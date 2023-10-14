 Taylor Swift Watched Kansas City Chiefs Kick Denver Broncos | Westword
Reader: Westword Owes Broncos Fans an Apology for All the Taylor Swift Coverage

The pop star was in the box Thursday, watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver.
October 14, 2023
Will Taylor Swift be back at Empower Field?
Will Taylor Swift be back at Empower Field? Shutterstock/Chad Clayssen
The eyes of the sporting nation were on your Denver Broncos during the October 12 broadcast of Thursday Night Football that pitted the team against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs — but only because pop leviathan Taylor Swift shared the stadium with them. And right now, she's probably still trying to get the images out of her head.

No, we're not talking about when tight end Travis Kelce, her paramour of the moment, looked as if he retweaked his injured ankle (he was fine) while gutting the Broncos' defense like a prime halibut; he wound up with nine catches for 124 yards. We're referring to the sorry effort Denver offered en route to a paralyzingly dull 19-8 loss to KC. Because whether you're a Swiftie or not, there's no denying that Taylor knows the difference between a good and bad performance — and having to sit through three hours or so of the Broncos submitting another stinker had to be as excruciating for her as it was for the rest of us.

So, Michael Roberts suggested in his morning-after piece, the Broncos owe Taylor Swift an apology for that sorry showing. But in their responses on the Westword Facebook page, readers offer other alternatives. Says Matt: 
How about an apology to the fans?
Adds Terri:
The only apology owed is to season ticket-holders who are paying an exorbitant price to watch another losing season!
Adds Dom:
Nobody on the planet owes Taylor Swift a damn thing. She owes us an apology!
Responds Joe: 
Westword owes Broncos fans an apology for all the Taylor Swift coverage!
Suggests Jenny: 
You don’t want to watch the Broncos, Taylor.
Offers Melissa:
Maybe she’ll feel so bad for us she’ll take over playing at the stadium.
Suggests Amanda:
Kelce will have a song written about him after the breakup. She can do what she wants with football players, but she needs to stay clear of hockey.
Concludes Justin:
Enough already.
If only! The Kansas City Chiefs will be in Denver at the end of the month, playing the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, where Taylor Swift offered two concerts this summer. Will she be back in the house? And will you be watching?

Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

