver Partnership annual meeting on September 27; we shared notes on ways to help bring back downtown. He was full of them. But sadly, we cannot bring back Sander.Friends and family members have been sharing tears and Sander stories today. And while suicide is often not listed as a cause of death in an obituary, they made the decision to share his cause of death on LinkedIn in hopes that "this tragic loss serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues and providing support to those in need. We encourage community members to reach out to their friends, family, and neighbors and offer a listening ear, helping hand, and compassionate heart to those who may be struggling."Sander, a peerless communicator who cared about everyone and everything, is still delivering a message.