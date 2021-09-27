Support Us

Trevor Woodruff's Walgreens Shooting Arrest: What Happened

September 27, 2021 6:06AM

The booking photo of Trevor Woodruff, nineteen. Broomfield Police Department
Autumn in the greater Denver metro area started off much as summer ended: violently. But of the various weekend incidents reported by local law enforcement, including a stabbing near the intersection of Colfax and Downing that injured one person and a barricade showdown at 2250 Billings in Aurora, the most startling episode was a broad-daylight shooting outside a Broomfield Walgreens that killed one person and hospitalized two others.

The arrestee, Trevor Woodruff, is just nineteen years old.

The Broomfield Police Department first tweeted about the episode at 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, with more details, including Woodruff's name, shared on September 26.

How rare was this scenario for Broomfield? The last release from the city had been a September 8 alert about a hit-and-run.

According to the BPD, officers were called to the Walgreens store, located near Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street, at 11:30 a.m. on September 25, following a report of shots fired.
click to enlarge After the shooting. - CBS4 DENVER VIA YOUTUBE
After the shooting.
CBS4 Denver via YouTube
Upon their arrival, they found a thus-far-unidentified adult male dead in the parking lot, as well as an adult female and a juvenile male who'd also been wounded by gunfire. At last report, the woman was listed in stable condition at an area hospital, while the juvenile male is said to have been in critical condition.

No one inside the Walgreens was injured, and investigators don't believe the shooting was directly connected to the store.

As for Woodruff, a Broomfield resident, the police confirm that he was arrested on September 25 but don't offer any details about where, when or how the bust took place.

Woodruff is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, two charges of attempted first-degree murder, and two accusations of assault in the first degree with injury.

Police say they are not currently looking for any other suspects, but the matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information can phone the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
