More Than 300 Amazon Workers Infected in Nine COVID Outbreaks

The latest COVID outbreaks survey from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has more than 230 new or tweaked entries — the second-highest number since the start of the pandemic. Included are nine Amazon distribution centers along the urban corridor, accounting for over 300 positive cases among employees.
During the first year of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities; an outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.
Prior to the rise of the Omicron variant, COVID outbreaks in Colorado had been trending down; the December 15 report had just sixty additions. But the January 6 update jumped to 113 new or tweaked outbreaks, and a week later, the additions was a stunning 218 — higher than any seven-day period before December 2, 2020, when the number hit 224.
Not anymore. The summary released on the afternoon of January 19 includes 237 new or tweaked outbreaks under active investigation by the CDPHE, just behind the record of 276 set on November 25, 2020.
At present, 1,090 outbreaks are considered active, compared to 889 on January 12. Of the 237 new or tweaked locales, more than half, 133, have experienced at least one prior outbreak.
Eight of the nine Amazon distribution centers with newly identified outbreaks are in Adams County; one is in Larimer County. The number of infected employees at the locations ranges from ten to 77, for a total of 312. Also experiencing multiple outbreaks are Home Depot stores; the six branches cited are all in metro Denver — five in Adams County, one in Arapahoe County.
Once again, outbreaks at health-care facilities dominate the list, although the 118 newly named sites, 94 of which specialize in senior care, represent a marked decline from the 166 that popped up on January 12. But outbreaks at K-12 schools (34, up from three the previous week) and child-care centers (29, more than double last week's twelve) more than made up for the difference.
Other outbreaks of note include a Buckle store in Denver, a Walmart and a Dollar Tree in Pueblo County, a volleyball club in Broomfield County, the Copper Mountain and Keystone ski resorts (104 staff cases have been documented at the former, 49 at the latter), lift operators at the Purgatory ski area in La Plata County, and both the police and fire departments in Thornton.
Here are the 237 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on January 19, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. 5th Avenue Group Home: January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/18/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
2. A Wildflower Assisted Living (23O492), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/10/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
3. Abbey Road Assisted Living — Newport (2304AW): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/19/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
4. Accel at Longmont (02V342): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
5. Acres Green Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/18/2022, 5 attendee cases
6. Adam's Circle Group Home: January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/18/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
7. AGC Biologics, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Boulder County, 1/15/2022, 22 staff cases
8. Allendale (050427), Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases
9. AlsoEnergy, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 12/30/2021, 7 staff cases
10. Alternative Homes for Youth: December 2021, Residential Treatment Facility, Weld County, 1/5/2022, 7 resident cases, 4 staff cases
11. Amazon BDU5 , Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/14/2022, 34 staff cases
12. Amazon DDE8, Distribution Center/Business, Larimer County, 11/24/2021, 18 staff cases
13. Amazon DDE9, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/18/2021, 34 staff cases
14. Amazon DDV2, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/18/2022, 14 staff cases
15. Amazon Den2, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/14/2022, 77 staff cases
16. Amazon Den3, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 12/20/2022, 34 staff cases
17. Amazon Den5: December 2021, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/14/2022, 71 staff cases
18. Amazon Den6, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/14/2022, 20 staff cases
19: Amazon Den7, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/14/2022, 10 staff cases
20. Angelo's Taverna, Restaurant, Sit Down, Arapahoe County, 1/12/2022, 9 staff cases
21. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility 5 (23R660): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/13/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
22. Applewood Our House Assisted Living, Inc. (23D173): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/13/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
23. Ara at Hidden River (23C443), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/10/2022, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
24. Ara at the Pinery (23D454), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/8/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
25. Ashley Manor Evans 2 (2303J4): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/12/2022, 2 staff cases
26. Aspens at Fort Collins (23G501): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/11/2022, 2 staff cases
27. Atria Longmont (23L190): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/12/2022, 2 staff cases
28. Aurora Quest K-8: January 2022, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
29. Bacon Elementary, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 3 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
30. Balfour at Lavender Farms (23Y832): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/14/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
31. Ballistic Volleyball Club, Youth Sports/Activities, Broomfield County, 1/11/2022, 6 staff cases, 27 attendee cases
32. Bear Creek Senior Living SNF (0205VM): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
33. Beatrice Hover Assisted Living Residence (230383): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/13/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
34. Belmar (05S296) Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 1/8/2022, 7 resident cases, 2 staff cases
35. Bent County Correctional Facility: January 2022, State Prison, Bent County, 1/19/2022, 34 resident cases
