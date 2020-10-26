Top Tweets About Drew Lock Only Being the Answer to Broncos Sucking

Since Denver draftee Drew Lock went 4-1 in late-season, garbage-time starts last year, the Broncos have pushed the narrative that the team has finally found its answer at quarterback after years of wandering in the wilderness following the retirement of Peyton Manning. But after the D-Towners' desultory 43-16 home loss to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on October 25, most fans on Twitter are no longer buying it.

Their frustration is understandable. Yes, the Chiefs are helmed by best-player-on-the-planet Patrick Mahomes. But the 85-year-old Len Dawson could have led KC to victory yesterday, given the way the Broncos played.

A big part of the blame can be placed on the shoulders of running back Melvin Gordon, a supremely talented free-agent acquisition who was allowed to walk by the Los Angeles Chargers, in part because of his inability to consistently hang on to the ball. And lo and behold, he fumbled not once, but twice during the contest, bringing his turnover total to three in just five games.

But Lock wasn't to be bested when it came to giving the ball to the Chiefs. After the pair of interceptions he tossed on October 18 versus New England nearly allowed Cam Newton and company to earn a completely undeserved win, Lock upped the ante with two more, including a pick-six. And while his overall numbers for the afternoon look pedestrian rather than flat-out awful (24-40 for 254 yards), he managed precisely zero touchdown passes (not counting the one scored by the Chiefs' Daniel Sorenson) and never stepped up when his mates needed him most. Moreover, the sixteen points the Broncos scored were even fewer than the eighteen they managed against the Pats.

Broncos boosters on Twitter definitely don't see Lock as a lock for future stardom at this point. See what we mean:

Number 20:

Just ICYMI, I took a look at how the #Broncos could approach 2021 if Drew Lock is not the answer at quarterback. https://t.co/zTNijOaFNx — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 26, 2020

Number 19:

@DrewLock23 sucks! Stick it dENVER! — Kenny Stine III (@realKennyStine) October 26, 2020

Number 18:

Denver is really gonna roll with Drew Lock for another year because of “development” (and suck for another year) while missing out on this insane class of quarterbacks coming through. — Clayton Hoffard (@ClaytonHoffard) October 26, 2020

Number 17:

My prediction: Drew Lock continues to suck so much we think there’s an actual chance we might move on from him. But then he plays a good six quarters to end the season and it’s another offseason about how he’s gonna be an All-Pro. But he won’t be. We’ll do this again next year. — Mike DeCicco (@MikeDeCicco) October 25, 2020

Number 16:

Drew Lock is NOT the answer, Denver. @Broncos stop hyping this man up!!!!!! — Paige Rettig (@_PaigeRettig) October 25, 2020

Number 15:

arguably the two most fun qbs in the nfl last year, gardy and drew lock, both suck. what an anticlimactic turn of events — Travis Domer (@pff_sucks) October 25, 2020

Number 14:

Take a suck of that Drew Lock Remember that taunting and that stupid endzone dance ya did? Yea well that wasn't enough. — Pence (@wpence21) October 25, 2020

Number 13:

Drew Lock suck — Coop (@_BentleyCoop) October 25, 2020

Number 12:

@johnelway Elway needs to go, the only reason he’s there is because he got manning! Elway is my fav player of all time but you don’t know what you’re doing and Drew Lock is NOT the answer — Steve White (@sdoubleu9) October 25, 2020

Number 11:

let’s be honest.

1. Lock misses the easy throws.

2. Stares down WR

3. Can’t read defense.

4. Justin Herbert look what he’s doing with a lesser supporting cast I wanted to believe in @drewlock23 he’s not the answer why is Justin Herbert having so much success WO a training camp — wal_street (@Wal_street) October 26, 2020

Number 10:

Drew Lock Sucks man can’t even throw a 5 yard pass — Carter Trent (@CarterTrent10) October 25, 2020

Number 9:

of course drew lock sucks.. guy grew up a chiefs fan — Tim Contic (@TimContic7) October 25, 2020

Number 8:

Drew lock is not the answer at QB. Just like Brock wasn’t, and Paxton wasn’t. John Elway can’t draft a QB. — brian (@DuhChuskies) October 25, 2020

Number 7:

Every year since I moved to Denver everyone here has convinced themselves the Broncos would be good. Truth is, they suck, Drew lock sucks, and its fun to watch — BSkrebs14 (@BSkrebs14) October 25, 2020

Number 6:

Does Drew Lock suck? Yeah. Everything around him on offense sucks too. — Juan ElWey (@ImDavidSisneros) October 25, 2020

Number 5:

Drew Lock is not the answer in Denver. Doubt Elway gets to pick another QB. #Broncos — Scott (@TheTrueNew) October 25, 2020

Number 4:

Drew Lock fucking sucks — KingCozy (@KangCozy) October 25, 2020

Number 3:

Melvin Gordon and Drew Lock suck. Holy shit — Wesley Pedersen (@Pudersen) October 25, 2020

Number 2:

@Broncos it’s obvious #drewlock is not the answer and a change needs to be made he has excellent weapons and can’t move the chains — Bad Zack (@Terminator2366) October 26, 2020

Number 1: