 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Drew Lock's thumb seems to be in working order.
Drew Lock's thumb seems to be in working order.
@FanpageLock

Twitter Wants to Know Why the Hell Broncos Won't Play Drew Lock

Michael Roberts | November 25, 2019 | 6:30am
AA

Good news, Broncos fans! Instead of waiting until the final seconds to lose, as the team did against the Bears, Jaguars, Colts and Vikings, Denver hardly put up a fight in a 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on November 24, giving even the truest believers the opportunity to bail early and do something more pleasant with their day! Thanks, guys!

But that doesn't mean the post-game reaction was free of anger, frustration and other emotions of the sort that cry out for primal scream therapy. Indeed, loyalists on Twitter vented their spleen by demanding that embattled team executive John Elway and perpetually gruff head coach Vic Fangio bench fill-in starting QB Brandon Allen in favor of rookie Drew Lock.

After snapping up Lock in the second round of this year's NFL draft, Elway dubbed the ex-Missouri hurler the future of the franchise. But Lock injured his thumb during the pre-season and sat on injured reserve for most of this misbegotten season. He's now back on the squad, but Elway and Fangio have kept him hanging in favor of Allen, who had his moments during a win in Cleveland and the first half of the face-off against the Vikings.

Related Stories

Yesterday, however, Allen's stat line — he went 10 of 25 for 82 yards and an interception — was as anemic as Dracula's tastiest victim. The main argument against playing Lock now appears to be that throwing him to the lions (actually, the next opponents are the Los Angeles Chargers) could destroy his confidence and squelch his ability to develop in a more natural way, preventing him from ever becoming all he could be.

To which most Broncos boosters on social media are calling bullshit. Given Elway's awful track record at drafting competent signal-callers (Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch, anyone?), there's no guarantee Lock won't be a complete bust. And since Denver's terrible record now guarantees a lofty pick in the next draft, most cell-phone commentators feel it's important to know whether Lock sucks now.

See what we mean by counting down our choices for the twenty most memorable post-Bills-embarrassment tweets below.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9: 

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >