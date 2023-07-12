Tree-chery in Denver: City Letting Bannock Street Trees Die to Save "Expensive" Planters

Hey @9NEWS @KyleClark @Marshall9News,



Where did the trees on Bannock and 14th in front of the City and County building go?



There were (at least) a dozen trees that were all lined up for the better part of two years.



They all disappeared a few weeks ago

Did they get relocated? — Matt Watkajtys (@mattwatkajtys) July 3, 2023

click to enlarge The Next 100 plan's future vision for Bannock Street. Civic Center Next 100

"It's an exciting opportunity for downtown any time we can turn public right-of-way back into actual park space," Lazzari says. The conservancy works alongside the city "to keep Civic Center active," he adds.



Although the organization works with all city departments, its primary partnerships are with Arts & Venues and Parks & Recreation. Lazzari says the hand-off of the management of Bannock from DOTI to Parks & Rec will help to ease "continued challenges [with] all the jurisdictional boundaries that manage different spaces around Civic Center Park."



While he anticipates that the organization of events and improvements to Bannock will now run more smoothly, Lazzari tells Westword that "how it's fully going to be realized is still to be determined."



"These parks were designed one hundred years ago," Gilmore says. "There are things that people didn't worry about back then."







While Gilmore says that Bannock is has "officially become a part of the park," there is a catch: In order to maintain the city's access to utilities underneath the street, Council Bill 23-0674 states that "a perpetual, non-exclusive easement is hereby reserved by the City and County of Denver.



"A hard surface shall be maintained by the property owner over the entire easement area," it continues. "No trees, fences, retaining walls, landscaping or structures shall be allowed over, upon or under the easement area."



As part of the Civic Center Next 100 plan, an analysis was conducted for utilities to understand what is possible to relocate and what utilities are fixed, and must be protected and designed around. Lazzari says that more green space and shade on Bannock emerged as a clear community priority during the creation of the plan; the bill making the street a part of the park "is a step toward that," he adds. But before making concrete plans for any changes to Bannock, the Next 100 design team will be going "deeper" into the utility layout study to figure out how it might affect future improvements.



The Next 100 plan's preferred concept design for the Bannock block imagines trees along the east side of the street, with an opening for the "central plaza," where event stages would be placed.



Gilmore says the city might do something similar to what it is



