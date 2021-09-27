Trevor Woodruff's Walgreens Shooting Arrest: What Happened

The arrestee, Trevor Woodruff, is just nineteen years old.
The Broomfield Police Department first tweeted about the episode at 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, with more details, including Woodruff's name, shared on September 26.
How rare was this scenario for Broomfield? The last release from the city had been a September 8 alert about a hit-and-run.
According to the BPD, officers were called to the Walgreens store, located near Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street, at 11:30 a.m. on September 25, following a report of shots fired.
No one inside the Walgreens was injured, and investigators don't believe the shooting was directly connected to the store.
As for Woodruff, a Broomfield resident, the police confirm that he was arrested on September 25 but don't offer any details about where, when or how the bust took place.
Woodruff is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, two charges of attempted first-degree murder, and two accusations of assault in the first degree with injury.
Police say they are not currently looking for any other suspects, but the matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information can phone the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).