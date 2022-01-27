COVID Outbreaks at Thirteen Schools in Mask-Optional Douglas County

In December, the Douglas County School Board passed a resolution allowing parents and guardians to opt out of mask usage for their kids attending classes, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the concerns of health officials that such a move could lead to wider spread of the disease.
Now, according to the latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, thirteen Douglas County schools have been identified as outbreak sites over the past week, with two racking up caseloads in the dozens.
During the first year of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities; an outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.
The overall number of new or tweaked entries in the CDPHE's January 26 outbreaks survey came in at 211 — lower than the 237 on January 19, but more than triple the sixty counted just over a month earlier, on December 15. At present, 1,252 outbreaks are under active investigation, compared to 1,090 on January 19 and 889 on January 12. Of the new entries, 135 sites have experienced at least one prior outbreak.
The decrease is owed in part to a fall-off in the number of health-care facilities on the roster, down from 118 on January 19 to 101 on January 26; 87 of them specialize in senior care.
Also down are new outbreaks at child-care facilities: 22 on January 26 versus 29 on January 19. But the number of K-12 schools listed went in the opposite direction, increasing from 34 last week to 54 seven days later.
Some of the largest K-12 outbreaks occurred at the thirteen Douglas County institutions now under CDPHE oversight. Among them are Mountain Ridge Middle School (forty attendee cases), Cresthill Middle School (36 attendee cases) and Eldorado Elementary (two staff cases and seventeen attendee cases).
Other outbreaks of note include the state health department's rapid-response team, which operates in multiple counties across metro Denver and beyond; the Colorado Rapids soccer team; a movie theater in Pueblo; a Trader Joe's in Jefferson County; and two more Amazon distribution centers, which join nine others that were added last week.
Here are the 211 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on January 26, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. A Wildflower Assisted Living and Care Home — 64th Ave (23X367), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/19/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
2. A Wildflower Assisted Living and Care Home — 74th Pl (23J158), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/10/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
3. Abundant Blessings and Care Assisted Living — Eastman (23H561), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/25/2022, 2 staff cases
4. Abundant Blessings and Care Assisted Living — Lincoln (23T700): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/25/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
5. Acacia Learning Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/12/2022, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
6. Academia Ana Marie Sandoval: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 4 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
7. Advantage Treatment Center — Alamosa: January 2022, Correctional, Alamosa County, 1/24/2022, 11 resident cases, 1 staff case
8. Adventure Town Childcare, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 1/24/2022, 5 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
9. Amazon DDV5, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 1/20/2022, 42 staff cases
10. Amazon SCO1, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/21/2022, 23 staff cases
11. Apex Assisted Living (23049P), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/20/2022, 2 resident cases
12. Applewood Our House 4 (23M589): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/20/2022, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
13. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility II (23O617): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/18/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
14. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility III (23D697): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 10 resident cases, 6 staff cases
15. ARA at Lander Circle (23T747), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/17/2022, 2 staff cases
16. ARA at the Woodlands (23G125): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/12/2022, 2 staff cases
17. Arrowwood Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/24/2022, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
18. Assured Assisted Living 7 (23X762): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/24/2022, 2 staff cases
19. Balfour at Littleton (23M124): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/11/2022, 12 resident cases, 14 staff cases
20. Balsam House (23N606): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/5/2022, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases
21. Bent County Healthcare Center (020246): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Bent County, 12/30/2021, 1 staff case
22. BMH-BJ Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/20/2022, 6 attendee cases
23. Bonaventure Of Castle Rock (23U333): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/24/2022, 2 staff cases
24. Bonell Good Samaritan Center (230327): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/20/2022, 4 staff cases
25. BrainCare Oasis House (23E471): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/14/2022, 4 resident cases, 6 staff cases
26. Bromley East Charter School: January 2022, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/20/2022, 5 attendee cases
27. Brookdale Greenwood Village Assisted Living (2304MV): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/20/2022, 5 resident cases, 13 staff cases
28. Brookdale Longmont (2303JU): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/20/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
29. Canon Lodge Care Center (020676): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/21/2022, 3 staff cases
30. Cappella of Grand Junction (23U246): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/14/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
31. Cardan Manor Assisted Living II (23Q273): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/20/2022, 2 resident cases
32. Cañon Preschool, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 5 attendee cases
33. CDPHE Rapid Response Team, El Paso, Tri-County, Pueblo, Denver and Jefferson counties, 1/26/2022, 8 staff cases
34. Cedar Springs Behavioral Health Services: January 2022, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, El Paso County, 1/4/2022, 4 resident cases, 9 staff cases
35. Centennial Montessori, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 1/20/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
36. Center Consolidated School District: January 2022, School, K-12, Saguache County, 1/18/2022, 9 attendee cases
37. Century Middle School, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/21/2022, 8 attendee cases
38. Cheyenne Mountain Center (020573): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/21/2022, 4 resident cases, 13 staff cases
39. Chipeta Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 1/25/2022, 8 attendee cases
