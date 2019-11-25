Twitter Wants to Know Why the Hell Broncos Won't Play Drew Lock

Good news, Broncos fans! Instead of waiting until the final seconds to lose, as the team did against the Bears, Jaguars, Colts and Vikings, Denver hardly put up a fight in a 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on November 24, giving even the truest believers the opportunity to bail early and do something more pleasant with their day! Thanks, guys!

But that doesn't mean the post-game reaction was free of anger, frustration and other emotions of the sort that cry out for primal scream therapy. Indeed, loyalists on Twitter vented their spleen by demanding that embattled team executive John Elway and perpetually gruff head coach Vic Fangio bench fill-in starting QB Brandon Allen in favor of rookie Drew Lock.

After snapping up Lock in the second round of this year's NFL draft, Elway dubbed the ex-Missouri hurler the future of the franchise. But Lock injured his thumb during the pre-season and sat on injured reserve for most of this misbegotten season. He's now back on the squad, but Elway and Fangio have kept him hanging in favor of Allen, who had his moments during a win in Cleveland and the first half of the face-off against the Vikings.

Yesterday, however, Allen's stat line — he went 10 of 25 for 82 yards and an interception — was as anemic as Dracula's tastiest victim. The main argument against playing Lock now appears to be that throwing him to the lions (actually, the next opponents are the Los Angeles Chargers) could destroy his confidence and squelch his ability to develop in a more natural way, preventing him from ever becoming all he could be.

To which most Broncos boosters on social media are calling bullshit. Given Elway's awful track record at drafting competent signal-callers (Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch, anyone?), there's no guarantee Lock won't be a complete bust. And since Denver's terrible record now guarantees a lofty pick in the next draft, most cell-phone commentators feel it's important to know whether Lock sucks now.

See what we mean by counting down our choices for the twenty most memorable post-Bills-embarrassment tweets below.

Number 20:

No shit, start Drew Lock next week please — Bri@n (@brianmnguyen_) November 25, 2019

Number 19:

I will not watch another Broncos game this year if they don’t play Drew Lock. We need to find out if he’s the guy. The product on the field is embarrassing right now. #Broncos #PlayLuck — Adam Lechman (@adam_lechman) November 24, 2019

Number 18:

If the @Broncos don’t start Drew Lock next week, this coaching staff is officially more incompetent and dysfunctional than the Vance Joseph regime. Gotta see what we got in the kid. Absolutely no reason not to. No other QB gives us any better chance to win. pic.twitter.com/Pa2dUQRlwJ — Logan (@ElKeichs) November 25, 2019

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Live footage of me trying to understand why Drew Lock is not starting the next @Broncos game pic.twitter.com/uLh7lgOamn — Joseph Barracato (@JoeBarracato) November 25, 2019

Number 14:

Saying the Broncos should play Drew lock doesn’t make u a Lock fan it just means there’s nothing negative that can come out of him playing. 1. He plays well and team wins, u have a qb still a decent pick 2. Plays well and loses, have a qb and a great pick 3. Plays bad, well #5 pk — David Sisneros (@ImDavidSisneros) November 25, 2019

Number 13:

FIRE THIS MORON #Broncos HC Vic #Fangio said he “hasn't even thought about” the idea of playing QB Drew #Lock next week. — Kent T McDonaldsson (@NFLMcDonalder) November 24, 2019

Number 12:

I had to DVR the Bronco game today. Watched at 2x speed and it was still more attention than that pile of garbage deserved. I'm embarrassed to be a @Broncos fan. Play Drew Lock. Tell us you are even *mildly* compentent. — Nick Stratton (@nickstratton) November 25, 2019

Number 11:

It may be time for Drew Lock to take over for this Denver Offense. They might as well as they have nothing to lose and it’s could be good for him to get the experience but ultimately it comes down to what Vic, Elway and the @Broncos think. #ThatsmyQB #drewlock @DrewLock23 pic.twitter.com/VyG5UCoQlF — Drew Lock FanPage (@FanpageLock) November 25, 2019

Number 10:

I want to see Drew Lock out on the field. Brandon Allen isn't helpful to the Broncos O. — EJ Nuño (@BroncosFanEJ) November 25, 2019

Number 9:

Yes. This is likely one of the factors that may go into the Broncos giving Drew Lock a chance. If he's healthy, and everything suggests he is, this seems like the time. https://t.co/dwiM43wPhK — Brad James (@BradfatherSpeak) November 24, 2019

Number 8:

I think it’s about time that the @broncos start drew lock let’s see what this kid can do #futureQb — Justin Meierer (@meierer_justin) November 24, 2019

Number 7:

Until the Broncos SOLVE THEIR QB ISSUE. I don't care if the 97-98 offensive line is blocking for Siemian, Allen, Or Keenum..... you're going to be a 4-7 win football team. Brandon Allen isn't the answer. Get Drew Lock on the field and give your offense a perhaps better chance — Jacob (@JSMileHigh9798) November 24, 2019

Number 6:

Number 5:

Drew Lock absolutely needs to start. The broncos will be in a position to get a top player, and they need to know if they need to pick from the top QBs. — Splendid Serbian Hooker (@traviswoo9) November 24, 2019

Number 4:

DREW LOCK — dustintorres (@dustintorres) November 25, 2019

Number 3:

i wonder what broncos fans are gonna say if they start Drew Lock and he’s just as bad or even worse than Brandon Allen — no longer the #1 Brandon Allen fan (@UncleVic79) November 24, 2019

Number 2:

It’s so fun watching #broncos fans run and hide, after watching their team get smacked in the mouth! Talk shit all week, then be complete bitches. Comical. But! Fear not, they tell us Drew Lock is their savior! #GoBills — Jason Tassone (@Tass1_86) November 25, 2019

Number 1: