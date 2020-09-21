 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock appeared at his September 20 post-game press conference with his arm in a sling.
Denver Broncos via YouTube

Top Twitter Freakouts After Broncos' Loss to Steelers, Drew Lock Injury

Michael Roberts | September 21, 2020 | 6:31am
The Denver Broncos' September 20 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers quickly went sour. Not only did the squad notch its second loss in two tries to start the season (the first was a desultory choke job versus the Tennessee Titans on September 14), but starting quarterback Drew Lock, the designated future of the franchise, left the contest in the first quarter with a shoulder injury that's expected to keep him off the field for the next two to six weeks, leaving the team in the hands of backup QB Jeff Driskel, whose NFL record as a starter is 1-7.

No wonder so many Broncos fans on Twitter are already acting as if the 2020-2021 campaign is a wash.

Of course, no one knows at this point if Lock is the savior for whom the Broncos have been searching since the retirement of Peyton Manning back in 2016. Thus far, he's juxtaposed exciting flashes with wet sputters, as he did during his brief time under center on Sunday. His first throw was a brilliant pinpoint laser to Courtland Sutton, while his next four were incompletions before being driven into the turf by the Steelers' Bud Dupree.

Yes, Lock fumbled. Yes, Ben Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh offense on an extended march. Yes, the Broncos' Michael Ojemudia dropped an interception in the end zone that hit him in the hands. Yes, the Steelers scored a touchdown seconds later.

For his part, Driskel had his moments, helping the Broncos rack up more points than Lock managed last week, and he had a chance to register a go-ahead TD in the waning moments — until he took an idiotic sack on a fourth-and-two from Pittsburgh's fifteen-yard line. But there was never a sense that the Steelers were in real danger. Had Driskel and the Broncos cashed in, the odds that Roethlisberger would have piloted his squad into field-goal range for a victory in the last few seconds were mighty strong. Under head coach Vic Fangio, after all, that's what Denver does.

Now the Broncos must move forward with Driskel, who next week will face off against a signal-caller with just a leetle bit more experience: Tom Brady, now of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What could go wrong?

Here are our picks for the most memorable tweets of doom about the game:

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