40. Christ Lutheran Church Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 1/24/2022, 5 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
41. Cinemark Tinseltown Pueblo, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Movie Theatre, Pueblo County, 1/20/2022, 10 staff cases
42. Cinnamon Park (230367): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/18/2022, 9 resident cases, 3 staff cases
43. Clear Sky Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/19/2022, 7 attendee cases
44. Cloverleaf Enrichment School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/24/2022, 4 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
45. Colorado Rapids: January 2022, Adult Sports Club/Team, Professional Sports Team, Adams County, 1/20/2022, 9 staff cases
46. Colorado State Penitentiary: December 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 1/5/2022, 51 resident cases
47. Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home — Rifle (020855): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 1/3/2022, 16 staff cases
48. Comfort Care Assisted Living and Memory Care (2311RP): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
49. Constant Care of Colorado Springs, Inc. (23U713): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/21/2022, 3 staff cases
50. Corey Electrical Engineering Inc, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 1/25/2021, 5 staff cases
51. Cory Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
52. Cottonwood Inn Rehab and Extended Care Center (02E994): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 1/14/2022, 2 staff cases
53. Cottonwood Ridge Assisted Living (23X372): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 1/14/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
54. Covercraft, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 1/20/2022, 20 staff cases
55. Coyote Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/25/2025, 5 attendee cases
56. Creede School: January 2022, School, K-12, Mineral County, 1/13/2022, 5 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
57. Cresthill Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/20/2022, 36 attendee cases
58. Crossroads at Delta (23R567): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 1/4/2022, 3 staff cases
59. Deer Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Park County, 1/20/2022, 5 attendee cases
60. Denver Academy, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/20/2022, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
61. Dillon Valley Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Summit County, 1/21/2022, 5 attendee cases
62. Dora Moore ECE-8 School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/20/2022, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
63. Dynamic Dimensions Inc. — Marion House: January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Kit Carson County, 1/19/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
64. Eagle Ridge Academy, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/24/2022, 5 attendee cases
65. Eagle's Nest Assisted Living (23Z318): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/24/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
66. Eagles' Nest Early Learning Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, Gilpin County, 1/20/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
67. East Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 1/26/2022, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
68. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center (230109): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Morgan County, 1/18/2022, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases
69. Edna and John W Mosley P-8 School: January 2022, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/25/2022, 5 staff cases
70. Eldorado Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/18/2022, 2 staff cases, 17 attendee cases
71. Embassy Suites by Hilton — Boulder, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Boulder County, 1/17/2022, 6 staff cases
72. Englewood Post Acute and Rehabilitation (020481): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/20/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
73. Evergreen Nursing Home (021065): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Alamosa County, 1/13/2022, 4 resident cases, 7 staff cases
74. Fairacres Manor, Inc. (020369): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/20/2022, 20 staff cases
75. Falcon High School: January 2022, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/18/2022, 11 attendee cases
76. Family of Christ Child Development Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
77. Family Star Montessori School — Northwest, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/24/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
78. Flourish Supportive Living at Texas (23C440): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/24/2022, 2 staff cases
79. Force Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/25/2022, 5 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
80. Fraser Valley Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Grand County, 1/24/2022, 2 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
81. Garden Ranch Assisted Living (230557): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/21/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
82. Golden Rockies Assisted Living (23J974), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/20/2022, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
83. Graceful Senior Living of Castle Rock (23W353), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/17/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
84. Grand Junction Regional Center — Developmental Center: January 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Mesa County, 1/20/2022, 2 staff cases
85. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 3: January 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 1/14/2022, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases
86. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 7, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 1/20/2022, 4 staff cases
87. Heather Grove Assisted Living (230480): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/19/2022, 6 resident cases
88. Heritage Heights Academy: January 2022, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/20/2022, 8 attendee cases
89. Hinkley High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/20/2022, 5 staff cases
90. Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement (HOPE), Homeless Shelter, Boulder County, 1/20/2022, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases
91. Independence Academy: January 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 1/24/2022, 1 staff case, 11 attendee cases
92. Inspiration Field Business Office: January 2022, Office/Indoor Workspace, Otero County, 1/24/2022, 6 staff cases
93. Intervention Community Corrections Services — Boulder, Correctional, Boulder County, 1/20/2022, 20 resident cases, 2 staff cases
94. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 18 resident cases, 22 staff cases
95. Jacob J. & Ann B. Walter Memorial Living Center (2301LU): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Sedgwick County, 1/12/2022, 2 staff cases
96. Juniper Village at Louisville (23033N): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/21/2022, 14 resident cases, 12 staff cases
