 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Sports |

Top Broncos Tweets About Drew Lock's Epic Suckage Versus Raiders

Michael Roberts | November 16, 2020 | 7:42am
Drew Lock meeting the press virtually after the Broncos were thumped by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Drew Lock meeting the press virtually after the Broncos were thumped by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Denver Broncos via YouTube
AA

Back on October 26, Broncos Country on Twitter lashed out at quarterback Drew Lock following the squad's desultory loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But at least KC is the defending Super Bowl champion: No one really expected Denver to win.

In contrast, the Las Vegas (formerly Oakland) Raiders have arguably been even lousier than the Broncos in recent years — which explains why the social media reaction to the silver-and-black crew dismantling Lock and company by a 37-12 margin on November 15 sparked even more ire. And yes, most of it was aimed directly at Lock, who has been touted as Denver's answer at quarterback following years spent wandering in the post-Peyton Manning wilderness.

Today, there's nothing but questions again — many of them interspersed with profanity.

Related Stories

Lock, as usual, had his moments. During a drive late in the second quarter, when the Broncos were down by just a 10-6 score, Lock threw a couple of zingy passes (one to K.J. Hamler, another to Tim Patrick) that helped the unit march to within a few yards of pay dirt. But Lock's apparent running touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty on under-utilized tight end Noah Fant. At that point, the one thing Lock couldn't do in response was hurl an interception into the end zone — which he promptly did.

This was hardly an isolated incident on Sunday. Lock ended the game with a gag-inducing four picks en route to a statistical nightmare of a performance: He completed fewer than 50 percent of his tosses to people wearing the same uniform he was, and a lot of his 257 total yards piled up during extended garbage time.

There are plenty of excuses available for the Broncos: injuries, players inactive due to COVID-19 protocols and more. But the bottom line is that the NFL is overstuffed with exciting young quarterbacks, including the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and more — and compared to them, Lock looks like a nothing burger sans anything resembling special sauce.

No wonder the fans are frustrated. Feel their pain in our choices for the most memorable post-game tweets, topped by a message that's both witheringly sarcastic and politically timely.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Number 1:

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.