36. Blossom View Assisted Living (231104), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/14/2022, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases
37. Boulder Canyon Health and Rehab (020339): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/10/2022, 12 staff cases
38. Brookdale Brighton (23033U): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/12/2022, 11 resident cases, 3 staff cases
39. Brookdale Littleton (2304SF), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
40. Broomfield Detention Center: January 2022, Jail, Broomfield County, 1/13/2022, 11 resident cases, 6 staff cases
41. Buckle, Retailer, Denver County, 1/10/2022, 5 staff cases
42. Castle Peak Assisted Living (23Q262), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Eagle County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
43. Centennial Correctional Facility: December 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 1/10/2022, 3 resident cases
44. Centura Health Progressive Care Center (020658): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/6/2022, 1 resident case, 13 staff cases
45. Challenge to Excellence Charter School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/14/2022, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
46. Charlotte's Web Inc.: December 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Boulder County, 12/20/2021, 5 staff cases
47. Charter Healthcare & Hospice, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 1/18/2022, 7 staff cases
48. Cheba Hut — Dillon, Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 1/17/2022, 5 staff cases
49. Chelsea Place (23N217): December 2021, Healthcare, Memory Care, Arapahoe County, 1/14/2022, 16 resident cases, 20 staff cases
50. City of Thornton Police Department: January 2022, Law Enforcement, Police Department, Adams County, 1/12/2022, 17 staff cases
51. Clever Kids Learning Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/17/2021, 4 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
52. Clyde Miller P-8: January 2022, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/13/2022, 7 attendee cases
53. Cochlear Americas, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 1/13/2022, 12 staff cases
54. Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration — Pueblo Campus: January 2022, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 1/5/2022, 5 staff cases
55. Colorado Early Colleges — Parker: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/14/2022, 12 attendee cases
56. Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home — Rifle (020855): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 1/3/2022, 13 staff cases
57. Columbine Manor Care Center (020698): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Chaffee County, 1/16/2022, 5 staff cases
58. Comfort Care Assisted Living and Memory Care (2311RP): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases
59. Community Intersections — Aurora, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Day Program for Adults With Disabilities, Arapahoe County, 1/13/2022, 5 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
60. Copper Mountain, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 1/13/2022, 104 staff cases
61. Creativity Challenge Community: January 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/14/2022, 2 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
62. CS Wind America Inc: January 2022, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 1/14/2022, 7 staff cases
63. Denver Language School — Whiteman: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/12/2022, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
64. Devonshire Acres Assisted Living (230106): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 12/31/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
65. Dillon Dam Brewery: December 2021, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Summit County, 1/14/2022, 6 staff cases
66. Discovery Montessori, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
67. Dish Network — Littleton: December 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 1/13/2022, 7 staff cases
68. East Grand Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Grand County, 1/14/2022, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
69. East Side Child Care Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 1/14/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
70. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center (020170): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 1/10/2022, 1 resident case, 14 staff cases
71. Elevation Care and Rehabilitation Center (020431): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/13/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
72. Empire Beauty School — Aurora: December 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 1/18/2022, 7 staff cases
73. Encompass Health Rehab Hospital of Colorado Springs: January 2022, Healthcare, Rehab Facility, El Paso County, 1/12/2022, 18 staff cases
74. Everbrook Academy at Northfield, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/12/2022, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
75. Flagstone Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/17/2022, 11 attendee cases
76. Florida Pitt-Waller ECE-8 School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/14/2022, 4 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
77. Fountain Valley School of Colorado: December 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/7/2022, 6 staff cases, 28 attendee cases
78. Four Mile Correctional Center: January 2022, State Prison, Fremont County, 1/10/2022, 3 resident cases
79. Fremont County Head Start: January 2022, Child Care Center, Fremont County, 1/18/2022, 13 staff cases
80. Garden Care Homes LLC — The Indian Tree (2304F3): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/14/2022, 4 staff cases
81. Garden Square at Westlake (2303C0): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/13/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
82. Garden Square of Greeley (2303DK): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/12/2022, 5 staff cases
83. Golden Horizons Assisted Living (230663): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/17/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
84. Golden View Assisted Living (230664): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/11/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
85. Good Samaritan Society Estes Park Village (23L115), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/14/2022, 3 staff cases
