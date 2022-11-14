Top Broncos Tweets About Firing Nathaniel Hackett After Titans Disaster

Fire Hackett immediately and begin looking for a coach that can help Wilson find his mojo. Then pray Wilson still has his mojo. Broncos will know by game 2 of next season if this was one of the worst deals of all time. — DG (@dgtimeisup) November 14, 2022

Hackett definitely gone at the end of the season. I know I was an ass for calling for him to be fired after game 1, but at this point I think I am justified in my thinking. @Broncos I’m ride or die for life. Period. But it’s time. Make the call. It’s time. — Mr Orange (@Mrorange303) November 14, 2022

Ejiro Evero is doing an unbelievable job, the defense is playing amazing, the game plans are genius. Hackett’s Offense is heavily penalised, doesn’t adjust and is worst in the league. Make a change, bring in Gary Kubiak til the seasons end. He led us to SB50! #BroncosCountry — 🇬🇧 Orange Crush 🇺🇸 (@74broncos) November 14, 2022

I’m Ride N Die Broncos Fans Always Will I Think Something Gotta Change Hackett Gotta Go We Got Talented Roster We Should Be At 7-2 RN Right Behind The Chiefs Hackett Is Pat Shurmur 2.0 Hackett Is Not Fit Be A HC George Paton or The Owners Gotta Make A Change RN This Is Bad — Darius Wilkins (@BestKidWilkins) November 14, 2022

I still have McDaniels a slight edge over hackett for worst broncos coach ever. His raiders resume is locking it down imo.



But the season isn't over yet, one of them will make a really stupid push to lock it down.#FireHackett

And fire his staff too. — Kornackis Khakis 🇺🇦(@BeachDreamer311) November 14, 2022

A Jeff Saturday and Matt Ryan led Colts just put 25 points up in the W against the Raiders. If Hackett can't match or better that on Sunday he should be fired off of the face of the earth. #BroncosCountry — Ginger Swede (@BroncosGent) November 14, 2022

@byesline #denverbronocs O-line is a dumpster fire, WR's unable to get separation, hackett unable/unwilling to adjust gameplan that id's these issues and adjust accordingly. @Broncos need @SeanPayton — Bobby Fleming (@thicksmoke702) November 14, 2022

Don’t agree, I’d take Surtain over Fields. IMO, Paton’s biggest mistakes: Hiring Hackett, especially to get Rodgers, was hoping for O’Connell. Giving up too much for Wilson, but worst mistake paying him before he took a snap. The #Broncos have been set back. — COSportsFan (@COSports1) November 14, 2022

Feeling like Nathaniel Hackett shouldn’t be coaching this team next season. — Noah (@OleBrotherNoah) November 14, 2022

Broncos need to lose so they can hasten the termination of a one Nathaniel Hackjob Hackett — Broncos_on_3 (@Broncos_1and10) November 14, 2022

@Broncos are an embarrassment. In every single way. Hackett seems like a great guy, but he’s an absolutely putrid head coach and leader — Marc (@Marc100Prcnt) November 14, 2022

Walton family didn’t become billionaires by waiting. They will clean house. Next GM of the Denver Broncos will be Peyton Manning. Don’t think Paton can save his job. Walton’s don’t spend five billion dollars without installing their own people. Firing Hackett won’t save his job — mayor of Denver (@krs8261) November 14, 2022

Can you please #FireHackett for an early Christmas present to #Broncos fans. We all need to see if Wilson is this bad or if it’s simply that Hackett is the worst #nfl coach of all time. I think #RussellWilson is still good, Hackett would have the Chiefs at a 3-6 record. — Anthony Rizzuto (@Heyzeus_krist) November 14, 2022

I said this on another post but if the colts can fire their coach and hire Jeff Saturday the same day why can’t the broncos fire Hackett and have Sean Payton in the building tomorrow morning? — Mike Wilson (@Reaplays9) November 14, 2022

FIRE HACKETT, FIRE HACKETT, FIRE HACKETT, FIRE HACKETT, FIRE HACKETT, FIRE HACKETT!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!! — blankpagesdotcomm (@dnvrbronx13) November 14, 2022

A.guy that's never coached an NFL game just beat McDoofus and the #Raiders today, if the #Broncos can't win at home next Sunday, it should be curtains for Hackett — Ryan Brothers (@BrothersRyan) November 14, 2022

Broncos fans every time they hear Hackett after a loss. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/RcsJ3FPCJL — 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓵𝔂 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓰𝓪𝓻𝔂𝓮𝓷 (@Celly_T79) November 14, 2022

Can we trade Hackett to the Raiders as co-coach with McDaniels for their waterboy. With those to coaching there is no way Broncos could lose. They both would find a way to lose. — Wayne King (@WayneKi63718399) November 14, 2022

Hackett appears to be the only coach who CAN’T beat the Raiders. Sooo…how bad do the Broncos lose to the Raiders??? — Jason Mowry (@jmowry11) November 14, 2022