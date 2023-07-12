Tree-chery in Denver: City Letting Bannock Street Trees Die to Save "Expensive" Planters

The city had hoped to plant the trees permanently in the ground in various spots downtown or in other parks, but there's a problem: They're stuck in the planters.
"Those planters are quite expensive, and we could use them for other vegetation," says Scott Gilmore, deputy director of Parks & Rec. "[My team] tried to actually remove a tree, a couple of the trees, and it just wasn't happening."
The plan is to now put the trees along Welton Street in Five Points until they die, which will happen in about three or four years, Gilmore estimates. Then he'll remove the trees with a mind toward preserving the planters — without having to worry about damaging the already dead trees.
"Due to the special design of the planters — they're self-watering planters — they're just more complicated than I realized," Gilmore says. "They're not just a box with dirt a tree is in that we can just pull straight out."
Denver permanently closed the block of Bannock Street to traffic in April 2020 and brought in the trees — a mix of crabapple, oak, elm and maple — that October for the city's "beautification" plan. They were placed in portable tree planters so they could be moved for the numerous events that take place at Civic Center Park and along that stretch of Bannock Street.
"Just trying to move those trees around all the time to manage for events...it just became more of a challenge," Gilmore says.
So in early June, the trees were moved off the street for good.
"I just didn't want the trees to die," Gilmore says, adding that he'd hoped to keep the "twenty plus" trees in a city-managed nursery until fall, when he and Parks & Rec would find a permanent place for each of them.
"The trees weren't looking in the best condition," Gilmore explains. "[They] shouldn't be in boxes like that for too long." Plus, he reasoned that the trees were getting "pretty big now" and would soon outgrow their chance to be transplanted into the ground somewhere.
Unfortunately, it seems that that chance has already passed.
According to Gilmore, the roots have a tighter grip than the team had expected. "The planters are very durable," he says. "We don't think we're going to be able to remove the trees [from] the planters without sacrificing the trees or sacrificing the planters."
If he finds a way to successfully remove the trees and preserve the planters, he'll stick with his original plan of replanting the trees after their time on Welton. "We'll try to figure a way to get the trees out of the planters without destroying the planters," he says. But as of right now, it's a death sentence.
"I'm pretty bummed out about it," Gilmore tells Westword.
The trees were initially brought to Bannock as a preview of bigger and better improvements that are currently in the works for Civic Center Park as a whole. "It always helps when people see a space that's green and they can envision what the future will be," Gilmore remarks.
At a press conference in February 2020, city officials announced their plan to turn that block-long stretch of Bannock into a car-free pedestrian area. They explained that an initial renovation of the area would bring in improvements like trees and a street mural by Pat Milbery, after which a "phase two" community planning process would determine a more complete and permanent redesign. The street was closed to cars in April that year.
Phase two later got worked into what is called the Civic Center Next 100 plan, according to Eric Lazzari, executive director of the Civic Center Park Conservancy, an independent nonprofit "dedicated to keeping Denver’s Civic Center Park active and thriving for all."
"It's an exciting opportunity for downtown any time we can turn public right-of-way back into actual park space," Lazzari says. The conservancy works alongside the city "to keep Civic Center active," he adds.
Although the organization works with all city departments, its primary partnerships are with Arts & Venues and Parks & Recreation. Lazzari says the hand-off of the management of Bannock from DOTI to Parks & Rec will help to ease "continued challenges [with] all the jurisdictional boundaries that manage different spaces around Civic Center Park."
While he anticipates that the organization of events and improvements to Bannock will now run more smoothly, Lazzari tells Westword that "how it's fully going to be realized is still to be determined."
In 2021, the city and the conservancy conducted a community engagement process and then released the Next 100 "final concept plan" in February 2022; it's intended as a guide for updates and improvements at the century-old park.
"These parks were designed one hundred years ago," Gilmore says. "There are things that people didn't worry about back then."
Phase one of construction for the Civic Center Next 100 plan is scheduled to begin in 2024 and will include improvements to the Greek Theater and the Central Promenade; the incorporation of Bannock Street into the park will help lessen the impact of that construction, Lazzari notes. For example, the annual Civic Center EATS — a lunchtime event in which food trucks line the promenade during certain — may move to Bannock while those improvements are made.
While Gilmore says that Bannock is has "officially become a part of the park," there is a catch: In order to maintain the city's access to utilities underneath the street, Council Bill 23-0674 states that "a perpetual, non-exclusive easement is hereby reserved by the City and County of Denver.
"A hard surface shall be maintained by the property owner over the entire easement area," it continues. "No trees, fences, retaining walls, landscaping or structures shall be allowed over, upon or under the easement area."
As part of the Civic Center Next 100 plan, an analysis was conducted for utilities to understand what is possible to relocate and what utilities are fixed, and must be protected and designed around. Lazzari says that more green space and shade on Bannock emerged as a clear community priority during the creation of the plan; the bill making the street a part of the park "is a step toward that," he adds. But before making concrete plans for any changes to Bannock, the Next 100 design team will be going "deeper" into the utility layout study to figure out how it might affect future improvements.
The Next 100 plan's preferred concept design for the Bannock block imagines trees along the east side of the street, with an opening for the "central plaza," where event stages would be placed.
Gilmore says the city might do something similar to what it is currently doing on the 16th Street Mall: bringing in larger trees and planting them in a larger-than-usual amount of soil. "We don't want to limit the growing medium of the trees," he explains. "When we build Bannock out, we'll make sure that we plant...bigger-sized trees to really get that going."
In the meantime, however, there are no plans for temporary trees in the area, and Gilmore is looking at other options. "We're going to look at how we can activate that space until the construction begins," he says. "Maybe pop up some basketball courts on there."