86. Good Samaritan Society — Loveland Village Assisted Living (230373): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 4 resident cases
87. Good Samaritan Society — Simla (020597): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Elbert County, 1/14/2022, 2 staff cases
88. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus — Skilled Nursing (02D975): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/18/2022, 2 resident cases, 8 staff cases
89.Granby Elementary School, School, K-12, Grand County, 1/14/2022, 7 attendee cases
90. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 11, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 1/10/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
91. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 3, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 1/14/2022, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases
92. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 4: January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 1/13/2022, 2 staff cases
93. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 6, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 1/6.2022, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
94. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 8, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 1/14/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
95. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 9, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 1/14/2022, 4 resident cases, 6 staff cases
96. Grand Kids Learning Center, Child Care Center, Routt County, 1/14/2022, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
97. Grand Villa Assisted Living (231132): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/29.2021, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases
98. Grant House (2304W2), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
99. Greeley Village LLC (23Q715), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
100. Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center (020999): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Gunnison County, 1/3./2022, 6 staff cases
101. Hamilton Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/14/2022, 5 staff cases
102. Harmony Home — Jay Drive #1 (2301FP), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 1/7/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
103. Harmony Home — Jay Drive #2 (2301CF): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 1/13/2022, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death
104. Harris House: January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/18/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
105. Highlands Academy: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/14/2022, 5 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
106. Highline Academy Northeast: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/13/2022, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases
107. Hilltop House: January 2022, Correctional, Community Corrections, La Plata County, 1/14/2022, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
108. Holly Nursing Care Center (020237), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Prowers County, 1/10/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
109. Horizons Care Center (021111): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 1/18/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
110. Iliff Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/13/2022, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
111. Inn at Greenwood Village (23Q648): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/12/2022, 10 resident cases, 10 staff cases
112. Intervention Community Corrections Services — Weld: December 2021, Correctional, Weld County, 1/11/2022, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases
113. Jaxpointe at Flower Court Assisted Living (23H567), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
114. Jaxpointe at Holland St Assisted Living (23X365), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/6/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
115. Jefferson County Road and Bridge South Shop, Municipal/Local Government, Jefferson County, 1/13/2022, 11 staff cases
116. Junior Academy Small Wonders Children's Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/18/2021, 6 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
117. Juniper Village — The Spearly Center (020424): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 1/7/2022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
118. Kava Way Strive Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 12/20/2021, 3 staff cases
119. Keystone Resort, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 1/14/2022, 49 staff cases
120. Kindercare Learning Center — Eagle Ridge, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/19/2022, 6 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
121. KinderCare Learning Center — Oakridge: January 2022, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 1/14/2022, 9 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
122. Kindercare Learning Center — Westgate: January 2022, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 6 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
123. Kinnick Center RTF (2303FH): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/17/2022, 2 resident cases
124. La Petite Academy- — Westminster: January 2022, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/17/2022, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
125. Lake International Middle School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/13/2022 4 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
126. Lakeview Commons Assisted Living (2303BK), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/12/2022, 4 staff cases
127. Lamar High School, School, K-12, Prowers County, 1/18/2022, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
128. Las Animas County Rehab, Healthcare, Group Home, Huerfano County, 1/13/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
129. LCH Learning Center: December 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/17/2022, 7 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
130. Legacy Center Inc. (2306W8): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Fremont County, 1/11/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
131. Legacy High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 1/11/2022, 6 attendee cases
132. Legend High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/12/2022, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
