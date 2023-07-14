All Dolled-Up: You Can Thank Denver's Ruth Handler for Barbie

Without Denver-born Ruth Handler, there would be no Barbie movie bringing one of America’s most famous dolls to life.
While it's indisputable that Handler invented Barbie in the 1950s, there are two origin stories regarding the doll that would grow to be the center of a toy empire with countless iterations, friends, outfits and spinoffs surrounding her.
One version suggests that Handler’s inspiration for the doll came on a trip to Europe, where she saw a German Lilli doll that depicted an adult woman — so different from the baby dolls most girls played with at the time.
The second iteration of Handler’s inspiration stems from the fact that her own daughter Barbara — the namesake of the famous doll — didn’t play with baby dolls. Instead, she saw her daughter acting out scenes where her paper dolls went to college, performed cheer routines or had careers.
But both versions of the story end the same way: Handler created a doll that was an adult woman. “My own philosophy of Barbie was that through the doll, the little girl could be anything she wanted to be,” Handler wrote in her 1994 autobiography Dream Doll: The Ruth Handler Story. “Barbie always represented the fact that a woman had choices.”
And Barbie has definitely had nearly every career imaginable. She graduated from college in 1963, became an astronaut in 1965 and a surgeon in 1973.
But before there was Barbie, there was Ruth, born in Denver in 1916 as Ruth Mosko. That last name was shortened from Moscowitz by immigration officials when her father, Jacob, immigrated from Warsaw in 1907; he was a blacksmith who worked in the railroad industry. Her mother, Ida, followed in 1908 with their then-six children. By the time Ruth was born, Ida was forty years old and ill, so Ruth was mainly raised by her sister Sarah, who was twenty with Ruth was born.
The family ran a drug store and soda fountain where Ruth often worked. Though she would go on to become one of the country’s most famous toymakers, she didn’t play much as a child. “It’s not that I never played,” Handler wrote in her autobiography. “I did have a few close girlfriends and I enjoyed hanging around with them. But I was basically a loner. I rarely had lengthy phone conversations or sleepovers like the other kids did.”
When she was sixteen, she met her future husband, Elliot Handler, at a dance. The pair moved to Los Angeles in 1938 after they married and started a furniture company named Mattel with business partner Harold Matson. But furniture sales fell during World War II, so Mattel shifted to making toy furniture and then became a toy company.
Enter Barbie. The doll debuted in 1959 at the American Toy Fair in New York City, and Mattel sold 351,000 dolls in her first year of existence.
“In 1960, the Handlers took Mattel public, with a valuation of $10 million ($60.3 million in 2003 dollars),” reported the PBS series Who Made America?
And now Barbie, the new movie directed by Greta Gerwig, promises to make hundreds of millions.
iconic Barbie looks on the press tour, including the Totally Hair 25th Anniversary Barbie, Enchanted Evening Barbie and Pink & Fabulous Barbie.
Robbie’s co-star, Ryan Gosling, has made headlines with the “Ken-ergy” he channeled for his role as Barbie's male counterpart. The Handlers added Ken, named after their son, soon after Barbie became a smashing success.
Ruth Handler became the first person to advertise directly to children by sponsoring the original The Mickey Mouse Club in the 1950s. Almost fifty years later, in 1993, Gosling joined the cast of the show after its 1989 revival.
Handler wasn’t just a kids’ toy innovator; she also created the Ruthton Corporation — whose mission was to manufacture more realistic breast prosthetics — after she had a modified radical mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis in 1970. The invention was called “Nearly Me” and Betty Ford, who was the country's First Lady at the time, was one of the many who used Handler’s project.
Ruth Handler resigned from Mattel in 1974 after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigated the Handlers for fraudulent financial report; she claimed her cancer had made her unfocused.
She died in 2002 from complications of surgery for colon cancer.
Though audiences have yet to know the plot of Barbie, it’s a sure bet that whatever hot-pink gloriousness is to come on July 21, when the film is released, Ruth Handler made it all possible.
