Reader: Westword Owes Broncos Fans an Apology for All the Taylor Swift Coverage

No, we're not talking about when tight end Travis Kelce, her paramour of the moment, looked as if he retweaked his injured ankle (he was fine) while gutting the Broncos' defense like a prime halibut; he wound up with nine catches for 124 yards. We're referring to the sorry effort Denver offered en route to a paralyzingly dull 19-8 loss to KC. Because whether you're a Swiftie or not, there's no denying that Taylor knows the difference between a good and bad performance — and having to sit through three hours or so of the Broncos submitting another stinker had to be as excruciating for her as it was for the rest of us.
So, Michael Roberts suggested in his morning-after piece, the Broncos owe Taylor Swift an apology for that sorry showing. But in their responses on the Westword Facebook page, readers offer other alternatives. Says Matt:
How about an apology to the fans?Adds Terri:
The only apology owed is to season ticket-holders who are paying an exorbitant price to watch another losing season!Adds Dom:
Nobody on the planet owes Taylor Swift a damn thing. She owes us an apology!Responds Joe:
Westword owes Broncos fans an apology for all the Taylor Swift coverage!Suggests Jenny:
You don’t want to watch the Broncos, Taylor.Offers Melissa:
Maybe she’ll feel so bad for us she’ll take over playing at the stadium.Suggests Amanda:
Kelce will have a song written about him after the breakup. She can do what she wants with football players, but she needs to stay clear of hockey.Concludes Justin:
Enough already.If only! The Kansas City Chiefs will be in Denver at the end of the month, playing the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, where Taylor Swift offered two concerts this summer. Will she be back in the house? And will you be watching?
Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].