133. Lima Group Home — Continuum of Colorado, Healthcare, Group Home, Arapahoe County, 1/14/2022, 3 resident cases
134. Lincoln Meadows Senior Living (23D500): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/8/2022 1 resident case
135. Little Bear's Child Care, Inc.: January 2022, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
136. Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center (020462): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/12/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
137. Lowry Early Learning Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/12/2022, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
138. Manto Homes LLC (23043K), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/17/2021, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
139. Maxwell Center Assisted Living Residence (23V723), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/12/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
140. McGlone Academy: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/14/2022, 7 staff cases, 14 attendee cases
141. Micron Technology, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 7 staff cases
142. Middle Park High School, School, K-12, Grand County, 1/14/2022, 1 staff case, 20 attendee cases
143. Mile High Sober Living: January 2022, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Denver County, 1/11/2022 16 resident cases, 2 staff cases
144. Monroe House (2304G7), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/17/2022, 4 resident cases
145. Montrose High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Montrose County, 1/6/2022, 11 attendee cases
146. MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Boulder (23F542): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/14/2022,13 staff cases
147. Mountainland Pediatrics, Healthcare, Outpatient, Adams County, 1/17/2022, 5 staff cases
148. New Day Cottages at Turner (23P257), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
149. New Elk Mine: January 2022, Coal Mine, Las Animas County, 1/12/2022, 12 staff cases
150. North Pointe Gardens (23M203): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/10/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
151. Northwoods KinderCare, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/14/2022, 8 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
152. Oak Street Station Apartments, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 1/17/2022, 5 staff cases
153. Old Hickory Steakhouse, Restaurant, Sit Down, Adams County, 1/18/2022, 12 staff cases
154. Palisades at Broadmoor Park (23U762): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
155. Park Place RTF (2304G8), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/10/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
156. Park Regency Loveland (23F492): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/7/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
157. Parker Performing Arts: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/18/2022, 6 attendee cases
158. Parkview Care Center (020440): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 1/17/2022, 7 resident cases, 9 staff cases
159. Parkview Health System: December 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Pueblo County, 1/10/2022, 93 staff cases
160. Pikes Peak Care Center (02B942): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/28/2021, 18 resident cases, 35 staff cases
161. Pine Lane Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/12/2022, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
162. Pine Ridge Extended Care Center (0212V8): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Archuleta County, 12/22/2022, 15 resident cases, 16 staff cases
163. Pioneer Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/13/2022, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
164. Platte Valley Youth Services Center: January 2022, Correctional, Weld County, 1/6/2022, 5 resident cases, 11 staff cases
165. Platteville Elementary School, School, K-12, Weld County, 1/13/2022, 7 attendee cases
166. Ponderosa High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/17/2022, 7 staff cases, 57 attendee cases
167. Poudre Canyon Health and Rehabilitation Center (020395): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/10/2022,1 resident case, 6 staff cases
168. Primrose School at Lowry: January 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/14/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
169. Primrose School of Westwoods: January 2022, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/17/2022, 5 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
170. Purgatory Resort — Lift Operators, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, La Plata County, 1/11/2022, 14 staff cases
171. Rainbow Group Home (05F484), Healthcare, Group Home, Moffat County, 1/10/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
172. Reflections for Women, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Denver County, 1/13/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
173. Ridgway Elementary School, School, K-12, Ouray County, 1/13/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
174. Riffenburgh Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 12 attendee cases
175. Rising Sun Senior Home (23F110), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
176. Rock Canyon High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/13/2022, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
177. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Quincy West (23F494): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases
178. Rowan Community, Inc (020459): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 1/14/2022, 6 staff cases
179. San Luis Care Center (021020): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Alamosa County, 1/7/2022, 8 staff cases
180. Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab (02H515): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Moffat County, 1/10/2022, 4 staff cases
181. Santa Fe Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Broomfield County, 1/4/2022, 6 staff cases
182. School in the Woods Montessori, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/14/2022, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
183. Sharmar Village Care Center (020635): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 1/14/2022, 4 resident cases, 9 staff cases
184. Skyview Academy: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/14/2022, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