97. La Plata County Detention Center: January 2022, Jail, La Plata County, 1/20/2022, 31 resident cases, 13 staff cases
98. Las Animas Daycare, Child Care Center, Bent County, 1/22/2022, 3 staff cases, 31 attendee cases
99. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar: December 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Adams County, 1/25/2022, 5 staff cases
100. Lewis-Palmer Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/21/2022, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
101. Marvin Foote Youth Services Center, Correctional, Arapahoe County, 1/10/2022, 3 resident cases, 11 staff cases
102. Meeker Elementary School — Greeley, School, K-12, Weld County, 1/24/2022, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
103. Meeker High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 1/12/2022, 11 attendee cases
104. Monte Vista Estates (021023): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande County, 1/21/2022, 3 staff cases
105. Montessori School of Denver, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/20/2022, 18 attendee cases
106. Montrose Early Childhood Education, Child Care Center, Montrose County, 1/20/2022, 6 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
107. Morrison Manor LLC (23R667): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
108. Most Precious Blood Catholic School: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 1 staff case, 14 attendee cases
109. Mountain Ridge Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/23/2022, 40 attendee cases
110. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Columbine House (050822): December 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 12/30/2021, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
111. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Vista House (05081P): January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 1/19/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
112. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Yampah (05A928): January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 1/19/2022, 3 resident cases
113. Mountain Vista Assisted Living & Memory Care (2304SY): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/11/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
114. Mullen High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 1 staff case, 17 attendee cases
115. Naropa University, College/University, Boulder County, 1/18/2022, 7 attendee cases
116. New Day Cottages at PineCreek (23R718): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/21/2022, 2 staff cases
117. Newlon Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
118. Nixcavating, Construction Company/Contractor, Boulder County, 1/25/2022, 19 staff cases
119. North Range Behavioral Health Crisis Stabilization Services, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), Weld County, 1/25/2022, 6 staff cases
120. Northwest Confections Colorado, LLC , Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 16 staff cases
121. Paddington Station Preschool: January 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/24/2022, 7 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
122. Paonia Care and Rehabilitation Center (021199): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 1/20/2022, 3 staff cases
123. Peachtree Assisted Living LLC #1 (231117), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/5/2022, 16 resident cases, 1 staff case
124. Peachtree Assisted Living LLC #2 (231123): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/24/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
125. PEPC Early Learning Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 1/24/2022, 10 attendee cases
126. Pioneer Health Care (020256): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 1/5/2022, 13 resident cases, 12 staff cases
127. Platt College — NSG 386 Classroom, College/University, Arapahoe County, 1/24/2022, 5 attendee cases
128. Primero School: January 2022, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 1/11/2022, 5 attendee cases
129. Primrose at Standley Lake, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/20/2022, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
130. Primrose School of Briargate: January 2022, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/19/2022, 7 staff cases, 1 attendee case
131. Primrose School of Saddle Rock: January 2022, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 1/25/2022, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
132. Promedica Assisted Living Lafayette (23Q658), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/20/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
133. Pueblo Regional Center — House D: January 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 1/20/2022, 4 resident cases, 7 staff cases
134. Pueblo Rescue Mission: January 2022, Homeless Shelter, Pueblo County, 1/20/2022, 19 resident cases, 4 staff cases
135. Pueblo Youth Services Center: January 2022, Correctional, Pueblo County, 1/14/2022, 5 resident cases, 18 staff cases
136. Rabbi Steven Foster ELC: January 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 2 staff cases, 20 attendee cases
137. Ralston Creek Neighborhood (23Q656): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
138. Regent Park Nursing and Rehab (020161): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Phillips County, 1/22/2022, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
139. Renaissance Expedition Learn Outward Bound School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/23/2022, 9 attendee cases
140. Renew Roaring Fork (23F410): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Garfield County, 1/26/2022, 8 resident cases, 6 staff cases
141. Rock Ridge Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/24/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
142. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living 120th East (23R673), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/20/2022, 9 staff cases
143. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living Quincy (23H519): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/21/2022, 3 staff cases
144. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Quincy West (23F494): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases
145. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Saulsbury (23MA7Q): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/19/2022, 3 staff cases
146. Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/26/2022, 7 attendee cases
147. Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence (SPAN), Homeless Shelter, Boulder County, 1/25/2022, 6 resident cases, 9 staff cases
148. Salvation Army — Harbor Lights, Homeless Shelter, Transitional Housing, Denver County, 1/20/2022, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case
149. Samuels Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
150. Sand Creek Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/17/2022, 16 attendee cases
151. Scott Elementary School, School, K-12, Weld County, 1/21/2022, 6 attendee cases
152. Second Street (2304P8), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 2 staff cases
153. Sedalia Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/19/2022, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
154. Sedgwick County Memorial Nursing Home (020199): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Sedgwick County, 1/21/2022, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
