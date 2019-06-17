Three ICE Detainees Escape From Aurora GEO Immigration Detention Facility

The Denver Contract Detention Facility, ICE's detention center in Aurora, is managed by the GEO Group.

Three detainees escaped from the GEO immigration detention facility in Aurora on Sunday, June 16. They are still at large.

According to a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the three detainees "scaled a 15-foot chain-link fence and then were able to overcome a wall in the recreation area to effect their escape" at around noon that day.

One of the escapees is Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez, a 23 year-old from El Salvador who has a criminal conviction for felony trespassing and is currently a suspect in a rape case in Fort Carson.

Neither of the other two escaped detainees, Douglas Amaya-Arriaga and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, have criminal histories. Both are eighteen and from Honduras.

Now the three are wanted on federal criminal warrants related to the escape.

The three escaped detainees, pictured from left: Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez, Douglas Amaya-Arriaga and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez. ICE

The facility, which is run by private prison company GEO Group, is home to over 1,000 detainees in the custody of ICE. Its official maximum capacity is 1,532.

News of the detainee escape was first reported by Denver7.

According to Anthony Camacho, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, ICE contacted police at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, to notify them about the escape. Camacho says that officers searched the neighborhood around the facility but did not locate the detainees.

In recent months, the immigration detention facility in Aurora has been under scrutiny after news broke of infectious-disease outbreaks and medical neglect. Additionally, government investigations of the facility report that it has been in violation of multiple ICE standards, including ones related to the medical care of a detainee who eventually died in ICE custody in December 2017.

Last month, Congressman Jason Crow, a Democrat whose district includes Aurora, introduced a bill that would require immigration detention facilities to allow members of Congress to inspect them within 48 hours of a request.