185. Sprawka House, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/10/2022, 8 resident cases, 7 staff cases
186. St. Andrews Village — Independent Living: December 2021, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 1/13/2022, 2 resident cases, 8 staff cases
187. St Julien Hotel & Spa: December 2021, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Boulder County, 1/12/2022, 27 staff cases
188. St. Andrew Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 1/18/2022, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
189. STEM School Highlands Ranch: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/12/2022, 9 attendee cases
190. Stephen's Farm at Adeo Colorado (23A930): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/11/2022, 5 staff cases
191. Sterling Correctional Facility: October 2021, State Prison, Logan County, 10/18/2021, 94 resident cases, 30 staff cases
192. Stout Street Children's Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/13/2022, 2 staff cases, 20 attendee cases
193. Stout Street Foundation: January 2022, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Adams County, 1/12/2022, 11 resident cases, 1 staff case
194. Subaru of Pueblo, Auto Dealership, Pueblo County, 1/5/2022, 5 staff cases
195. Sunrise Assisted Living of Boulder (23H563): January 2022, Healthcare, Combined Care, Boulder County, 1/18/2022, 4 resident cases, 7 staff cases
196. Sunrise Senior Living Westminster (23R753): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/14/2022, 9 resident cases, 13 staff cases
197. Temenos Assisted Living (23G499), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/10/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
198. Temple Sinai Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/18/2022, 6 staff cases, 26 attendee cases
199. The Aspen at Woodland Park (23K559), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Teller County, 1/12/2022, 2 staff cases
200. The Beehive, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/12/2022, 8 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
201. The Bridge at Longmont, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/18/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
202. The Center at Centennial (02L581): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/4/2022, 2 resident cases, 14 staff cases
203. The Dollar Tree, Retailer, Pueblo County, 1/17/2022, 6 staff cases
204. The Fountains of Hilltop (2311QA): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/6/2022, 5 resident cases, 6 staff cases
205. The Gardens Care Homes — Jewell Estates (23Y607), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases
206. The Gardens Care Homes — Red Hawk (23F922), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/6/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
207. The Goddard School of Fort Collins: January 2022, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 10 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
208. The Goddard School — Emerson, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/13/2022, 5 staff cases, 1 attendee case
209. The Goddard School — Westminster: January 2022, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/18/2022, 4 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
210. The Haven (2308Z8): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Routt County, 1/3/2022, 4 staff cases
211. The Home Depot #1501: January 2022, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/12/2022, 7 staff cases
212. The Home Depot #1519, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/12/2022, 7 staff cases
213. The Home Depot #1523, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/12/2022, 8 staff cases
214. The Home Depot #1526: January 2022, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/12/2022, 5 staff cases
215. The Home Depot #1528, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/19/2022, 6 staff cases
216. The Home Depot #1548, Retailer, Adams County, 1/12/2022, 5 staff cases
217. The Legacy at Monte Vista (2310NW): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Rio Grande County, 1/19/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
218. The Residence at Oakridge (23R289): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/13/2022, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
219. The Retreat at Highlands (23O618): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/7/2022, 1 resident case
220. The Retreat at Palisade (2311QG): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/17/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
221. The Sunshine House Fort Collins — CSU: January 2022, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
222. The Valley Inn (02123H): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montezuma County, 1/7/2022, 9 staff cases
223. The Village Assisted Living LLC (23H572), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/13/2022, 2 staff cases
224. The Village Care and Rehabilitation Center (0204JL), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/11/2022, 5 resident cases, 8 staff cases
225. The Yacht Club Salon, Personal Services, Jefferson County, 1/13/2022, 8 staff cases
226. Thornton Fire Department, Municipal/Local Government, Fire Department, Adams County, 1/12/2022, 21 staff cases
227. Thornton Fleet Vehicle Services Department, Municipal/Local Government, Adams County, 1/12/2022, 7 staff cases
228. Town of Frisco Public Works, Municipal/Local Government, Summit County, 1/14/2022, 5 staff cases
229. Trinidad Correctional Facility: December 2021, State Prison, Las Animas County, 1/10/2022, 5 resident cases
230. Trinidad Inn Nursing Home (020796): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Las Animas County, 1/10/2022, 4 staff cases
231. University Children's Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/17/2022, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
232. Victorian House Assisted Living (23048Y): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/6/2022, 4 staff cases
233. Vista Grande Inn (021213): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montezuma County, 1/14/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
234. Walmart #842: January 2022, Retailer, Pueblo County, 1/11/2022, 24 staff cases
235. West Grand K-8 School: January 2022, School, K-12, Grand County, 1/14/2022, 6 attendee cases
236. Willow Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/14/2022, 4 staff cases, 37 attendee cases
237. World Data Solutions, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 1/17/2022, 7 staff cases