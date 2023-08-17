Trees Removed From Congress Park to Make Way for Sidewalks, Over Sixty Could Be "Impacted"

"SACRIFICED in favor of CONCRETE," reads a makeshift memorial set up by the remains of one chopped tree.



"I think what happened with the trees is awful," says Victoria Eppler, president of Congress Park Neighbors, a registered neighborhood organization for the area surrounding the park.

click to enlarge An altar left for one of the chopped-down trees. Benjamin Neufeld





Eppler visited the playground area with Parks & Recreation Deputy Executive Director Scott Gilmore and was aware of the need for new sidewalks but says that "I would hope that they could site the sidewalks in such a way as to preserve the historic trees, but I have no control over that."



Schooler has heard this plenty of times before, and says that people often ask, "Couldn't you just curve" the sidewalk? He typically tells them, "Well, yes. But then you start impacting other trees."



In the area that will go under construction, Schooler has counted somewhere between sixty and seventy trees. While some of those may be impacted by construction — with possible damage to tree roots as a result of digging — the current plan is to work around the trees as much as possible. "It's not like we're just taking the trees out without any thought or recourse," he says.



To make up for the lost trees, sixteen new trees will be planted near the renovated playground. According to Parks & Rec spokesperson Cyndi Karvaski, the new species will include Bur Oak, Western Catalpa, Chinkapin Oak, Royal Raindrops Crabapple, Ginko, Shadblow Serviceberry and Swamp White Oak.



"The trunks of the trees that were taken down will be recycled," Karvaski says, noting that some of their wood chips will be "used in the new playgrounds.:



The construction at Congress Park is part of the Congress Park Playground and Walk Improvements project, which aims to give the area a proper facelift.



"The project will build on community input to redesign and expand the existing playground to meet play, safety, and accessibility needs," reads



Schooler notes that the current playground is "undersized for the area" and not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. "With this project, we're hoping to get that park completely up to code," he says.



The construction will also bring a sidewalk to the park along East Eighth Avenue. "There's never been a sidewalk there," Gilmore notes, "and we need a sidewalk, so we've been working with [DOTI] on that."