155. Seneca House Assisted Living (23J170), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/25/2022, 2 staff cases
156. Serenity House Assisted Living VI (23I144), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/20/2022, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases
157. Seven Lakes Memory Care (23S218): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/21/2022, 7 staff cases
158. Solange at South Forrest (23E526): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/17/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
159. Solange at the Woodlands (23N220): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/17/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
160. South Park High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Park County, 1/19/2022, 5 attendee cases
161. South Washington Group Home — Continuum of Colorado, Healthcare, Group Home, Arapahoe County, 1/19/2022, 3 resident cases, 6 staff cases
162. Southern Colorado Clinic, PC, Healthcare, Outpatient Medical Office, Pueblo County, 1/20/2022, 11 staff cases
163. St. Bernadette Assisted Living (23Q703), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/20/2022, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases
164. St. John's Church and School: January 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/24/2022, 5 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
165. Stanley British Primary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/26/2022, 9 staff cases, 39 attendee cases
166. Stedman Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/26/2022, 14 attendee cases
167. Stone Mountain Elementary: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/19/2022, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
168. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/14/2022, 10 resident cases, 30 staff cases
169. Summit View Elementary: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/19/2022, 5 attendee cases
170. Suncor Energy — Refinery: December 2021, Oil Refinery, Adams County, 1/20/2022, 9 staff cases
171. Sunflower Montessori Childcare, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/20/2022, 6 staff cases, 1 attendee case
172. Sunrise at Flatirons (23R708): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Broomfield County, 1/18/2022, 5 resident cases, 13 staff cases
173. Tenere Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 1/19/2022, 11 staff cases
174. The Academy Bella Vista (23R666): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/20/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
175. The Bridge Assisted Living at Life Care Center of Longmont (2303KO): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/18/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
176. The Bridge at Colorado Springs (23052X): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/20/222, 7 resident cases, 21 staff cases
177. The Denver Athletic Club Children's Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/20/2022, 5 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
178. The Gardens Care Homes — Majestic View (23Z791), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/17/2022, 2 staff cases
179. The Gardens Care Homes — Pinehurst (23R742), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/14/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
180. The Healthcare Resort of Colorado Springs (02U718): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/15/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
181. The Home Depot #1509: January 2022, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/25/2022, 6 staff cases
182. The Home Depot #1513, Retailer, Mesa County, 1/25/2022, 6 staff cases
183. The Home Depot #1546, Retailer, Boulder County, 1/25/2022, 5 staff cases
184. The Legacy at Trinidad (23Z790): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Las Animas County, 1/7/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
185. The Lennox Guest Home (230425): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/12/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
186. The Little Baby Station, Child Care Center, Teller County, 1/19/2022, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
187. The Lodge at Greeley (23R710): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/21/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
188. The Myron Stratton Home (230560): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/7/2022, 4 staff cases
189. The Pavilion at Villa Pueblo (020640): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 1/8/2022, 16 resident cases, 27 staff cases
190. The Pinnacle Charter School — Elementary: January 2022, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/25/2022, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
191. The STEAD School, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/26/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
192. Trader Joe's #306: January 2022, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 1/20/2022, 7 staff cases
193. Trailside Academy, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/21/2022, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
194. Trinidad Correctional Facility: January 2022, State Prison, Las Animas County, 1/10/2022, 5 resident cases
195. Trinidad State Junior College: January 2022, College/University, Las Animas County, 1/6/2022, 6 attendee cases
196. TRU Community Care — Hospice: December 2021, Healthcare, Hospice, Boulder County, 1/19/2022, 5 staff cases
197. Tru Landmark Memory Care (23O239): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/19/2022, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases
198. TRU PACE Community Care: December 2021, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 1/19/2022, 16 staff cases
199. Valverde Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/20/2022, 7 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
200. Vestas Blades America — Windsor: January 2022, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 1/24/2022, 24 staff cases
201. Vi at Highlands Ranch Assisted Living (23H132): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 1/6/2022, 3 resident cases, 20 staff cases
202. Vikan Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/25/2022, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
203. Vista Alegre (0507XO), Healthcare, Group Home, Huerfano County, 1/18/2022, 1 resident case
204. Walmart #962, Grocery Store, Las Animas County, 1/20/2022, 9 staff cases
205. Walsh Healthcare Center (020298): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Baca County, 1/13/2022, 2 resident cases, 7 staff cases
206. Waneka Park (230322): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/20/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
207. Wanzek Construction Site, Construction Site, Pueblo County, 1/20/2022, 22 staff cases
208. Washington Elementary School — Prowers County: January 2022, School, K-12, Prowers County, 1/25/2022, 8 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
209. Waterstone Preschool, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/21/2022, 7 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
210. Wheatridge Manor Care Center (020436): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/20/2022, 9 resident cases, 11 staff cases
211. Women's Recovery, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Mesa County, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases