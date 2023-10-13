 Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos Poor Showing Against Kansas City Chiefs | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Broncos Owe Taylor Swift an Apology After Performance Against Chiefs

The pop singer knows a good show. This wasn't one.
October 13, 2023
Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Share this:
The eyes of the sporting nation were on your Denver Broncos during the October 12 broadcast of Thursday Night Football that pitted the team against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs — but only because pop leviathan Taylor Swift shared the stadium with them. And the morning after, Tay Tay is probably still trying to get the images out of her head.

No, we're not talking about when tight end Travis Kelce, her paramour of the moment, looked as if he retweaked his injured ankle (he was fine) while gutting the Broncos' defense like a prime halibut; he wound up with nine catches for 124 yards. We're referring to the sorry effort Denver offered en route to a paralyzingly dull 19-8 loss to KC. Because whether you're a Swiftie or not, there's no denying that Taylor knows the difference between a good and bad performance — and having to sit through three hours or so of the Broncos submitting another stinker had to be as excruciating for her as it was for the rest of us.

Denver's disgusting impersonation of a decent squad — something else Swift understands very well — was about as predictable as the bump in young female eyeballs Amazon Prime undoubtedly registered last night. Broncos loyalists hoped that this season would offer quarterback Russell Wilson a shot at redemption after he put a dent in his National Football League Hall of Fame chances during his first putrid year in Denver. But after the Men of Orange bowed to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders to open the season, expectations have continued to sink to the point where some boosters were pissed about an anomalous victory over the Chicago Bears because it presumably lowered the franchise's odds of securing the services of USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the presumed number-one pick in the next NFL draft.
click to enlarge
The contrast between the expressions worn by Russell Wilson and Taylor Swift speaks volumes.
DNVR_Broncos via Denver Broncos/Taylor Swift Updates via People
Landing Williams remains a long shot given how many other lousy teams are racing for the barrel's bottom; note that the Carolina Panthers are winless, and the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Bears have managed just one win as well. But after surrendering a shocking seventy points to the Miami Dolphins a few weeks back, the Broncos are still professional football's undisputed laughingstock — and falling flat against the Chiefs did nothing to change that.

Prior to kickoff, veteran play-by-play announcer Al Michaels vowed not to let the matchup turn into the Swift show, and he didn't hide his grumpiness every time her visage was splashed on screens tiny and giant. Even so, these reactions were preferable to partner Kirk Herbstreit's sweaty efforts to praise the Broncos' defense and its coordinator, the miraculously still employed Vance Joseph, for keeping the game close. The Chiefs actually deserve that credit. Rather than taking Denver seriously, Patrick Mahomes and company appeared to view the contest as the equivalent of a scrimmage during which they could practice the occasional trick play (a fake field-goal attempt/tush push didn't work) without having to worry about the prospect of losing or even breaking more than a perfunctory sweat.

For their part, the Broncos never seemed to believe they could secure a W against an outfit that had bested them fifteen times in a row. Their initial drive at least included a couple of first downs before sputtering out. But by the third quarter, Wilson had barely netted more than fifty yards, and the sole Denver offensive highlight — an impressive touchdown grab by Courtland Sutton during the fourth stanza — was the definition of too little, too late. Any sentient being knew that the Chiefs would respond by taking the ball down the field with ease and put matters out of reach, and that's precisely what happened. Harrison Butker's fourth field goal of the night effectively finished off the Broncos, reducing running back Samaje Perine's subsequent fumble to mere salt in the wound.

Afterward, some Broncos fans took to the Service Formerly Known as Twitter to once again demand that egomaniacal head coach Sean Payton be fired — which isn't going to happen. But plenty of others have already lost the will to give a damn...with another eleven games to go.

Thank goodness for Taylor, whose presence was celebrated, mourned or used as a punchline in oodles of posts more entertaining than the event she attended. Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable takes to see what we mean:

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending

A 2023 Denver Broncos Drinking Game: Taylor Swift and Chiefs Edition

Sports

A 2023 Denver Broncos Drinking Game: Taylor Swift and Chiefs Edition

By Catie Cheshire
Taylor Swift to Watch Denver Broncos Trainwreck in Person Against Chiefs: Report

Sports

Taylor Swift to Watch Denver Broncos Trainwreck in Person Against Chiefs: Report

By Catie Cheshire
Station Break: All Aboard for a Cartoon History of Denver's Union Station

History

Station Break: All Aboard for a Cartoon History of Denver's Union Station

By Karl Christian Krumpholz
Commentary: Boulder's Push of Coach Prime Is Hypocrisy at its Finest

Opinion

Commentary: Boulder's Push of Coach Prime Is Hypocrisy at its Finest

By Desi Cortez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation