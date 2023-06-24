Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Colorado History

This Submersible Sat at the Bottom of a Colorado Lake for Forty Years

June 24, 2023 6:28AM

The shell of the circa 1898 sub.
The shell of the circa 1898 sub. Gilpin Historical Society
The search for the Titan, the submersible built by OceanGate to take people to the wreckage of the Titanic, grabbed attention around the world, even in landlocked Colorado.

But this state had its own failed underwater voyage. 

A few decades before the Titanic sank in 1912, a skilled engineer from Central City named Rufus T. Owens built a submarine designed to help the U.S Navy defend the coastline when the country was at war with Spain, according to the Gilpin Historical Society.

Submarines have been around since the eighteenth century, but Owens, a "skillful engineer," built the first "mountain sub," according to the GHS. And he got the chance to test his design in 1898, when he took his submarine to Missouri Lake, just a few miles north of Central City and about 1,200 miles from the nearest ocean.

A few friends — including two doctors who'd invested in the submarine and two contractors who'd help build it — came along for the test of the vessel he'd named the Nautilus. Initially, Owens was going to crawl into the submarine and guide it to the bottom, but he worried that he might get stuck. So his companions urged him to sink the vessel by filling it with 1,500 pounds of rocks...but his design had left out any kind of steering device or propulsive system that would help it resurface.

Owens wound up leaving the submarine on the bottom, and his experiment remained largely a secret until the water level in the lake dropped and exposed the sub. Although he had already successfully designed water systems and mining buildings for both Central City and Black Hawk, Owens soon became known for his failure.

The lake's waters rose again, however, and the Nautilus disappeared from memory...until 1944, when a Central City native who remembered seeing the vessel being built decided to search for it. After successfully finding the sub when the lake was iced over in January, Central City set aside a day to pull it out with a steel tripod and chain.

Businesses closed for the special day, and although schools did, too, the Central City High School Band played "Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean" as officials tried to hoist out the sub, according to the Denver Public Library.

More than 300 people watched the effort, which lasted over an hour. First, the rescuers cut a hole in the ice large enough to pull the submarine through. While the chain broke on the first attempt to pull out the sub, it held strong on the second, and the vessel reappeared 46 years after it had hit bottom. Owens was not around to see it resurface; he'd died in 1919.

The Nautilus was displayed in different museums before being purchased by the Gilpin Historical Society; it's now on display at the Gilpin History Museum in Central City.
click to enlarge
Margaret Brown honored after her Titanic adventure.
Molly Brown House Museum
But while Owens's experiment connects Colorado to the history of submersibles, the state has a much more obvious tie to the Titanic: Margaret Brown, a noted member of Denver society, but also an activist who later ran for public office, escaped the sinking ship, and urged fellow passengers in the lifeboat to keep up their spirits — earning the title "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," and inspiring the creation of the Molly Brown House Museum, the first save by Historic Denver more than fifty years ago.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation