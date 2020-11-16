Top Broncos Tweets About Drew Lock's Epic Suckage Versus Raiders

Drew Lock meeting the press virtually after the Broncos were thumped by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Back on October 26, Broncos Country on Twitter lashed out at quarterback Drew Lock following the squad's desultory loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But at least KC is the defending Super Bowl champion: No one really expected Denver to win.

In contrast, the Las Vegas (formerly Oakland) Raiders have arguably been even lousier than the Broncos in recent years — which explains why the social media reaction to the silver-and-black crew dismantling Lock and company by a 37-12 margin on November 15 sparked even more ire. And yes, most of it was aimed directly at Lock, who has been touted as Denver's answer at quarterback following years spent wandering in the post-Peyton Manning wilderness.

Today, there's nothing but questions again — many of them interspersed with profanity.

Lock, as usual, had his moments. During a drive late in the second quarter, when the Broncos were down by just a 10-6 score, Lock threw a couple of zingy passes (one to K.J. Hamler, another to Tim Patrick) that helped the unit march to within a few yards of pay dirt. But Lock's apparent running touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty on under-utilized tight end Noah Fant. At that point, the one thing Lock couldn't do in response was hurl an interception into the end zone — which he promptly did.

This was hardly an isolated incident on Sunday. Lock ended the game with a gag-inducing four picks en route to a statistical nightmare of a performance: He completed fewer than 50 percent of his tosses to people wearing the same uniform he was, and a lot of his 257 total yards piled up during extended garbage time.

There are plenty of excuses available for the Broncos: injuries, players inactive due to COVID-19 protocols and more. But the bottom line is that the NFL is overstuffed with exciting young quarterbacks, including the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and more — and compared to them, Lock looks like a nothing burger sans anything resembling special sauce.

No wonder the fans are frustrated. Feel their pain in our choices for the most memorable post-game tweets, topped by a message that's both witheringly sarcastic and politically timely.

Number 20:

Another diabolical performance!



We need to clean house or things are only going to get worse!



Drew Lock is clearly not the answer and it looks like he doesn’t even care anymore.



To think this is just the start of what looks like a LONG losing streak ahead #BroncosCountry — Thomas Hoskins (@RealTomHoskins) November 16, 2020

Number 19:

#drewlock is not the answer in Denver. #johnelway also needs to go. I know it’s awkward saying that, but it’s true. — Blake Lawrence (@Blakelaw90) November 16, 2020

Number 18:

Sorry, he's an NFL QB. No pity from me. His decision making sucks, he throws off the back foot, he can't read a defense to save his life. As was stated before the season, Drew Lock is not a starter. He's backup at best. — Matt (@MattofLA23) November 15, 2020

Number 17:

I'm rooting for Drew Lock! But it sucks when guys like Tua and Burrow are excelling quicker in their first year as QBs. I hope he can bounce back soon — Franchize OooWEEE (@OooWEEE_VISION) November 15, 2020

Number 16:

I don't know what to say about Drew Lock anymore. Watching what happened today was inexplicable. He might be the only guy out there who doesn't look horrible when he's playing horrible and doesn't look good when he's actually playing well. It's confounding. Also the o-line sucks. — . (@WiiSportsPro_) November 16, 2020

Number 15:

Is it Pat Shurmur that makes Drew Lock look bad, or Drew Lock that makes Pat Shurmur look bad. Or do they both suck. — Marchocking (@marchocking) November 16, 2020

Number 14:

I have come to the conclusion that Drew Lock is not the answer.



I’d rather draft a QB under Shurmur than draft an OC to coach Lock.



This team is in a tough spot, but trading Von, Lock to the Jags and a first could be a possible package — Cenz (@mikelovero) November 16, 2020

Number 13:

What is gonna take to get John elway fired seriously, what drew lock was never the answer look at QBs we could’ve had tua looks great, Herbert yep, Josh Allen awesome, but nooooooooo instead we sign veteran losers and draft Derek card 2.0 — Nathan Hansen (@NathanH77257544) November 16, 2020

Number 12:

Number 11:

At what point do you pull him for the simple fact that Drew Lock sucks — Rusty Sunbelts (@PKandyreid) November 16, 2020

Number 10:

I want nothing more than for Drew Lock to be the answer. But damn it’s really looking like he ain’t it. — Justin X. Núñez (@justnunez) November 16, 2020

Number 9:

Drew Lock ain’t the answer. I’m sad pic.twitter.com/5qXHPtwJkz — James Adams (@jamesshultz69) November 16, 2020

Number 8:

If the Broncos are smart they’d give up on Drew Lock at the end of this season. He’s not the answer and they’ll have a solid roster once everyone returns from injuries next season. The best thing they could do is not waste time and start looking for their Qb of the future. — Raheem Palmer (@djrtodaizza) November 15, 2020

Number 7:

Drew lock fuckin sucks. He just can’t read the field, he lazors in on one side of the field the whole time — Luke Hutchings (@lukehutchings88) November 16, 2020

Number 6:

Nope. Drew Lock is not the answer #Broncos — Mike Schoemer (@Schoemer) November 15, 2020

Number 5:

Drew Lock is the one who sucks! https://t.co/Xr8HLG4nKF — DEAD STOOL (@h_chuckie) November 16, 2020

Number 4:

What did he say were going to continue to suck with drew lock — Rico (@ricosuave74120) November 16, 2020

Number 3:

Oof, drew lock might suck — Evgeni Plushenko (@SharpSk8HotTake) November 16, 2020

Number 2:

I said this on draft day and I’ll say it for the final time: DREW LOCK SUCKS — C-Ricks 9x (@CsBassAce) November 15, 2020

Number 1:

DREW LOCK IS THE ANSWER AT QUARTERBACK! https://t.co/mTYjTjVCV0 — Jack Davis (@NotJackDavis) November 16, 2020